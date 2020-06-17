20:42 GERMANY | The focus of infection in Germany already reaches 650 infected in a meat industry. Schools and nursery schools have closed and there are 7,000 people in quarantine.

20:33 THE LAST APPLAUSE | The collective applause to honor the work of health professionals and basic services professionals during the coronavirus crisis persists in the streets and neighborhoods of Spanish cities and towns five days after the end of the state of alarm throughout the national territory.

20:20 CORONAVIRUS | At this time, the number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide is 448,145 people, according to the official count of each country. According to those same official figures, cases worldwide have been 8,331,316, and more than 4 million people have recovered.

20:06 REFUGEE CHILDREN | Entreculturas has highlighted that the closure of schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left seven million children and adolescents without “their refuge, their space of protection and learning, their space to be a child.”

18:41 DEXAMETASONA | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has advanced that the international health organization has begun to coordinate a meta-analysis that gathers data from various clinical trials to increase the general understanding of dexamethasone.

18:34 PCR TO TOURISTS | The Ministry of Health is reluctant to carry out PCR tests to detect the new coronavirus on a massive scale for all tourists arriving in Spain, as recognized by the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón.

18:33 ARAGÓN | The General Directorate of Public Health of the Government of Aragon has reported six new cases of coronavirus in the Autonomous Community, representing an increase of 0.1 percent over the previous day. During the day on Tuesday, there have also been three hospital admissions and there have been 19 epidemiological discharges.

18:32 SQUARES AVE | Renfe puts on sale this Thursday the new offer of AVE and Long Distance train seats that it has designed to travel from next Monday, June 22, once the state of alarm ends on Sunday and the mobility restrictions are lifted of the citizen.

Since Monday, the operator has put into operation some 98 trains a day, with a total of 30,000 seats, which represents an increase of 50% compared to what had been operating in recent weeks.

17:55 BARCELONA AND LÉRIDA TO PHASE 3 | Barcelona, ​​its metropolitan area and Lleida will go to phase 3 of the de-escalation starting tomorrow, Thursday, as agreed on Wednesday at a bilateral meeting held by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés . Finally, it has been chosen not to wait until next Monday, the 22nd, when there will no longer be alarm in Spain, so that tomorrow all of Catalonia will already be in phase 3.

17:44 EGYPT | The Government of Egypt has announced this Wednesday a three-month extension of the export ban on face masks and other medical materials due to the increase in cases in the country, which has suffered a significant spike in infections in recent weeks.

17:03 IN ONE DAY 141 CONTACTS | The Ministry of Health has reported today a total of 30 deaths from covid in the last seven days but continues to keep the total death toll unchanged since June 7, which stood at 27,136. Health records 141 infections diagnosed by PCR in the last 24 hours, so 244,683 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

16:20 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left 30 fatalities and 345 cases in Germany in the last 24 hours, compared to the nine deaths and 378 infections of the previous day, according to the balance published this Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

16:10 SWEDEN | The Swedish Parliament paid tribute to the victims of COVID-19 on Wednesday, precisely on the day that the authorities have confirmed that more than 5,000 people have already lost their lives in the Nordic country since the start of the pandemic. . The Swedish Public Health Agency has updated the balance to report 5,041 deaths and 54,500 infected with the new coronavirus. Swedish authorities have attributed the high death toll to outbreaks in nursing homes, although chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has acknowledged that tougher measures could have been taken.

16:00 ALCOA | The President of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has indicated that this Wednesday he has given his “green light” to a “very serious” letter in which the Executive is urged to call “immediately” the interruptibility auction of the second semester.

15:50 SPAIN | The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference and cardinal archbishop of Barcelona, ​​Juan José Omella, has affirmed that there are politicians and bishops in Spain who “do not measure up” in their respective responsibilities, while with others it is necessary to “take off your hats”.

15:40 MINIMUM VITAL INCOME | The Barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) for the month of June reveals that 81.3% of Spaniards support the Minimum Vital Income approved by the Government, although the percentage has fallen 1.7 points in the last month. That support is majority among the voters of the main parties, including Vox, since almost half of its voters approve of this measure.

15:20 CITIZENS | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has confirmed that Ciudadanos will not support the disapproval of the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, which left-wing groups have registered in the Madrid Assembly and has defended that it does not put “not a thing but ” at your work.

15:08 PREGNANT | Pregnant women have a increased risk of severe pneumonia by Covid-19 than women of the same age, according to a study carried out jointly by the Obstetrics and Gynecology service and the Infectious Diseases Unit of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in pregnant women with COVID-19 treated at this center.

15:02 EDUCATION | The Ministry of Education and Youth of the Community of Madrid has indicated that the 33.42% of Madrid students in the 2nd year of Bachillerato that they are going to take the tests for the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBAU) and that they were summoned for review classes by their centers went to the classrooms on Tuesday, the first day of reopening of the institutes.

14:55 CORONAVIRUS | The 7.6% of Spaniards have contacted at some point during the time of confinement with the health services when thinking that he had any symptoms related to Covid-19, according to the latest barometer from the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) published this Wednesday.

14:46 HELP | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will request a meeting to discuss a plan for the airport by letter to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas after returning to activity, a claim that has been made publicly in recent weeks.

14:38 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Community of Madrid has estimated that it will receive a total of 3,416 million euros of the total non-reimbursable fund that the central government will distribute among the autonomous regions, although the figure may fluctuate when the parameters are updated.

14:30 CATALONIA | The funeral homes have registered until this Wednesday 12,480 deaths in Catalonia due to coronavirus (11 more than in the last balance): 6,809 in a hospital or social health center, 4,086 in residence, 791 at home, and the rest are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information.

14:22 AUTOMOTIVE | The automotive sector has highlighted this Wednesday the importance of expand temporary employment regulation records (ERTE) of force majeure and adapting education to the needs of companies and has called for “legal certainty” in order to develop the transformation that the industry is carrying out.

14:14 REVILLA | The President of Cantabria, Miguel Angel Revilla, reiterated this Wednesday that the distribution of the non-reimbursable fund between the autonomous communities It is “absolutely unfair” and has assured that it “will continue to denounce” that it is an “injustice”.

14:07 CIS | The economic crisis stemming from the pandemic of the coronavirus is already the first national problem, according to the barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) corresponding to the month of June, in which unemployment appears as the second concern of the Spanish.

14:00 RECONSTRUCTION COMMISSION | The parliamentary groups of the Congress have a week of deadline, until next June 24, to register their proposals for conclusions of the Commission for the Social and Economic Reconstruction of the country, who plans to start discussing these texts the next day.

13:52 STATE TRIBUTE | The State ceremony to pay tribute and tribute to the memory of the victims of COVID-19 will be held on Thursday July 16, as announced this morning by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies. The event, which will be chaired by King Felipe VI, will be held in the Plaza de la Armería of the Royal Palace of Madrid.

13:45 ANDALUSIA | Andalusian hospitals keep pressure on for the Covid-19 coronavirus although this Wednesday they add an admitted patient, which places the total number at 48, of which 14 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with no changes in the last 72 hours.

13:38 SÁNCHEZ | The Government of Pedro Sánchez has commissioned a multidisciplinary group formed by 100 economists, scientists, sociologists and experts From different areas, a comprehensive study of the strategy to lay the foundations for sustained and inclusive growth in the long term after the Covid-19 crisis and on the future challenges of Spain between 2030-2050.

13:30 CANTABRIA | Cantabria has registered in the last day two new cases of coronavirus detected by means of PCR tests, but it continues one more day without adding deaths and without admitted to the Intensive Care Units (ICU) for the fifth consecutive day, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health updated until last midnight.

13:23 GALICIA | The number of active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Galicia has decreased in eight patients since this Tuesday to 341, while healed people have increased to 10,503, which is 12 more.

13:15 THEATERS | Several of the nearly 1,200 theaters in Spain will reopen their doors between the months of July and August, With the gauging that the autonomous communities themselves mark and under rigorous sanitary measures, the president of the Federation of Theater and Dance Companies, Jesús Cimarro, informed . today.

13:08 MÁLAGA | The Malaga Festival, which will celebrate its twenty-third edition of the August 21-30 after postponing it in March due to the coronavirus, it will become “the first great reunion of Spanish cinema after these difficult months of travel”, highlighted its director, Juan Antonio Vigar.

13:00 NICARAGUA | The Government of Nicaragua has confirmed in the last week 359 new cases and nine more died from COVID-19, a balance that continues to question opposition organizations but that the Daniel Ortega regime has used in recent months to defend its management capacity against the pandemic.

12:52 NURSES | Experts gathered at the webinar ‘The role of nurse managers during Covid-19’, organized by the National Association of Nursing Managers (ANDE), have defended the role that these professionals have played in the crisis caused by Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus.

12:44 SEROLOGICAL STUDY | A team of researchers from the Astrobiology Center (CAB) of the National Institute of Aerospace Technique (INTA-CSIC), in collaboration with other research centers and the Gómez Ulla Central Defense Hospital, has developed a new serological test for COVID-19, based on the biochip technology that the CAB has been developing for years to detect life in planetary exploration.

12:35 VACCINES | The European Commission unveiled this Wednesday its strategy to guarantee the entire bloc “safe, effective and quality” vaccines for Covid-19 in a period of between 12 and 18 months and which will be based on a centralized system of advance purchases from manufacturers with production capacity in the EU.

12:26 SANITARY | The Iberia Group and Vueling have already delivered the bonds for the 100,000 free tickets to thank health professionals for their work in the fight against coronavirus.

12:18 CONCILIATION | Only 68% of Spanish workers have been able to modify their working hours in order to reconcile your work and family obligations since the onset of the health crisis, the second lowest percentage in Europe after Portugal (67%), according to a Randstad study based on more than 13,500 surveys of employed professionals in 33 countries.

12:10 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left Russia in the last 24 hours. 194 dead and less than 8,000 cases, leaving the daily balance below this figure for the first time since the beginning of May, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

12:02 INDIA | The Government of India has updated this Wednesday the balance of fatal victims of COVID-19 with more than 2,000 new deceased, an unprecedented figure since the start of the pandemic and derived from an update of the statistics collected by the different states.

11:54 RENTALS | The Rental Negotiating Agency believes that late payment as consequence of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has exploded and that the effects of the pandemic will cause a “sudden” drop in the profitability of rental housing.

11:45 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, has been totally “annoyed and angry” by the distribution of the Covid fund that it would exclude the Basque Country, due to its regional regime, from the 5,000 million tranche. For this reason, he has demanded the urgent meeting of the mixed commission of the Economic Agreement and has told President Pedro Sánchez that confidence is demonstrated “with the facts.”

11:36 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed the results of the Initial UK clinical trials showing that dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19.

11:28 CCOO | CCOO denounces that the Government is breaching the IV Single Agreement for labor personnel of the General State Administration (AGE), which entered into force in May 2019 after three years of negotiation, at do not apply the update of the payrolls of 40,000 public employees and the payment of accumulated arrears, which would represent some 35 million euros, arguing lack of budget availability. For this reason, CCOO does not rule out mobilizations after the state of alarm.

11:20 TEST | The Tekniker and Gaiker technology centers, members of the Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA), are collaborating in the development of an “ultra-sensitive and fast” kit as an alternative to PCR tests to detect the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease.

11:11 RESIDENCES | A total of 8,167 users of nursing homes and social centers of the Community of Madrid have died from all causes between March 8 and June 16, representing 16.24% of all residents, according to data provided by the Ministry of Social Policies, Equality, Families and Birth to the Government of Spain.

11:03 PCR TESTS | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has said that it is expected extend PCR testing to direct contacts of infected people, even if they do not have symptoms, in a decision that, foreseeably, will be taken by the inter-territorial health council.

10:55 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 30 fatalities and 345 cases, compared to the nine deaths and 378 infections of the previous day, according to the balance published this Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

10:47 BOE | The Official State Gazette publishes this Wednesday the royal decree law that regulates the creation of the COVID-19 Fund for the Autonomous Communities and the rules regarding its distribution and release are established, which will begin in July with the distribution of the first 6,000 million for health.

10:38 NEW ZEALAND | The New Zealand Government has announced a tightening of insulation measures decreed for those who enter the country, after two new cases of COVID-19 were registered in two British women, 24 days after the last contagion was confirmed.

10:29 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic has registered 139,500 cases in the last 24 hours, which means a new record in daily computing and brings the total to more than 8.17 million infected people and more than 443,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

10: 20 EDUCATION | The deputy of Citizens, Edmundo Bal, asks Celáa if the Government will present a proper plan for returning to classrooms in September. The minister responds that from September the attendance will prevail. “We have organized a well planned and very strong course with observance of sanitary measures. Because we have to protect students, teachers and families ».

10:13 MALLORCA | This Monday the first German tourists of the season arrived in Mallorca to applause. The tourism sector has all its hopes placed on the pilot plan promoted by the Government of the Balearic Islands. However, at the moment, many businesses are not seeing the fruits of this tourist activity. “It is not what I expected, few people come and do not spend anything,” merchants assure this newspaper.

10:04 CELÁA | The PP deputy, Cuca Gamarra, asks Celaá about what responsibilities the Government assumes facing the beginning of the next school year: «His third term is one of inaction and occurrences. Create more uncertainties than certainties. You have marked your own safety distance ».

09:55 CSIC | A group of scientists from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) will answer questions from citizens on how confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected housing and eating habits in a webinar that will be broadcast this Wednesday, June 17, at 8:15 p.m., on the CSIC’s YouTube channel.

09:46 UK | Spain is facing an unprecedented collapse in tourism, after chaining four months of losses due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the Government has threatened to quarantine UK visitors when it opens its borders as a “measure of reciprocity”, despite being the tourists that generated the most expenses in the ‘sun and beach’ Spanish in 2019.

09:39 NADIA CALVIÑO | The deputy of Vox Espinosa de los Monteros has asked Minister Nadia Calviño about the economic forecasts for this year and the next. For her part, the minister has defended economic management caused by the coronavirus pandemic ensuring that they have approved effective measures protecting employment.

09:36 ALHAMBRA DE GRANADA | The Alhambra in Granada reopens its doors this Wednesday with 50% of the capacity, 4,250 daily tickets for sale, and the reincorporation of 70% of the public employees of the patronage that manages the monument, which presents modifications in its itinerary.

9:28 PABLO IGLESIAS | The control session proceeds with the only question addressed to the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias. The PP deputy, Teodoro García Egea, asks how many Spaniards victims of the coronavirus have died in the country and what responsibility does it assume for the results of its actions.

9:20 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The UPN Navarran deputy, Carlos García Adanero, addresses the President after he has taken his chest out of his tenure and having saved thousands of lives with confinement: “If he is responsible for that, is he also responsible for not having confined us before and for the thousands of deaths?”

9:15 AM DEPUTIES CONGRESS | Citizens again today brings to the Congress of Deputies their proposal to Anti-Corruption Measures law, whose admission to process will be voted on in plenary on Wednesday. This initiative, registered in successive legislatures, includes measures to protect whistleblowers from corruption, it typifies the crime of illicit enrichment and suppresses the maximum periods of instruction in criminal cases, among other issues.

9:10 VOX | Question time for Vox. Takes the floor Santiago Abascal and he addressed Sánchez: “Do you maintain that we come out stronger?”

9:08 VICTIMS TRIBUTE | President Pedro Sánchez has announced that on July 16 there will be a state tribute to the victims of the coronavirus.

09:00 CONTROL SESSION | The control session of the Pedro Sánchez Government begins. Follow him live here.

08:53 ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured that “in principle the conditions exist” for Barcelona and Lérida go to phase 3 of lack of confinement, But he added that he prefers to wait for the meeting that he will have this afternoon with the Minister of Health of the Generalitat, Alba Vergés.

08:45 SALVADOR ILLA | A new appeal against the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, for limiting the right of assembly to a maximum of 20 people during the de-escalation of the state of alarm. The Supreme Court has admitted ruling on the legality of the last of the health orders that prevented the Spanish from calling meetings of more than two dozen attendees. This is confirmed by a diligence issued this Monday by the High Court, to which you have had OKDIARY access, and in which the Third Chamber gives a new period of 10 days to the Department headed by Salvador Illa to provide the administrative file and the technical reports that justified its decision.

08:37 BEIJING | The authorities of Beijing have announced this Tuesday a partial closure of the city after the 31 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the capital, related to the latest outbreak originated in the Xinfadi wholesale market, located in the Fengtai district, in the southwest of the city, and have raised the emergency alert sanitary to the second level.

08:28 SIMÓN | A new criminal process points to Fernando Simón: he was and is the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health. And, as such, he received the 2-M report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in which he asked, six days before March 8, to prevent the population from attending “mass meetings” . To make matters worse, Simón was present at the meeting of that same European body held on 4-M, with the fresh report and recently forwarded to all attendees. At that meeting, in addition, they were alerted to the lack of tests in the countries and it was requested that urgent purchases be made to avoid entering the hard phase of infections without the main mechanism of detection of the outbreaks of the disease.

08:19 COLOMBIA | Colombian health authorities have reported this Tuesday that the number of people affected by coronavirus in the Latin American country it is already close to 55,000, the day that practically all the shops in the capital, Bogotá, have reopened their doors.

08:10 NEW NOTICES | The Director of Public Health, Pilar Aparicio, has entered the focus of one of the complaints about the coronavirus against those responsible for the Ministry of Health under the tutelage of Salvador Illa. An official document places Aparicio on the judicial target. This is a report on occupational risks, dated February 28, and which has its signature as its coordinator. The document of labor content was distributed by unions among staff of workers and, specifically, among public employees. In it, it was requested to maintain the distance of two meters to avoid the contagion by Covid-19, something literally impossible in the 8-M demonstrations allowed and promoted by the Government itself.

08:02 MARRIED | The PP leader, Pablo Casado, wants the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to clarify this Wednesday in the plenary session of the Congress whether shares the opinion of the Minister of JusticeJuan Carlos Campo, that Spain is in the midst of a “constitutional crisis”.

07:54 ADVERTISING | The Equality Ministry, led by Irene Montero, hired the advertising agency that designed Pedro Sánchez’s 2019 election campaign for 120,000 euros with the slogan ‘Make it happen’. The same one that the Ministry of Health resorted to at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, as as revealed OKDIARIO last week, in an operation for which the amount is unknown. This other emergency commission to fight gender violence during the pandemic was mainly based on changing the text of the initial poster from yellow to purple.

07:45 EDUCATION | The Organic Law of Modification of the LOE (LOMLOE), better known as Cel Celáa law ’, faces this Wednesday his first debate in the plenary session of Congress, in which PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will demand the return of the text to the Government.

Good Morning. New Wednesday of control session in the Congress of Government Deputies with new questions about the management of the coronavirus just a day after we saw in the Senate an attempt to reduce tension and reach agreements between the PP and the PSOE. The educational reform of the Government also comes to the Lower House with the frontal rejection of PP, Citizens and Vox.