FELIPE VI CHAIRS THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

The King Philip VI This Monday, at 12 noon at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the meeting of the National Security Council, the second of the current legislature. The head of state already chaired this body on March 4, ten days before the state of alarm was decreed for the coronavirus crisis.

It is up to the Council dictate the necessary guidelines regarding planning and coordination of National Security policy, direct and coordinate crisis management actions and supervise and coordinate the National Security System.

Further, verifies the degree of compliance with the National Security Strategy and promotes and reviews the elaboration of the second level strategies that are necessary. It also organizes the contribution of resources to National Security and approves the Annual National Security Report before its presentation in the Cortes Generales.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, the Vice President of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, the Third Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, and the Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera. The head of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, the Defense Minister Margarita Robles, the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, the Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque.