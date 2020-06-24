THE US BEGINS TO FULFILL THE WORST FORECASTS

The United States reached the figure of 2,342,739 confirmed cases COVID-19 and 121,176 deceased, according to the Johns Hopkins University independent count.

This balance of 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) represents 32,405 more infections than on Monday and 842 new deaths.

The average of new daily cases in the USA It has returned to above 30,000 by the current rebound in states such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which account for between the four nearly half of infections in the entire country.

New York, however, remains the worst-hit state in the United States. due to the pandemic with 389,085 confirmed cases and 31,232 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 22,343 people have died. New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 13,025 deaths, Massachusetts with 7,889 and Illinois with 6,707 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of deceased are Pennsylvania with 6,464, Michigan with 6.109, California with 5,578 or Connecticut, with 4,277.

As for infections, California it is the second state only behind New York with 187,351.

He Provisional balance of deceased -121,176- has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Donald Trump downgraded those forecasts and he was confident that the final figure would be rather between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For his part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House is often fixed, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200,000 deaths.