Coronavirus cases in Spain they rise to 172,541, which means 3,045 more on the last day, according to data published by the Ministry of Health this Tuesday. A total of 18,056 people have died, an increase of 567 in the last 24 hours.

These data show a slight rebound in the number of deaths compared to yesterday, when 517 deaths were reported.

In the number of reported cases, however, there is a decrease compared to the 3,477 this Monday, despite the fact that on Tuesdays they used to mark an upward trend due to the weekend effect, which delays health reports. It was a 1.79% daily advance, the slowest expansion of the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak in the country. On the eve, the figure had been 2.05%, and a weekly average remains below 4%, in recent days when at the end of March it hovered around 15% and peaked above 20 percent.

Meanwhile, another 2,777 patients were discharged, for a balance of 67,054, which marks 39.12% of the total number of infected.

Confident that the downward trend can be maintained, the government enabled millions of non-essential workers to resume their work this Monday, after two weeks of economic “hibernation”, as the authorities called it. The effects of the decision on the contagion curve could be reflected in two weeks.