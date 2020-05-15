20:10 MADRID RESPONDS | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has underlined, after having decided by the central government that autonomy does not go through to phase 1 of the de-escalation, that the businesses in the region “go bankrupt” and lose weekly around to “18,000 jobs.”

20:00 TOURISM | Spain will participate next Monday along with nine other EU member states in the meeting organized by Germany to start the coordination process that leads to the gradual opening of internal borders in order to relaunch tourism, the minister reported on Friday of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, after the meeting of the Foreign Council.

19:40 ROME | The Basilica of San Pedro is being prepared with a chlorine disinfection of the most crowded environments for its reopening. Specifically, this chlorine and water substance has been applied

in practically “all the spaces that are more crowded: the pavements, the altars, the sacristies, the stairs”.

19:25 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Community of Madrid is not going to go through phase 1 of unconfinement, nor is the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona, ​​while the Valencian Community, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha, which had partially done so last week, will. As for Castilla y León, 42 health areas have advanced, adding to the 26 that were already in this phase 1 since the previous Friday. The island of Formentera, in the Balearic Islands, goes to Phase II, like Hierro, La Gomera, and La Graciosa in the Canary Islands

19:17 IRAN | Iran has recorded its biggest increase in the number of infections in a month in the last day, with another 2,100 new cases, bringing the total to over 116,000 infections since the pandemic broke out.

19:11 CHILE | The Government of Chile has reported this Friday a new record in the daily death toll from coronavirus, with at least 26 deaths since Thursday, within the framework of a balance that also adds about 2,500 positives, to a total of more than 39,500 infected since the start of the pandemic.

18:57 ITALY | Italy does not manage to finish dropping the daily death toll, after adding another 246 more deaths in the last 24 hours, while the figure of recovered patients continues to increase and on the last day there has been a record of almost 5,000 more.

18:51 WHO | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has pointed out that the international health organization is studying the possible link between COVID-19 and multi-system inflammatory syndrome, similar to Kawasaki disease, which are experiencing some children during the pandemic.

18:44 FUENGIROLA | The Metal Paradise festival, which was to celebrate its first edition on August 14 and 15 at the Marenostrum in Fuengirola (Málaga), has been canceled due to the “general uncertainty” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

18:36: FORMENTERA | The Balearic island goes to phase 2 of the de-escalation. Formentera was one of the four islands, along with El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa, which went directly to phase 1.

18:29 DENMARK | Denmark reported on Friday that it has not recorded any deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, something that occurs for the first time in almost two months since the pandemic began.

18:24 HUNGARY | Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that he will resign this month from the emergency powers attributed to him at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, criticized by human rights organizations and by the European Commission for not including any deadline.

18:18 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Health Minister, Nelson Teich, announced his resignation on Friday, without even serving a month in office, after chaining several disagreements with the president, Jair Bolsonaro, on account of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

18:14 UNITED KINGDOM | The United Kingdom has added in the last 24 hours another 3,500 infections and another 384 deaths, which keeps the country as the third most affected in the number of cases but the second in the number of fatalities.

18:10 MOROCCO | The Spanish embassy in Rabat has organized the departure by ferry from Morocco for Spaniards and residents in Spain who have been blocked in the neighboring country without being able to return to the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first ship will depart on May 22 from Tangier to Malaga.

18:05 VARGAS LLOSA | The Nobel Literature writer Mario Vargas Llosa has praised the action of the people of Madrid against the Covid-19, whom he has described as “soldiers” who have fought “bare-handed” against this “medieval pandemic” that they have adopted in sometimes it forms “demons.”

17.45 PSOE | The national deputy of the PSOE Daniel Viondi said this Friday, through a video sent to the media, that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is responsible for not having yet passed to phase 1 “for not meet the requirements established by the de-escalation plan ».

17:34 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands government has asked the Government to include Tenerife Sur airport among those authorized to receive international flights on the islands. The Canary Islands Executive makes this request after the publication this Friday of a ministerial order in which five airports are designated throughout Spain with the capacity to receive travelers from international flights for better control of passengers by the available means. by the Foreign Health Service.

16:20 RECOVERY FUND | The European Commission plans to adapt its proposal for the new EU budget and the recovery fund to boost the community economy after the pandemic on May 27, the institution’s main spokesperson announced on Friday, Eric Mamer.

16:12 SCHOOLS | The Spanish Confederation of Teaching Centers (CECE) and Catholic Schools held a meeting this Friday with the Minister of Education and Professional Training, Isabel Celaá, to discuss the return to classrooms and the Organic Law to modify the LOE (LOMLOE ) .16

16:02 BULLS | The Bullfighters Union has assured in a statement that the requests for benefits formalized by bullfighting professionals, in their different categories, “are being systematically rejected” by the Public State Employment Service (SEPE).

15:43 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Basque Country has registered in the last 24 hours one more death from covid-19, with which it has reached 1,455 deaths since the epidemic began. In addition, 31 new positive cases have been confirmed through PCR tests and two new hospitalizations of people affected by the virus, according to data released this Friday by the Minister of Health, Nekane Murga, who considered that these latest figures confirm a “trend favorable”.

15:32: GERMANY | German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is “driving authoritarianism” and is reducing the respect for Human Rights.

15:24 VALENCIAN COMMUNITY | The Valencian Community will pass from phase zero to phase 1 of the de-escalation, according to Efe sources close to the negotiations that are ongoing to address this process.

15:18 MASKS | The Advisory Commission of the General Council of Official Medical Colleges (CGCOM) on COVID-19 has published a report on the use of masks in the health field for the protection of personnel against contagion, although it also includes recommendations on their use in the general population.

15:08 GALICIA | More than 80 percent of the nursing homes for the elderly and disabled in Galicia – a total of 388 centers – will be able to allow family visits starting this Monday, although once a week and always by appointment.

15:05 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco It has advanced that it works with the central government, in an “intense” and “coordinated” way, so that the Community accesses the 0.5 phase of de-escalation, which would mean fewer restrictions on trade.

15:04 MARRIED | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has supported the request of the Community of Madrid to advance to phase 1 deconfusion defending that it has the health services and the contagion rate necessary to take the step, and has warned that “the country must be reactivated” given the unemployment rates and the destruction of companies.

15:00 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has warned this Friday that “Probably contagion occurred” in the concentrations of the street of Núñez de Balboa, where the minimum distance required by the pandemic among the attendees was not kept.

14:56 JORDI CAÑAS | The MEP of Cs Jordi Cañas He has assured this Friday that his party does not want to be the preferred partner of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, despite the support they gave him in Congress to extend the state of alarm about the coronavirus.

14:48 TEST | The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has warned that COVID-19 antibody tests carried out by private health centers “can give a false sense of security”.

14:40 IMSERSO | The tourist from Madrid who was on vacation in Menorca through a trip organized by the Imserso and that it was the second case of COVID-19 diagnosed on the island, he died this Friday after spending 67 days admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahón.

14:32 PNV | The president of the Vizcaya PNV, Itxaso Atutxa (PNV), has warned that, if the Government of Pedro Sánchez, wants the support of the jeltzales for the extension from the state of alarm, he must agree that he will not invade Basque powers, and that he will maintain co-governance.

14:25 ÁLVAREZ DEL MANZANO | The former mayor of Madrid José María Álvarez del Manzano has praised the “extraordinary management” of the Madrid councilman, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and assured that the capital “is ready” to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation.

14:18 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, recalled that the use of FFP2 masks, such as those distributed by the Community of Madrid to all its citizens through pharmacies, they are not recommended for the general population, but he pointed out that their use does not seem “neither bad nor good”.

14:10 MORENO | The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has indicated this Friday that “There is no objective data” that limits the possibility that the provinces of Malaga and Granada as a whole go to phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, stressing that it is not “an effort or a willingness to run”, but rather “objective data”.

14:03 AGUADO | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has defended that the regional government He works “united and strong” and that his will is “to remain united no matter how much some may regret it”.

13:56 SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has called for the first time in the last two and a half years a meeting with the regional presidents from his party and general secretaries of the different federations, scheduled for next Monday and to be held by videoconference, Socialist sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

13:50 PP | The Popular party has proposed to test tourists upon arrival in Spain and establish safe brokers between coronavirus-free tourist areas after questioning the viability of establishing 14-day confinement for travelers.

13:42 CANARY ISLANDS | The President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has assumed that the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa They will go to phase 2 of the de-escalation plan starting next Monday.

13:35 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has recognized that, in based on the different studies on COVID-19 carried out around the world, reinfection by the virus in people who have already passed the disease is possible, but he pointed out that this extreme is “very unlikely”.

13:27 MURCIA | The Ministry of Health has denied that the Region of Murcia has registered the largest increase in the basic reproductive number (Ro) or Coronavirus spread rate by community autonomous. “In autonomous communities like ours where the incidence of the disease is fortunately so low, Ro is not sufficient as an indicator and must be combined with incidence,” adds this department.

13:20 VALLS | Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls considers that he does not touch “Face the dead” for the coronavirus crisis in Spain, but for Pedro Sánchez to seek a great pact with PP and Cs and for the popular leader Pablo Casado to “be a statesman” to “save lives and jobs” and stop populism.

13:12 THE TWENTY-SEVEN | The governments of the European Union have reached this Friday a political agreement to launch the European fund for € 100 billion that will help countries finance their plans to avoid mass layoffs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the Spanish Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

13:07 FINES | The Municipal Police filed yesterday a total of 588 sanction proposals, with Puente de Vallecas again as the most noncompliant district, the Madrid City Council has reported.

13:00 PAPA FRANCISCO | The Pope has lamented that “numbers” are too often used to refer to migrants and displaced people when it comes to people. «But they are not numbers, but people! If we find them, we can know them. And if we know their stories, we will understand. We will be able to understand, for example, that the precariousness we have experienced with suffering, due to the pandemic, is a constant element in the lives of the displaced, “he stresses.

12:52 VOX | The councilor of the Madrid City Council and Vox national deputy, Pedro Fernández, revealed at his arrival at the institutional event in San Isidro that Javier Ortega Smith is “in good spirits” and is waiting to receive “hospital discharge in the coming days.

12:45 ARRIMATED | The President of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, who this Friday will meet with the PP leader, Pablo Casado, to analyze institutional relations Between both parties and the coalition for the Basque elections, he stressed that the coalition governments with this formation “are working well.”

12:37 SEPE | The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has recognized and paid in 33 days – since March 27 when the simplified model of the temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) was approved – 3.3 million beneficiaries of unemployment benefitsOr, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has indicated this Friday.

12:30 EDUCATION | The president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, Pere Godoy, has argued that, “clearly”, the back to the classrooms you have to leave it for September, although in the previous months it is possible to carry out «some specific test» of this return «with all the precautions and all the guarantees».

12:24 VARGAS LLOSA | The Nobel Prize-winning writer of Literature Mario Vargas Llosa has praised the action of the people of Madrid against the Covid-19, whom he has described as “soldiers” who have fought “bare-handed” against this “medieval pandemic” which has sometimes taken the form of “demons”.

12:17 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has warned this Friday that «The hoteliers of the capital cannot take it anymore» in phase 0 of the de-escalation, and added that “Madrid right now deserves to be taken into account.”

12:10 COLAU | The Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has demanded that the State allow municipalities to use their “savings” to make against the coronavirus crisis and help the local economy, and has defended the proposal of the Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, to create a tax on large fortunes.

12: 02 PNV | The president of the BBB of the PNV, Itxaso Atutxa, has regretted that “Some things have not yet disappeared in this country”, in reference to the graffiti that appeared in recent days at the headquarters of his formation and the PSE-EE, and considered that “some parties still lack a firm position against” these acts.

11:55 MARÍN | The vice president of the Board and leader of Citizens (Cs) in Andalusia, Juan Marín, highlighted this Friday the your party’s willingness to dialogue and consensus if a new extension of the state of alarm is proposed by the central government.

11:47 ATTORNEY | The State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, has warned that the Prosecutor’s Office will not allow “unpunished” cases in which vulnerable groups, such as those with disabilities, may have been victims of harassment, insult or coercion during the confinement decreed by the coronavirus.

11:40 CITIZENS | The main stumbling block that separates Citizens from the General State Budgets that will lead to the PSOE-Podemos chamber by 2021 is taxes. It has not always been this way, because Citizens agreed in 2015 with the PSOE then the possibility of raising taxes.

11:32 POLICE ACTION | Civil Guard agents and a nurse were circulating on Conde de Aranda street in Zaragoza when they encountered a health emergency. A 63 year old man he was lying on the street with serious breathing problems and they did not hesitate to help him.

11:24 MARLASKA | The Interior Ministry, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has asked political leaders not to make an appeal “to something else not to comply with the own regulations of this extraordinary exceptional situation that we are living and that is demanding so much from the whole of the citizenry ».

11:20 SPAIN BALANCE | The number of daily deaths from coronavirus in Spain falls again after several days of rebound. In the 138 people have died in the last 24 hours, which places the total of deaths from the pandemic at 27,459. The new cases registered this Friday stand at 549, and the number of 230,000 infected is already exceeded, exactly 230,183.

11:17 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left Russia more than 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the balance to more than 262,000 infected people and more than 2,400 fatalities.

11:10 ARAGONÈS | The Vice President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, anticipates that the dialogue table between the Generalitat and the Government Please meet again in ‘the next few weeks’, although you have avoided specifying a date.

11:03 MADRID PHASE 0.5? | The Ministry of Health has articulated an intermediate phase, not included in the deconfinition plan, which it intends to offer to the Community of Madrid at its meeting this Friday, according to sources familiar with the meetings. The idea coincides with the approach agreed this Thursday by the Generalitat and the Barcelona City Council in the three health regions of Barcelona city, metropolitan area north and south. This is a phase that allows some restrictions to be lifted but is not defined in the plan prepared by the Government. With this, the intention of Health is that the Community of Madrid and Barcelona go as far as possible parallel in the de-escalation phase, to avoid grievances.

10:56 PRISONERS | About 5,300 third degree prisoners they are serving sentences in their houses with telematic control due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the de-escalation underway, the Secretary General of Penitentiary Institutions, Ángel Luis Ortiz, believes that, analyzed on a case-by-case basis, the majority will be able to continue in this situation.

10:50 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours a figure of 913 cases and 101 deaths in Germany, which Raises the balance to more than 173,000 infected and more than 7,800 fatalities, according to data released Friday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

10:43 EURO GROUP | The ministers of economy and finance of the eurozone (Eurogroup) hold a new meeting on Friday without the European Commission having yet presented their recovery plan proposal economic, something that will not happen, except surprise, until at least next week.

10:34 NON-ESSENTIAL TRIPS | Until at least on June 15 the Spanish we will not be able to travel to European countries and Schengen associates as a containment measure for the coronavirus. This measure was applied at the beginning of the state of alarm and now the Government has again extended this temporary restriction on non-essential travel.

10:27 TRANSPORTATION | The Spanish authorities have begun to take the temperature to “all passengers” arriving in Spain By plane or ship, a measure implemented “for a few days”, revealed the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, this Friday, when two government orders came into force for the air and maritime borders to be closed – to date, only land borders have been closed – and a 14-day quarantine is imposed on anyone arriving in Spain.

10:20 COMPLAINT AGAINST SIMÓN | That an investigation be opened to clarify responsibilities. The Spanish Association of Victims and Victims by COVID-19 (ADAVIC-19) has filed a complaint against Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, for various crimes of homicide, injuries, administrative trespass and denial of aid. In a detailed 22-page brief, to which OKDIARIO has had access, the president and lawyer of ADAVIC-19, Carolina Mata, asks the investigative courts of Madrid to act against Simón for «denying the spread of the epidemic, with the political purpose of reaching the date of March 8, and to be able to celebrate in Spain the feminist protests of the government on which it depends ».

10:12 STREETS MADRID | The pedestrianized streets in Madrid due to the safety distance required by the Covid-19 are extended this weekend from 29 to 36, with more square meters in the Paseo de la Castellana (the section between Lima and Nuevos Ministerios is enabled), the Paseo de Camoens is added and some of the streets of the districts change at the request of the councilors-presidents.

10:04 NISSAN | The Japanese company Nissan Motor has said this Friday in Tokyo that it is a “conjecture” the information published in the last hours by the Nikkei financial newspaper which states that it has made the decision to close its factory in Barcelona.

09:57 MASKS | The Ministry will address this Friday afternoon with the autonomous communities, within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), the need to establish that the use of masks is mandatory in public spaces.

09:50 ADA COLAU | It is not just Nissan’s possible ‘goodbye’ to Catalonia. Another 5,000 jobs are in danger in this sector due to the decisions being made by Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona, ​​and her number two in the City Council and head of Urban Planning, Janet Sanz. The lieutenant of mayor declared in late April that “it was time to reconvert the automotive sector and prevent it from reviving”, outraging the sector. Now, it has announced that it will eliminate 43,000 square meters of parking for motorcycles on the sidewalks, and widen the bike lanes.

09:42 DGT | The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) will strengthen surveillance on the roads to avoid displacements not allowed during the San Isidro bridge in the city of Madrid

09:35 TORRA | The Government wants a new extension of the state of alarm. And unlike those that Congress has requested so far, this time the Executive is willing to request it for a month whole. In this way, he would avoid having to suffer again whether or not he has support after fifteen days. Sánchez, already in talks with the ERC, is ready to transfer the powers of the single command to Catalonia to obtain the favorable vote of the separatists.

09:28 SAN ISIDRO | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, will celebrate today his first San Isidro as alderman, a holiday that this year will be clearly marked by the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves Madrid’s traditional prairie without and will restrict the capacity of the austere events to be held.

09:21 LETHALITY IN REGIONS | The deputy of the PSOE Rafael Simancas took off last Wednesday with some statements in which he directly accused Madrid of being the region responsible for Spain being among the most affected countries in the world by the coronavirus. He pointed out the lethality of the Community of Madrid as the third largest in the world, but he was wrong: other regions such as Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha or Aragón, governed by the PSOE, have a higher fatality rate than the capital.

09:13 BRAZIL DATA | Brazil, the country most affected by the Latin American coronavirus pandemic, has overcome the barrier of 200,000 positives in the country, since it has registered 13,944 new cases in the last 24 hours. The deaths have risen to 13,993, after confirming 844 more fatalities.

09:05 QUARANTINE TO FOREIGNERS | In the Government there is unrest with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. They solely blame him for the decision to announce a quarantine of fourteen days to people who enter Spain, by air or sea, two months after the start of the pandemic in our country. A decision that was published this week, via ministerial order, in the Official State Gazette and that directly impacts tourism, the sector that generates the most income in Spanish GDP. The topic is under discussion in the Executive.

08:58 FRANCE | The French Executive has decided to apply a mandatory quarantine of 14 days to all Spanish tourists that they enter the country, acting reciprocally to the measure adopted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and that will begin to be applied this Friday.

08:50 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | A mournful public award appears on the State contracting portal: the Junta de Castilla y León, through its Department of Development, acquires 6,000 hermetic bags for corpses destined for patients with the new coronavirus covid-19. Its price, 20,691 euros and the winner was the SME Industrias Plásticas del Pisuerga.

08:42 WHO | The epidemiologist of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove has warned about the outbreak of the coronavirus in various parts of the world, such as South Korea, Singapore or Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 originated, and has urged countries to “be prepared” for eventual resurgences.

08:34 AMPARO IN EUROPE | A full-fledged request for protection of Europe. A large group of jurists, some of whom represent in the Supreme Court the more than 3,000 families who have been brought against the government for their management of the health crisis, and thousands of those affected by Covid-19 have written a letter to the president of the European Commission, Úrsula von der Leyen, trusting that “the community institutions will be able to avoid the very serious authoritarian drift of the Government of Spain”. The signatories to it ask the European representative to intervene to ensure that in our country “The fundamental rights of all citizens are respected, and a serious social and economic crisis with consequences never seen before is minimized as much as possible.”

08:27 SWIMMING POOLS | The Ministry of Health has published a protocol with the basic security measures for opening in the pool activity that, among other issues, the limitation of capacity, a security perimeter for personal objects and personal hygiene measures and disinfection of materials and surfaces.

08:20 DATA 8-M | The Ministry of Health has uploaded to the website of the National Center for Epidemiology (CNE) a registry of contagion data “aggregates reported by the autonomous communities” that until now were unknown. Thus, the department of Salvador Illa has revealed that the number of cases confirmed by the regions, as published by OKDIARIO, amounted to 995 in Madrid on March 8, the day of hundreds of feminist protests throughout Spain. But, What consequences did that day have? The same record that Health has now made public indicates that on March 23 contagions in Madrid shot up to 21,531, an increase of 2,064% compared to March 8.

08:12 BUSINESS TEST | The Ministry of Health has published this Thursday an update of the instructions to companies on the carrying out diagnostic tests Faced with the new coronavirus in which it recommends companies to limit testing and only carry out PCR tests on workers with suspicious symptoms of COVID-19.

08:06 POLICE ACTION | Pedro, the author of the recording and protagonist of clash with the National Police In a residence in Palma de Mallorca that the agents agreed to without a court order, he explains to OKDIARIO that they were celebrating a birthday at a friend’s house when the agents entered “by my balls”, according to the words that Pedro puts in the mouth of one of them.

07:58 CHINA DATA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, all of them locally and in Jilin province, so the Total balance of positives in the Asian country it has risen to 82,933. Likewise, they have not confirmed any death due to the coronavirus, so the number of fatalities remains at 4,633 in the country.

07:51 ORDERS TO THE POLICE | Los agentes de Policía no están por la labor de ir más allá de sus deberes legales y constitucionales. Y ello, pese a que Pedro Sánchez y Fernando Grande-Marlaska no dejan de presionar a sus mandos para que intimiden a la gente que, cada vez en mayor medida, participa en las caceroladas, desde los balcones o a pie de calle. Por ello, la última orden del Gobierno a los agentes ha decidido usar su presencia, más que la actitud de los policías, que no es connivente con los fines censores del Ejecutivo socialcomunista.

07:44 DATOS GLOBALES | La pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originada en la ciudad china de Wuhan ha dejado ya 300.000 víctimas mortales y deja más de 4,4 millones de personas contagiadas en todo el mundo, según el último balance de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.

07:37 PROTESTAS EN MADRID | Este jueves se ha vivido el quinto día de protestas multitudinarias en distintos puntos de Madrid. El epicentro de las caceroladas volvió a estar en Núñez de Balboa, que ya se ha convertido en santo y seña de la indignación social contra la gestión del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. La novedad este jueves fue la amplia presencia policial en la zona, anunciada doce horas antes por el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco.

07:30 DESESCALADA EN MADRID | La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, avanzó el jueves a última hora que el Ministerio de Sanidad les ha emplazado a una nueva reunión hoy para tratar la fase 1 de la desescalada y dice que «no parece estar dispuesto» a que Madrid pase a la fase 1.

🔴 The Ministry of Health does not seem to be willing for Madrid to go to phase 1, but it does not give technical reasons. We are called to another meeting tomorrow. Madrid meets all the criteria: it has increased its capacity of beds and PCR, lower infection rate … – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 14, 2020

Good Morning. Hoy es viernes 15 de Mayo, festivo en la Madrid por San Isidro y el día que el Gobierno decidirá si la capital pasa o no a la primera fase del polémico plan de desescalada. Ayuso ya anunció el jueves por la noche que el Ejecutivo central se inclinaba por mantener en la fase 0 a Madrid, pero hoy se volverán a reunir para encontrar una solución. Por otro lado, las protestas contra Sánchez e Iglesias han vuelto a las calles madrileñas pese al refuerzo policial de Marlaska. Todo un clamor contra la nefasta gestión de la crisis del coronavirus de los socialistas y podemitas.