22:23 CORONAVIRUS | According to official data provided by each country, confirmed deaths from coronaviruses worldwide have already exceeded 275,000. The United States leads with 78,251 deaths from the virus. Always taking into account that, for example, China is still anchored in the 4,633 deaths.

21:50 FRANCE | The French health authorities have reported this Friday that there has been a rebound in the daily death toll from coronavirus after registering another 243 deaths in the last 24 hours, 65 more than the previous day, bringing the total number to 26,230 of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

21:30 DESCALADA | The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has assured that in the new phase of de-escalation of the measures imposed to fight the new coronavirus, social discipline, frequent handwashing, social distancing will be “more necessary than ever”, hygiene in public and private spaces and the mandatory use of the mask.

21:13 MADRID | The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has assured that the Community of Madrid “does have assistance capacity to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation” that the Ministry of Health has recognized this way this afternoon during the bilateral meeting held by both administrations.

21:00 SPAIN | Eleven autonomous communities will go to phase 1 of the de-escalation next Monday, while another five will do it partially -in some territories- and the Community of Madrid will remain for the moment in phase 0, as reported by the Minister of Health this Friday, Salvador Illa.

The communities that may start phase 1, as determined by the health authorities, are Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, Murcia, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, as well as the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. .

In the case of Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community, only some territories advance in phase, while Madrid continues in phase 0 as it does not meet the necessary requirements to advance.

20:42 SPAIN | Fernando Simón details which phases can go to phase 1, confirming that Madrid is among those that do not pass the phase. This is how the zones are:

20:33 SPAIN | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, ensures that “51% of Spanish citizens are in a position to go to Phase 1”.

20:28 SPAIN | Salvador Illa and Fernando Simón appear to give the news about the de-escalation process.

20:10 EU | The European Commission has adopted this Friday the amendment to the rules on public aid that will allow governments to enter the capital of companies affected by the pandemic, but these companies will be prohibited from distributing dividends to their shareholders until the State has completely disassociated itself from the same.

19:53 TEST TO WORKERS | The Madrid Agency for Social Care (AMAS) has approved a new protocol based on the new diagnosis, surveillance and control strategy of the Ministry of Health, which extends the carrying out of diagnostic tests on coronavirus to all the personnel of its social health centers.

19:43 SPAIN | Vox has requested in Congress the appearance of the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, to report to the parliamentary headquarters on the identity of the experts who make up the Advisory Council of the Covid health crisis19, as well as the work they do in this body.

19:25 ITALY | Italy has exceeded this Friday the threshold of 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, after registering another 243 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the data on recovered patients continues to rise and is already close to 100,000, as reported by Civil Protection.

19:02 UNITED KINGDOM | In the last day, the United Kingdom has added almost 4,700 new cases and another 626 deaths, which maintains it as the fourth country most affected by the number of infections but the second by fatalities worldwide.

19:00 EDF | The United States Federal Reserve (Fed), the country’s central bank, has indicated that it maintains its plans to carry out the stress tests for banks scheduled for 2020, popularly known as stress tests.

18:54 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Community of Madrid will request next week to pass May 18 to phase 1 of the de-escalation after the Ministry of Health has denied its request to do so next Monday, the 11th, sources from the regional government have confirmed to Efe.

18:46 PHASE 1 | Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza can indeed access phase 1 of the unconfinement.

18:30: PHASE 1 | Cuenca and Guadalajara will be the only provinces of Castilla-La Mancha that pass to phase I.

18:14 RISK FACTORS | A study by the Agència de Qualitat i Avaluació Sanitàries de Catalunya (AQuAS) has revealed that age, sex and comorbidity are the main factors associated with hospitalization and a worse prognosis for patients with coronavirus.

18:07 UNITED STATES | The confinement and social distancing measures put in place by the US authorities to try to contain the Covid-19 pandemic served as a stimulus for the sales and profits of the largest firearms manufacturers in the country, such as Sturm, Ruger & Company and American Outdoor Brands, which have seen their Wall Street price rise by between 38% and 50%, respectively.

17:40 PSOE | Adriana Lastra assures that “Madrid cannot go to phase 1. We are protecting the health of Madrid residents.”

17:31 VOX | The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has accused this Friday of acting as a “mafia” by not disclosing the names of the members of the committee of experts that decides the de-escalation and has branded it as a “secret committee” and of “Hooded” who makes decisions about “the health and life of the Spanish.”

17:18 GALICIA | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has urged the Government to “take advantage of the fifteen days of extension” of the state of alarm to modify the public health law in order to protect the measures of the de-escalation plan by the crisis of the coronavirus and also to deactivate as soon as possible a situation that he sees as “extremely exceptional”.

17:15 COMPLAINTS | The Local Police of Malaga has denounced this past Thursday three women who were celebrating the birthday of a minor in the vicinity of a playground.

17:10 FINES | The security forces arrested 94 people this Thursday, 22 more than on Wednesday, and presented 16,603 sanction proposals, 1,217 more than the previous day. As reported by the Interior Ministry this Friday, the agents have already arrested a total of 7,556 people and have carried out 869,537 proposals for a fine during the period of alarm.

17:05 PRADO MUSEUM | The Museo Nacional del Prado website has exceeded 12.5 million page views since it closed its doors on March 12, due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, as reported in a statement this Friday.

16:56 FERRARI | The factories of Maranello and Modena (Italy) of the automobile brand Ferrari have returned to produce at their “maximum” capacity this Friday, after this week the facilities of the Italian firm began to increase the pace of their activity after the stoppage caused due to the world coronavirus pandemic.

16:50 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | It was an open secret. The Community of Madrid will not be able to go to phase 1. The Government has prevented Madrid from advancing in the lack of confinement despite the fact that this Friday it has registered the lowest number of ICU admissions in a long time: only 8. The second vice-president, Pablo Iglesias , had hinted this Friday morning that Madrid should “follow a slower pace in the de-escalation”.

16:37 USA | The president of United States, Donald trump, has revived this Friday its criticism of the World Health Organization (WHO) for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and has accused the UN agency of being “a puppet of China” for giving for certain their versions.

16:23 ARAGÓN | The Minister of Health of the Government of Aragon, Pilar Ventura, assured this Friday that Aragonese health professionals “have had tests available to them for 15 days” to be carried out voluntarily and added that, despite the fact that “enough” has been used, the process “is not yet finished”.

16:12 PHASE 1 | The president of the General Council of Nursing, Florentino Pérez Raya, has requested that clinical criteria exclusively prevail in order to proceed to phase 1 of the de-escalation of the measures implemented to fight the coronavirus.

16:00 GALICIA | The president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has reaffirmed this Friday in his request to the central government to open mobility between the four provinces of Galicia during the de-escalation, but he has confessed that “he is not very optimistic” that he will to accept.

15:58 VALLADOLID | The Valladolid City Council will apply from this May 10 on Sundays and holidays in the coming weeks a measure to close off vehicle traffic on various streets in the city center – San Lorenzo, Pedro Niño Street, María de Molina Street ( between Calle Pasión and Calle Doctrinos), Plaza de Santa Ana, Calle Veinte de Febrero, Plaza Santa Cruz, Calle Librería and Calle Esgueva, to promote safety in the walks and activities allowed in the current phase of de-escalation.

15:53 ​​CANTABRIA | The President of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla (PRC), “believes” and “intuits” that the autonomous community will go to phase I of the de-escalation next Monday, May 11, and has criticized the secrecy of the identity of the experts they will decide. “You have to go bare-faced,” said the regionalist, who recalled that “it is not a spy committee either.”

15:49 FLIGHTS | The Lufthansa Group will resume its flight operations with the launch of 160 aircraft to serve a total of 106 European destinations, which will include, as the company has advanced, the islands of Mallorca, the German Sylt and the Greek Crete.

15:42 BRUSSELS | The European Commission has announced this Friday the distribution of 1.5 million masks for health personnel in 18 European countries, among which Spain is not, because it did not request to participate in this joint purchase initiative of necessary materials in the fight against the coronavirus, they have community sources indicated.

15:31 GATALUÑA | The Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, Miquel Buch, said on Friday that he has full confidence that the Government will accept the proposal of the Ministry of Health that the sanitary regions of Tierras del Ebro, Campo will pass to Phase 1 starting Monday. de Tarragona and Alto Pirineo-Arán: «It is a proposal that cannot be rejected».

15:22 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has indicated this Friday that they are working with hospitals, both public and private, in the elaboration of their elasticity plans and has reaffirmed that they will once again have the Ifema hospital and activate it again if there is a new regrowth facing the entrance to the de-escalation.

15:20 EXTREMADURA | The President of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has replied to the Ministry of Universities that the 16,000 million announced by the Government for the autonomies are intended to pay the expenses they are having to combat the effects of the coronavirus and not for other policies .fifteen

15:07 ANTI-BOTTLE LAW | The PP wants an Alcohol and Minors Law that regulate the advertising of these drinks, as well as the hours and places of sale, and that prohibits its consumption in public spaces. Thus, it takes up the draft “anti-bottle law” that was prepared by the Government of Mariano Rajoy before the motion of censure.

15:04 CONSTITUTIONAL | The Constitutional Court (TC) has agreed on the way in which will face the restart of its activity ordinary once the state of alarm ends, which includes keeping August unsuitable. This decision contrasts with what will happen in the bodies dependent on the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which will maintain the activity and the consequent elapse of procedural deadlines for several days of that month, which has caused the rejection of the Legal Profession.

14:56 PSOE | The Municipal Socialist Group advocates close to main arteries traffic during the weekends, such as Gran Vía and the boulevards, and also open the public school patios on Saturdays and Sundays due to the shortage of parks and recreation areas.

14:48 CHRISTIAN LAWYERS | The Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers has presented a complaint to the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, through an extension of the complaint filed a few weeks ago against the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Specifically, it accuses him of a crime of prevarication and two against religious feelings for interruption and prohibition of worship, both “with the aggravating factor of discrimination.”

14:45 STOP IN THE USA | The United States unemployment rate soared more than ten percentage points, to stand at 14.7% in April, which is its largest monthly increase in history, as well as the worst data recorded in the country since there are data, according to figures published this Friday by the labor statistics office of the US Department of Labor.

14:40 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of the Community of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has defended that the community “Has shown considerable prudence” in the management of the coronavirus crisis, something that was demonstrated “by going ahead asking for confinement”.

14:32 UNIVERSITY | The Coordinator of Representatives of Students of Public Universities (CREUP) considers “a lack of respect for students” the statements made by the Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, this Thursday on the situation of many university students who left their residences after the state of alarm decree to return to the family home, leaving notes and books there thinking that the suspension of classes would be temporary.

14:26 PAGE | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, was surprised to see “the same politicians who have dedicated themselves to alarm with the data, with the truth, with half truths »are the” same now that they insist on lowering their guard and removing the alarm “.

14:20 PP | The PP Secretary General, Teodoro García Egea, considers that the Chief Executive, Pedro Sánchez, pcan “cheat” the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, as she “did 15 days ago” with her pro-independence partners who made her president. In his opinion, “he will return to his old ways” and has questioned whether he will fulfill what was promised by “his own nature.”

14:13 PHASE 1 MADRID | The Official College of Nursing of Madrid (CODEM) has stated this Friday in a statement that “although Madrid meets the quantitative and essential criteria specified in the BOE published on May 3,” they consider “Hasty and risky move to Phase 1 and not continue with effective control of the pandemic”.

14:05 STUDY | The post-Covid era will test the ethical commitment shown by companies during the pandemic, according to the report ‘Business Ethics and the 2030 Agenda in the time of Covid-19’, prepared by CANVAS Estrategias Sostenibles through its CANVAS Radar, with the collaboration of sociologist and political scientist Cristina Monge.

14:00 LOS REYES | The Kings Felipe and Letizia have valued the character essential of the agri-food sector and its ability to cope with complex situations such as that caused by the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis.

13:57 CONFINEMENT | A study carried out by Save the Children, in which more than 6,000 children and families in Germany, Finland, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom were interviewed, revealed that one in four children suffers from anxiety about the social isolation derived from the coronavirus, and that “many of them” are at risk of permanent psychological disorders, including depression.

13:48 ANTI-CAPITALISTS | The anti-capitalist organization headed by MEP Miguel Urbán and the leader of Andelante Andalucía Teresa Rodríguez, who until March are part of Podemos, have launched a campaign under the motto ‘Let the rich pay’ to ask the government to work so that measures such as the so-called vid Covid rate ’, a tax on large estates and multinationals at European level that other left-wing groups are already collecting, are being implemented.

13:40 FAES | The Foundation for Analysis and Social Studies (FAES) sees the fiscal policy implemented by the Government as “insufficient” and “without credibility” and requests that the Executive does not “ignore” the “warnings” of the different organisms, warning that the data leads us to think that the final deficit this year will be “much higher” than the 10.34% of the expected GDP and that it will have to resort to instruments approved by the EU, such as the European Mechanism Stability, to be able to finance it.

13:32 ANDALUSIA | The Andalusian Government will begin to perform the coronavirus test on all personnel of Administration of Justice of the Junta de Andalucía gradually as they are incorporated from May 11 to June 22 and, in addition, it has offered to do these tests also to the judges and prosecutors who serve in the community “if for any reason the General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ), who has that competence, could not do it ».

13:24 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered in Russia in the last 24 hours more than 10,000 cases, which raises the balance of more than 187,000 infected people and 1,275 fatalities, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

13:20 MARRIED | The PP leader, Pablo Casado, has demanded this Wednesday that it be public the name of the experts that they are going to decide the passage of each province or area in the de-escalation phases and has stressed that this is established by the law of 2011. In his opinion, it is a right of the Spanish.

13:15 HELP | The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended that she believes it is necessary «Take steps forward with strategy» and he has affirmed that she is “the person in charge of which this goes well or badly”. “I take it and I will take it.” For the leader, it is necessary to “conjugate” to start with the activity despite the coronavirus because if not “the problems are going to occur everywhere”.

13:06 HOTELS PROTOCOL | With the de-escalation plan presented by the Government in Spain little by little we move towards a “new normal”. However, life will be very different from how we knew it just a couple of months ago. For the reopening of the hotels, a protocol has been established with a series of measures to be fulfilled by both customers and employees.

12:58 ORTUZAR | The PNV president, Andoni Ortuzar, has trusted that Pedro Sánchez is not thinking about «Change the majority that led to La Moncloa» And he warned that “this would muddle” the executive himself and would leave him “in the hands” of Ciudadanos, “a very uncomfortable partner for practically the entire remaining parliamentary arch.” “I cannot imagine that there could be a government action based on agreements with Cs that would later cohabit with agreements with us, with ERC,” he said.

12:50 CONTAGIATED CAT | Researchers from the Center for Research in Animal Health (CReSA, in its Catalan acronym) have first cat infected with coronavirus detected of Spain, the sixth in the world.

12:42 BALANCE | Cases of contagion by coronavirus confirmed by a PCR test have increased by 1,095 in the last 24 hours, 341 more than on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected people to 222,857. Likewise, 229 deaths have been recorded, which means a total of 26,299 deaths, 16 more than yesterday, according to the report published this Friday by the Ministry of Health.

12:35 AFRICA | The global coronavirus outbreak has so far been settled in Africa with just over 2,000 deaths, but the World Health Organization (WHO) he fears that the figures will rise drastically if adequate measures are not taken in the coming months, to the point of forecasting between 83,000 and 190,000 deaths in the first year.

12:28 BISHOPS | The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (EEC) and cardinal archbishop of Barcelona, ​​Juan José Omella, has defended “Absolutely” the minimum vital income that the Government prepares “avoiding that it is eternal” but recognizing that in some cases it must be permanent if the person cannot get out of poverty.

12:20 EGEA | The PP general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, assured this Friday that the spokesperson for the Socialist Group, Adriana Lastra, was left «Portrayed» in the session diary of Congress calling him “cockatoo.” After assuring that each member of parliament “gives the best they have” when they go up to the rostrum, he admitted that he was “very indignant” during the intervention of the leader of the PSOE for his “lies” about the position of the PP in relation to confinement.

12:18 SANITARY MATERIAL | The Community of Madrid received a loaded plane this morning with two million FFP2 masks to begin with its distribution among the Madrid population during these next days. The flight, with 30 tons of cargo in the holds of a Boeing 777, has landed on the runways of Madrid-Barajas-Adolfo Suárez airport at around 11:30 am.

12:13 URKULLU | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, has stated that the scoreboard sent to the Ministry of Health confirms that the Basque Country complies «The parameters established to go to Phase 1», and added that, according to the data, it is possible to “advance the evolution towards new phases of de-escalation”, although the system must remain “on guard against any upturn”.

12:05 ARRIMATED | The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has said that her party bet to leave “as soon as possible” of the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus, but which at this time cannot advance whether or not they would support its extension for the fifth time because it will depend on the situation.

11:57 GLOBAL BALANCE | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has overcome the 3.8 million cases and has left more than 269,000 fatalities worldwide, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University.

11:50 FRANCE | The French health authorities have reported this Thursday that it has been recorded a further drop in number diary of deaths from the coronavirus after registering another 178 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 25,987.

11:41 COMPLAINT OF THE PP | The Popular Party will denounce the Government to the Prosecutor for “having supplied defective face masks health workers ”putting their health“ at risk ”during the coronavirus crisis, as announced by the training secretary general, Teodoro García Egea.

11:33 TESTIMONY | Luisa has lost her mother to the coronavirus pandemic. Like her, thousands of spanish families they have been affected by the management of a government that has led to the dismissal of older patients in ICUs from crowded hospitals. “For me this has been a genocide,” he declares OKDIARIO on the verge of tears from his living room.

11:24 MADRID | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, will appear this Friday at 12.00 pm in the Health Commission of the Madrid Assembly to report on its management in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

11:15 AIRLINES | One of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis worldwide is that of airlines. The movement restriction imposed by numerous governments It has meant a huge ón break ’in the sector that has led many companies to take different measures to face the economic crisis that will follow the current health crisis. In this context, Ryanair and Norwegian are coming under heavy criticism from unions for their management of the Covid-19 crisis.

11:07 PABLO IGLESIAS | The second vice president of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, has accused the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of trying to «Gain political positions playing with something as serious as saving lives» by asking the Executive to move the capital to Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan.

11:00 FOOTBALL | The light begins to appear at the end of the tunnel. The First and Second teams have already done the coronavirus tests on their footballers and in the next few days they will start training while waiting for the official date on which the League will start, but there is another matter that it also bothers footballers. What will happen to those who end the contract on June 30?

10:53 TRUCK PROTEST | Road freight carriers have been summoned to honk their horns for three minutes at 12 noon this Friday, May 8, in order to highlight to society its role during the crisis to guarantee supply and supplies, according to the CETM management.

10:45 CDR | Catalan independence movement is ready to return to the streets. While Spain still suffers from the consequences of the coronavirus, CDR already plan a new claim action which will take place at the end of June. The separatists plan to meet to defend two squatters accused of causing fires and to stone two Mossos D’Esquadra agents in the riots that occurred after the October 1 sentence was made public.

10:38 NORTH KOREA | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a “verbal message” Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on managing the coronavirus pandemic in China. This has been transferred by the North Korean news agency, KCNA, which has specified that Kim also thanked Xi for handling the Covid-19, “Greatly appreciating that he takes advantage of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic and strategic and tactical control of the entire situation while leading the Chinese Communist Party and the people.”

10:34 PHASE 1 MADRID | The Government is inclined to reject the proposal of the Community of Madrid to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation, according to informed sources close to the Executive. That is the main hypothesis that is maintained after receiving the documentation that yesterday transferred to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, the counselor of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

10:30 DEATHS | Spain began to record a rhythm abnormally high deaths in the second week of January, according to data collected by the National Statistics Institute (INE), despite the fact that the Ministry of Health maintains that the coronavirus did not arrive in our country until a month later.

10:23 EURO GROUP | The ministers of Economy and Finance of the eurozone (Eurogroup) will try to specify on Friday the essential characteristics of loans They will be available to you through the European Rescue Fund (ESM) to face the Covid-19 pandemic and finance expenses related to strengthening their health systems.

10:15 ERTES | The Ministry of Employment led by Yolanda Díaz has reached a pre-agreement with the social agents to extend the temporary employment regulation records (ERTE) that derive from the health crisis and also from the suspension of a good part of non-essential activities during the state of alarm.

10:06 GERMANY | Germany has registered in the last 24 hours more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus, again exceeding the threshold of a thousand contagions daily, which brings the balance to more than 167,000 infected people and more than 7,200 deaths, according to data published this Friday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring contagious diseases.

09:58 LONE WOLF | The Civil Guard is currently carrying out a operation against jihadism in Catalonia rated first level. Specifically, agents of the Information service have arrested and are searching his home in Barcelona for an alleged terrorist, a follower of Daesh, who allegedly showed his intention to carry out violent actions imminently.

09:50 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION | The General Industrial Production Index (IPI) it fell 10.2% last March in relation to the same month of 2019, its biggest decrease since April 2017, as consequence of the health crisis and the closure or less activity of many industrial companies after the declaration of the state of alarm in mid-March, as reported this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

09:43 A JUMP TO THE VOID | Miguel Otero Iglesias is one of the advisers signed by the Government to form part of the multidisciplinary committee of wise men that accompanies the Executive of Pedro Sánchez in the de-escalation. This Thursday, on his Twitter profile, Otero has shared a cartoon in which he hints that Spain is heading towards the precipice with the formula used by the Ministry of Health to disrupt.

09:34 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced during an interview in the Ana Rosa Program that every Madrid from this weekend you can pick up a mask for free at pharmacies. In addition, he explained the controversy after the resignation of the director of Public Health of the Community and defended the request to go to phase 1.

09:25 PATXI LÓPEZ VS. VITTORIO COLAO | The man chosen to lead the team for the economic and social reconstruction of Spain after the coronavirus is Patxi López. El diputado socialista será quien encabece el comité del Congreso que asesorará sobre la ‘recetas’ para recuperar el país. Una figura cuya formación y experiencia dista mucho de, por ejemplo, Vittorio Colao, el ex CEO de Vodafone a nivel mundial que encabeza el equipo de reconstrucción en Italia. López, sin carrera universitaria, ha dedicado toda su vida profesional a la política, a la que llegó con 16 años.

09:16 PARQUES MADRID | El Ayuntamiento de Madrid abre desde primera hora de la mañana de este viernes los parques pequeños de los distritos, mientras que por «prudencia» y para evitar aglomeraciones se mantendrán cerrados los 19 parques de mayor tamaño.

09:08 COMISIÓN RECONSTRUCCIÓN | El recién elegido vicepresidente de la Comisión del coronavirus en el Congreso, el secretario general del Partido Comunista (PCE), Enrique Santiago, considera que la pandemia, que se ha cobrado en España más de 36.500 muertes hasta la fecha y que está dejando millones de parados, da «respiro a la naturaleza».

09:00 HIGIENE DIARIA | Según un nuevo documento expositivo publicado en la American Journal of Infection Control online, las prácticas de higiene diarias mejoradas, como el lavado de manos, puede ayudar a reducir significativamente el riesgo de contagios comunes. La evidencia muestra que la reducción del riesgo puede ser de hasta el 50%. Con más esfuerzos de higiene desplegados para retrasar la propagación del COVID-19, los expertos en salud pública del Global Hygiene Council (GHC) están ahora pidiendo una mayor atención a una conducta de higiene mejorada en hogares y comunidades que ayuda a reducir la propagación de los contagios.

08:52 MASCARILLAS ‘FAKE’ | La empresa china Hangzhou Ruining Trading Co., Ltd que hizo de intermediaria en la venta de 2,1 millones de mascarillas ‘fake’ al Gobierno y que ha sido proveedora de contratos por valor de 116 millones de euros —la tercera más agraciada— cambió su objeto social sólo un día antes de la firma del expediente con Sanidad para el suministro del material defectuoso.

08:44 BOLSONARO | El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, ha asegurado que tan sólo mostrará las pruebas que se le hicieron para detectar si tenía Covid-19, que resultaron en principio negativas, si así lo exige la Justicia en última instancia, después de que algunos medios de comunicación y autoridades solicitaran tener acceso a las mismas.

08:35 LAS TRAMPAS DE SANIDAD | El Ministerio de Sanidad reconoce oficialmente que en España hay, hasta este jueves 7 de mayo, un total de 221.447 contagiados. Una cifra que todavía no alcanza a los más de 223.000 que reflejaba en sus balances hace 12 días, cuando comenzó a aplicar otros criterios para contabilizar casos.

08:26 PLAYAS ALICANTE | El alcalde de Alicante, Luis Barcala, ha firmado un decreto por el que se levanta el cierre de las playas para el paseo y la actividad deportiva a partir de las 15:00 horas. El decreto será de aplicación hasta que se mantengan las restricciones de uso de playas y zona de baño que lo motivan. Los usos autorizados, con carácter exclusivo y excluyente, son los siguientes: paseo y actividad deportiva individual, ha informado el consistorio.

08:17 LOS MÉDICOS SE HARTAN | A los sanitarios se les ha agotado la paciencia con el tema de los test de coronavirus. El Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Médicos (CGCOM) ha emitido un duro informe en el que exige al Ministerio de Sanidad que cree un comité de técnicos para «clarificar la efectividad de los test y ordenar su adquisición y utilización».

08:09 BALANCE CHINA | El Ministerio de Salud de China ha anunciado un único caso de Covid-19 a nivel local, en la provincia de Jilin, en el noreste del país, pero no contagios procedentes del extranjero ni muertes. Las autoridades sanitarias han confirmado, por tanto, que la cifra de fallecidos por la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus se mantiene un día más en 4.633, mientras que el nuevo caso de contagio sube el total a 82.886.

08:00 TEST | Pedro Sánchez asegura que los contagios de coronavirus se reducen y envía a España a la desescalada. Pero lo cierto es que el Gobierno no sólo no ha realizado test masivos hasta ahora, sino que tampoco los va a realizar en plena desescalada, y ello pese a la exigencia internacional de “rastrear” los posibles focos de contagio. El documento oficial del Ministerio de Sanidad que planifica la desescalada exige expresamente la concentración de los test PCR en los casos sintomáticos. El resto de ciudadanos no tendrá test: y eso que los casos asintomáticos suponen, según los estudios del Gobierno chino, más de la mitad de los focos de contagio.

07:52 PODEMOS | El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha convocado este viernes a las 17.00 horas una reunión telemática del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal (CCE) para analizar con los principales dirigentes de su formación la situación de excepcionalidad y de crisis que vive España por la pandemia del conoronavirus.

07:45 RITA MAESTRE | Rita Maestre, concejal de Más Madrid, ha sido vista este miércoles dando un relajado paseo con dos amigas en la calle Atocha a pesar de que el plan de desescalada en la actual ‘fase 0’ sólo permite hacerlo con una persona del núcleo familiar. Las tres amigas, además, no respetan la distancia de seguridad recomendada por el Gobierno.

07:38 DONALD TRUMP | El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha vuelto a dar negativo en la prueba diagnóstica de la Covid-19, después de que uno de sus asistentes personales se haya contagiado del virus. «Hemos sido informados recientemente por la Unidad Médica de la Casa Blanca de que un miembro de las Fuerzas Armadas de Estados Unidos, que trabaja en la Casa Blanca, ha dado positivo en coronavirus. El presidente y el vicepresidente (Mike Pence) han dado negativo y continúan teniendo buena salud», ha indicado el subsecretario de prensa del Ejecutivo estadounidense, Hogan Gidley.

07:30 SÁNCHEZ NOS ABOCA AL RESCATE | Pedro Sánchez aboca España primero al desastre económico, y luego al rescate. El plan del presidente del Gobierno pasa por lanzar una montaña en emisiones de deuda de 310.000 millones de euros. De ese volumen, el BCE está dispuesto a comprar 130.000 millones de euros, una cuantía impresionante, pero totalmente alejada de las necesidades españolas a la vista de la desastrosa gestión del coronavirus y sus consecuencias económicas. El Gobierno socialcomunista contaba con colocar por su cuenta en los mercados 70.000 millones.

Good Morning. Estamos a pocas horas de que el Gobierno confirme cuáles son las comunidades autónomas que pasan a la fase 1 el próximo lunes 11 de mayo. La sorpresa se dio a última hora de este jueves cuándo, al filo de la media noche, la Comunidad de Madrid también presentaba la documentación para que Sanidad valore si puede pasar de fase. Hoy se celebra un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario que deberá aprobar el principio de acuerdo alcanzado con patronal y sindicatos para alargar los ERTEs. El coronavirus en España ya deja más de 36.000 muertos en España y 220.000 contagiados.