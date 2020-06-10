22:00 A WEEK WITHOUT VICTIMS IN THE CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary archipelago has closed this Tuesday, accumulating seven consecutive days without registering deaths from coronavirus, a day in which two new positives and six hospital discharges have been added, according to the latest data until 8:00 p.m. provided by the Canary Islands Government.

21:46 VALENCIAN COMMUNITY | The Consell has already requested the passage of the Valencian Community to phase 3 next Monday, as the president, Ximo Puig, has transferred to the consellers, with whom he held a working meeting this Tuesday at the Palau de la Generalitat, since those who have reported that they will speak with neighboring autonomies that are also in phase 3 -currently Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Murcia and part of Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia- to allow mobility between them.

21:30 ECONOMIC RECOVERY | The third vice president of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, will chair this Wednesday a virtual meeting of ministers of the Economy of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on economic recovery in the context of the crisis due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

21:07 NEW QUARANTINE | Spanish health authorities are studying reducing the quarantine period of a person infected with the new coronavirus from 14 to 10 days, after being recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

20:46 SPAIN | In Spain, 10,000 to 12,000 suspected cases of Covid-19, the disease causing the new coronavirus, are being detected every day, according to the director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, at the daily press conference .

20:32 SENATE | The PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, has assured that there are communities of the PSOE -like Aragon- that have had more deaths by number of people infected by coronavirus and by the number of people admitted and has stressed that these data and others must be studied in the Senate.

20:16 TESTING IN BALEARES | The Balearic Islands will be able to receive 10,900 German tourists, with a minimum stay of five nights, within the pilot tests designed by the Government for the reopening of tourism in the second half of June.

20:03 CORONAVIRUS | On Tuesday, the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, together with the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the Prime Ministers of Belgium, Denmark and Poland have sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, stressing the need for Europe to improve its preparedness to face future pandemics.

19:47 COMMUNITIES WILL ESTABLISH JOBS | The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday, June 9, a Royal Decree that will regulate the departure from the state of alarm and the “new normal” and, as reported by the Ministry of Culture, the autonomous communities will determine the capacity of the acts cultural provided that three premises are fulfilled.

19:30 HELP AGAINST GENDER VIOLENCE | The Council of Ministers of this Tuesday, June 9 has approved two ropes by which it will carry out a campaign to raise awareness against gender violence in the face of the health emergency caused by the Covid-19, for an amount close to two million euros .

19:15 ITALY | Italy has exceeded this Monday the 34,000 deaths from COVID-19 after adding another 79 more deaths in the last 24 hours, during which 283 new cases have also been registered, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 235,561.

18:34 SANTIAGO BOOK FAIR | Santiago de Compostela will host between Saturday and June 21 the first book fair in Spain after being confined by the coronavirus. The event, which will take place in the Alameda compostelana, will open this Saturday, June 13, starting at 12 noon with the proclamation of the writer María Solar, who will later sign copies of her work ‘Quokka Moka’.

18:18 MADRID-COVID | The Community of Madrid has quantified in its last epidemiological report only three deaths per day from coronavirus, one more in relation to yesterday, and the new infections experience a rebound with 48, 42 more compared to the last 24 hours. Three died in the last 24 hours.

18:16 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA-COVID | The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, through the General Directorate of Public Health, has confirmed 68 new cases of coronavirus infection detected through PCR in the last 24 hours and three new deaths, two of them in the province of Albacete and one in that of Toledo.

18:14 ANDALUCIA-COVID | Andalusia reaches 1,428 deaths from coronavirus, three more in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health and Families, which accounted for three cases confirmed by PRC in a day without new patients hospitalized by Covid-19 and in 181 more people have already overcome the disease.

18:11 TOURISM | The President of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig, was “willing” this Tuesday for the Valencian Community to participate in some pilot tourist experience, such as the one that will take place in the Balearic Islands, where 6,000 German tourists will travel in a project that will test the sanitary security measures that have been implemented in Spain against Covid-19.

17:52 POLICE SCHOOL | The National Police School in Ávila will reopen from June 29 with 25% of its capacity, so it will impose a maximum of ten students per classroom and one per room. In addition, students will previously undergo a test to rule out contagion in coronavirus.

17:40 SURVEILLANCE | The Consolidated Research Group Computer Vision and Machine Learning of the University of Barcelona (UB) has developed a technology that allows detecting people with and without a mask, in addition to controlling gauging, the university reported in a statement on Tuesday.

17:30 SPAIN | The Ministry of Health has not recorded any more deceased with coronavirus since yesterday, so the total official figure remains for the third day at 27,136, and has reduced the deaths recorded in the last week from 56 to 50, although it has increased infections detected in 24 hours from 48 to 84. However, communities such as Catalonia have reported fatalities, eight in their case.

17:25 THE POPE’S HELP FUND | The Pope has created, as Bishop of Rome, a relief fund for workers affected by Covid-19 that has provided a first donation of one million euros.

As reported by the diocese of Rome, the fund will be managed by Caritas and will help all precarious workers, small entrepreneurs and those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic crisis.

17:10 CEUTA | The President of the Government of Ceuta, Juan Vivas (PP), assured on Tuesday that the city will request this afternoon to go to phase 3 of the de-escalation after five days without new coronavirus positives and with only nine active cases of the disease. However, he has aligned himself with his counterpart from the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, in the sense that this summer there will be no Operation Crossing the Strait (OPE).

He has also requested that the Tarajal border with Morocco be reopened only if there are health guarantees against possible healthcare pressure from citizens of the neighboring country.

17:00 SALE | 38% of Spaniards admit that they will spend less during the summer sales campaign after the Covid-19 crisis, according to the study ‘The consumption behavior of Spaniards on sales after the coronavirus pandemic’, carried out by Privalia , part of the Veepee fashion ‘oultlet’.

Specifically, the report shows that only 10% of respondents expect to increase their spending on sales this summer. Thus, more than 65% of the population will invest between 100 and 300 euros, while 20% will allocate less than 100 euros, and almost 15% will spend more than 600 euros.

16:55 FRANCE | According to the Paris prosecutor, Rémy Heitz, the objective of the investigations will be to determine “the decision-making processes followed during the health crisis to shed light on any criminal offense that may have been committed”, without entering into further evaluations.

The prosecutor has assured that three of the complaints, related to nursing homes, have been forwarded to the Police so that they can open separate investigations. Authorities estimate that nearly half of those killed by COVID-19 in France were residents of these centers or similar institutions.

16.50 FRANCE | The Paris Prosecutor’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation in response to more than 60 complaints filed since the end of March for possible mismanagement by the authorities in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, which is attributed more than 29,000 deaths in France.

Complaints attribute to the Administration possible crimes such as involuntary manslaughter, refusal of help or endangering lives. They do not affect government ministers, who can only be held accountable before a special court unrelated to ordinary justice.

16:40 NURSING | The SATSE union will provide advice to its affiliates if they decide to file a claim with the administration and the courts so that COVID-19 is considered an occupational accident in all circumstances, and not only in some situations and after the entry into force of the Royal decree 19/2020, which so establishes it.

16:25 ANDALUSIA | The Government Council approved this Tuesday the Covid-19 Outbreak Surveillance and Prevention Plan in Andalusia, drawn up by the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families, given the risk of new cases appearing and outbreaks, especially in the current transition phase.

16:15 CASE 8-M | The head of the 51st Investigating Court of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, has refused this Tuesday to file the case against the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, as requested by the State Attorney and the Prosecutor’s Office. It also maintains Franco’s statement scheduled for tomorrow.

16:05 XIMO PUIG | The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has indicated that the “territorial unit” as of Monday 15 will be the Valencian Community, within phase 3 of the de-escalation, so that it will be possible to travel between the three provinces without limitations. In addition, as he stressed, it will be requested, when the indicators so allow, “the opening to border communities.”

“In principle, Murcia and the Balearic Islands,” Puig has said to questions from the media at the Alicante-Elche airport this Tuesday, which has also opened that possibility to “some” provinces of Castilla la Mancha, Aragon and Catalonia.

15:55 MADRID | The Environment and Mobility area of ​​the Madrid City Council has begun to develop the Special Reinforcement Plan for Cleaning and Green Areas so that the capital returns to recover its appearance prior to the decree of the state of alarm, where the work was restricted to essential services.

These tasks, the Council has indicated, will be carried out for five weeks in the streets and parks thanks to a reinforcement of the services equivalent to the increase of personnel in “almost 800 operators”.

15:44 DISEASE | The Government has approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers the Royal Decree Law that will lay the foundations that will govern the new normality. The text, promoted by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, includes the express declaration of COVID-19 as a disease of urgent mandatory declaration.

15:35 AENA | Aena will make available to Foreign Health the human, health and support resources necessary to guarantee the sanitary control of the entry of passengers of international flights, which will be specified through a collaboration agreement with Foreign Health that will allow Aena to be compensated for the disbursement it makes to carry out this work.

15:27 MINORS | The head of pediatrics at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Esplugues del Llobregat (Barcelona), Juanjo García, stated on Tuesday that “More than 99%” of minors with coronavirus they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, according to the first results of the Kids Corona research platform.

15:17 KING FELIPE VI | The King received in audience this morning the Executive Committee of the SERES Foundation, led by its president, Francisco Román, a meeting in which highlighted “solidarity” and “professionalism” of companies in response to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the pandemic.

15:09 BLOOD TYPE 0 | People with blood type O have between 9 and 18 percent less likely to get Covid-19, the disease causing the new coronavirus, compared to those with other blood types, according to preliminary results of the ’23andMe genetic study on COVID-19′.

15:00 CITIZENS | Ciudadanos has reached an agreement with the Government to include several of its contributions in the royal decree law that establishes the rules to follow once the alarm state ends in order to avoid outbreaks of the coronavirus. Among those measures is to reduce the minimum distance between people from 2 to 1.5 meters, according to the Cs deputy spokesman in Congress, Edmundo Bal.

14:52 FEIJÓO | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, defends the decision to delay until July in Galicia the opening of discotheques and nightlife venues to “not demonize” the sector in the event of outbreaks of coronavirus in these establishments.

14:44 COMPLAINTS | The judge who already refused last week to investigate the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAE), Fernando Simón, you will have to study if you admit it o File the complaint filed by the Jupol National Police Corps union against it and the Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, José Manuel Franco, for his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

14:35 HARVARD | A study carried out by researchers at the Harvard Medical School in Boston (United States) has shown that the new coronavirus, whose disease is known as Covid-19, could have been driving around Wuhan (China) since last August.

14:26 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, warned on Tuesday that “the decency of the demonstration does not immunize against the virus”, in relation to the demonstration against racism last Sunday in the capital, for which she called for “prudence” to avoid contagion by coronavirus.

14:18 GARAMENDI | The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, believes that the agreement to lengthen the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) in the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis should be closed before June 15.

14:10 GALICIA | The Ministry of Health assessed the decrease in cases of coronavirus COVI-19, as well as early diagnosis and isolation Among the factors for the advancement of Galicia to Phase 2 on May 25 – from June 8 the Galician Community is in Phase 3.

14:01 BALEARES | The Balearic Epidemiology Service, under the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation, has transmitted to the Ministry of Health that the Balearic Islands have to date 2,240 accumulated cases of people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, two more than this Monday.

13:54 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left 171 dead and 8,595 contagions in the last 24 hours in Russia, raising the balance to more than 485,000 infected people and more than 6,000 dead, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the coronavirus.

13:45 BIOLOGIST | The founder of the Spanish Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Emilio Bouza, has stated this Tuesday that, since the virus appeared in Italy with evidence of transmission From person to person, Spain lost “precious time” of no less than 10 days in reacting adequately.

13:37 8-M | The State Attorney has asked to archive the investigation of the 8M demonstration, considering that it has not been found «the slightest criminal indication» and that the delegate of the Government in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, acted correctly, then, had he banned that event with the information he had, he would have been wrong.

13:28 CHINA | The Chinese authorities have registered in the last 24 hours three new cases of COVID-19, all of them corresponding to people arriving from other countries, which brings the provisional balance to 83,043 of positives in the country where the pandemic supposedly emerged in 2019.

13:24 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health explains what the new Royal Decree Law of the new normal consists of. The use of a mandatory mask, regulation in workplaces or hospitals, interpersonal distance, that residences coordinate with health centers in the event of a possible regrowth or regulation in transport are some of the measures included in the decree.

13:18 PABLO IGLESIAS | Pablo Iglesias explains that being able to present this Law “has been thanks to a coordinated work between ministries.” «This law responds to a wide social demand and our country is placed at the level of the highest international standards. You can imagine that it is not easy to have global data, because it is a problem that is often invisible. ” Iglesias points out that the project is the result of the work of different governments with different political signs.

13:12 PABLO IGLESIAS | The vice president of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, explained what the new child protection law will be like: “20 years ago I saw a film that marked me, El Bola, which spoke of violence against children. Many social movements have insisted on the need for instruments to protect children, so it is an honor for me to present the draft bill against violence. This is a fundamental law for children’s rights that should have been presented before, but due to the pandemic we had to delay it until today. ”

13:09 WHO | The director of Public Health of the World Health Organization (WHO), María Neira, has warned that the closed places were the stages that contributed the most to the transmission of the new coronavirus, both in Spain and in other countries.

13:02 PRESS CONFERENCE | The Minister Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, the Vice President of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appeared at a press conference after the Council of Ministers in which the royal decree that will regulate the «new normality ”and the preliminary draft of the Child Protection Law.

13:00 GRANADA AND MÁLAGA | The Ministry of Health assessed “improvements” in the indicators regarding early diagnosis and follow-up of positive coronavirus cases and his contacts in Primary Care to justify the decision to authorize the passage of the provinces of Malaga and Granada to Phase 2 of the “Plan of transition to a new normality.”

12:52 ASTURIAS | The Government of Asturias has prohibited the opening of nightclubs and nightlife bars and has limited circulation 15 people in a group for public health criteria in phase 3 of the de-escalation, which began this Monday in the region.

12:44 VACCINE | The researcher Vicente Larraga, director of the director of the Molecular Parasitology Laboratory from the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center, has assured that “if we are lucky, we will have a vaccine developed and produced in Spain in 2021”.

12:35 CS | Citizens will support in Congress the validation of the decree law that will regulate «the new normality» after the state of alarm after agreeing with the government to incorporate a series of “improvements”, sources from the party leadership have reported.

12:26 GARCÍA EGEA | The PP secretary general, Teodoro García Egea, has assured that they will demand political responsibilities after the Government to “ignore” of the warnings related to preventing the March 8 protests, which include reports such as that of the forensic doctor, and he has blamed that action on his “ideological agenda”. That said, he stressed that the Executive “something is trying to cover” the 8M and stressed that it has “a patriotic prosecutor” in the “PSOE service” as Dolores Delgado.

12:18 HELP | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has dedicated a letter from “tribute and thanks” to teachers, whose representatives meet this Tuesday at the Royal Post Office. “You have worked more than ever, and you have had to reinvent your profession,” Ayuso acknowledged.

12:10 DIVORCE | Divorce consultations in the offices have increased with confinement, according to the Spanish Association of Family Lawyers (AEAFA), but consulted specialist lawyers doubt that this trend will turn into a real increase in separations, since the economic crisis will discourage many couples from doubling expenses.

12:03 SOCIAL SERVICES | The Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services has denounced “abandonment” and “cruelty” that supposes the disappearance of the billion euros for social services that had been announced by the Government and that finally will not be in the new distribution of the social fund.

11:55 STUDIO | The restrictive measures imposed against COVID-19, such as school closings and confinement, have avoided around 450,000 deaths in Spain, a total of 3.1 million in eleven European countries, according to a study by Imperial College London (United Kingdom) published in the journal ‘Nature’.

11:47 COST PER HOUR WORKED | The cost per hour worked increased in the first quarter 4.5% compared to the same period in 2019, its highest increase since the second quarter of last year, as a result of the lower number of hours worked by the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of the state of alarm since mid-March, according to provisional data from the Index of Harmonized Labor Cost (ICLA) published this Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

11:38 VOX | Vox spokeswoman at the Madrid Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, has sent a letter to the Ombudsman requesting that it be opened an investigation into “geriatricide” committed in the nursing homes of the Community of Madrid in order to prevent it from happening again in the event of a possible outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

11:30 HOTELS | If there is one sector where the coronavirus is hitting hard, it is tourism. Since the first positive cases were detected in Spain there was a sudden stop in the movement of national and international tourists. Given this scenario, Spanish hotels face the summer season with the loss of 35,951,810 nights occupied since last March.

11:21 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic has left more than 406,000 fatalities and more than 7.1 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

11:13 PARKING | It is an inconspicuous sector, it is in limbo administrative and faces millionaire losses after the coronavirus crisis. Parking lots and garages for public use – both private and concessions – have not stopped working since the state of alarm was declared in mid-March as a necessary service for workers. However, its activity has been reduced almost completely: 95%. The sector, which billed 1,097 million euros in 2019, calculates that it has lost between 250 and 300 million euros during the months of confinement.

11:05 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 37 fatalities and 350 cases of coronavirus, compared to the six deaths and 214 infections of the previous day, which brings the balance to more than 184,000 infected and more than 8,700 deaths.

10:56 SUMMER | The more than 220,000 homes for tourist use in Spain are approaching the summer high season with many doubts. Although in recent days there has been an increase in reserves, the truth is that this summer will be very different from the others. First, because they will not have the usual contribution of international tourists -Only last year our country received 83.7 million foreign visitors-, and second, because users are changing their vacation habits in search of greater security in the face of the pandemic.

10:48 COUNCIL OF MINISTERS | The Council of Ministers has started this Tuesday with a minute of silence in memory of those who died from the coronavirus in the first face-to-face meeting held by the cabinet since March 14, when the state of alarm still in force was declared, the Executive has reported.

10:40 SPANISH BANKS | The new transparency exercise prepared by the European Banking Authority (EBA) has revealed that Spanish banks are facing the crisis caused by the coronavirus with the worst capital ratio among the main European countries. Although in no case do great risks underlie the ones he had to face in the 2008 financial crisis.

10:33 AGUADO | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has insisted that “there will be no motion of censorship or early elections” in autonomy and has held that both his will like that of the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, “is to exhaust this legislature, fulfill the points of the Government agreement” as well as try to understand each other and seek consensus.

10:25 US MARKET | The coronavirus pandemic is providing an opportunity for Banco Santander and BBVA to grow in the United States on both sides of the bank balance: loans and deposits are increasing strongly in the country, thanks to the aid and fiscal facilities of the Donald Administration Trump. According to information from BBVA Research notified to the market a few days ago“The most recent banking activity data (April 2020) show a notable impact of the Covid-19 crisis relief programs. Thus, credit and deposits grow at rates of 42.1% and 74.5 % respectively. Delinquency continues to decline, being only 1.47% ».

10:16 MUSEUMS | State museums managed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports will open to the public this Tuesday, June 9, in its normal schedule and with free admission until July 31.

10:08 BANCO DE ESPAÑA | The coronavirus crisis will take an undeniable toll on the Spanish economy. From the Government they warn that the Spanish economy “is recovering”, in the words of this Monday from the Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Executive, María Jesús Montero. But in reality the real return to economic normality will not take place for several years. Maybe even five.

10:00 MADRID REPORT | The Ministry of Health highlights that the capacity of the Community of Madrid to performing PCR has increased notably over time, up to 20,529 diagnostic tests, and it also recognizes “numerous interventions” in nursing homes, all of which are “covered” by “routine” healthcare.

09:52 PROTESTS | The Communist Party -integrated in Podemos- will become from this week the street arm of the purple party to blame the Madrid president, Isabel Días Ayuso, for the deaths from coronavirus. A document to which has had OK daily access it contains the mobilization plan of the «Communist Party of Madrid. External Political Action Front ».

09:44 ALTAMIRA MUSEUM | The Altamira National Museum and Research Center, along with the rest of the state museums managed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports open to the public this Tuesday, June 9, in its normal schedule and with free admission until July 31.

09:35 TESTIMONY | Manuel Díaz was a retired civil guard. He died of a coronavirus in a hospital in Catalonia at the age of 72. Her daughter, Montserrat, does not understand why her father had no option on a respirator and assures that the poor government forecast It has caused the collapse of Spanish healthcare that unleashed serious problems in patient care.

09:26 CSIC | Scientists from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) will answer questions from citizens on the social impact of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in a webinar or interactive debate that will be broadcast this Wednesday, June 10, at 8:15 p.m., on the CSIC’s YouTube channel.

09:18 RESIDENCES | In April, the Ministry of Health asked the autonomous communities for the data on deaths in residences, for which they had until the 8th of that month. On the 17th, Salvador Illa assured at a press conference that his department already had the figures and that they would communicate “as soon as possible”. The Minister of Health justified as a cause of the delay that the data was “being analyzed by expert technicians.” Two months later, the ministry continues without revealing the figure, essential to know the true magnitude of the pandemic.

09:10 URUGUAY | The National Emergency System (SINAE) of Uruguay has reported this Monday that 464 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been processed in the last 24 hours and they have all been negative, making it the second consecutive day that no new case of COVID-19 has been registered in the Latin American country.

09:01 SOCIALIST MAYORS | The socialist mayors of Getafe, Alcobendas, Fuenlabrada, Alcorcón and San Sebastián de los Reyes, among others, work to carry out massive coronavirus tests to all its population. Despite the fact that the central government, led by the PSOE and Podemos, discouraged this type of practice, these councilors now join the Torrejón de Ardoz initiative, where Ignacio Vázquez (PP) governs, which has developed in a positive way.

08:53 GIBRALTAR | The main minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, will participate this Tuesday in the first meeting of Spanish and British officials in which the post-Brexit relationship with Peñón will begin to be discussed, as reported by the Government of Gibraltar.

08:45 MINIMUM INCOME | El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, alardeó el pasado domingo de que la página web del nuevo ingreso mínimo vital (IMV) ha recibido desde su lanzamiento más de 21 millones de visitas. Sin embargo, el jefe del Ejecutivo no reparó en que la confección del simulador online del IMV ha sido una chapuza, pues el dominio de esta página (no es gob.es) ni siquiera está a nombre de algún departamento del Gobierno sino de un particular.

08:36 CONSEJO DE MINISTROS | Los Consejos de Ministros abandonan la videoconferencia y volverán a celebrarse de forma presencial en el Palacio de La Moncloa desde este martes, según avanzó este lunes el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a la cúpula de su partido.

08:28 RESIDENCIAS | El Gobierno ha admitido al Congreso de los Diputados que su mando único durante el estado de alarma, con el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, como coordinador de la parcela de las residencias de mayores, no vigiló la situación dramática en estos centros sociosanitarios, donde se han producido cerca de 20.000 muertes por coronavirus.

08:20 MÉXICO | Las autoridades sanitarias mexicanas han informado de que son ya 120.102 casos del nuevo coronavirus y 14.053 las muertes provocadas por la enfermedad en el país azteca.

08:12 TOROS | El Gobierno niega a los profesionales taurinos, recogidos como artistas en espectáculos públicos desde 1985, el cobro de las prestaciones extraordinarias aprobadas en el Real Decreto Ley 17/2020. La Fundación Toro de Lidia ha confirmado el bloqueo al cobro de esas ayudas para toreros, banderilleros y picadores por coronavirus «en Sevilla, por la sistemática discriminación de la delegación» y prepara ya una querella contra el Servicio de Empleo por su negativa.

08:04 MASCARILLAS | El Gobierno aprobará este martes en Consejo de Ministros un Real Decreto con las normas que se deberán seguir una vez termine el estado de alarma para evitar rebrotes por el coronavirus. Esta nueva orden obligará a usar mascarillas a las personas de seis años en adelante siempre que no se pueda garantizar el mantenimiento de distancia de seguridad.

07:55 INFORME 8-M | El informe forense incorporado a la causa del 8-M, en la que se investiga por un presunto delito de prevaricación al delegado del Gobierno José Manuel Franco, es demoledor. El médico adscrito al Juzgado de Instrucción 51 del que es titular la juez Carmen Rodríguez-Medel expone abiertamente la existencia de un «tsunami que se veía venir». El texto apunta a la responsabilidad inequívoca de el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y al director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES) Fernando Simón.

07:46 PARAGUAY | El Ministerio de Salud de Paraguay ha informado este lunes de que se han registrado más pacientes por la COVID-19 recuperados que casos activos de la enfermedad, tres meses después de que se notificase la primera persona infectada.

07:38 CIFRAS REALES | Pedro Sánchez no ha dejado de falsear las cifras de muertes para evitar reconocer una realidad: que España es el país con mayor tasa de mortalidad de todo el mundo. Porque él sabe que ese argumento apuntala el hecho de que la gestión del Gobierno socialcomunista ha sido la peor de todo el mundo. La OMS acaba de pedir que se hagan públicas en las estadísticas las muertes por COVID-19 consideradas «confirmadas» por test o analítica, y las calificadas como «probables» por determinación del criterio clínico. Y España, con ese método, y con la cifra que muestra el INE de incremento de muertos desde el 24 de febrero, con respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado –47.194 fallecimientos– ocupa la primera posición indiscutible en el ranking de países de todo el mundo con mayor tasa de mortalidad.

07:30 NUEVA NORMALIDAD | El Consejo de Ministros aprueba este martes el Real Decreto Ley que regulará la salida del estado de alarma y la «nueva normalidad» tras la pandemia del coronavirus, una norma que el Gobierno quiere convalidar sin obstáculos en el Congreso.

Good Morning. Arrancamos un nuevo martes marcado por la aprobación en Consejo de Ministros del Real Decreto que regulará la salida del estado de alarma y la «nueva normalidad» de la que habla el Gobierno. Además una de las noticias que tendrá más repercusión la conocimos ayer a última hora: el informe forense del 8-M señala al Gobierno al asegurar que «no se alertó del gran riesgo» que suponían las manifestaciones.