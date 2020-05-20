13:15 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister to Pablo Casado: «There is no legal alternative to the state of alarm, says the State Bar. There is no plan B to limit circulation, the same that the presidents of those autonomous communities governed by their party ask for.

13:11 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister to Pablo Casado: «The law contemplates the state of alarm for cases such as the current epidemic. Do you know that this is the most serious epidemic that has been occurring in Spain since the last century? If not now, when should it be approved? Are not more than 27,000 dead enough? ».

13:07 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister to Pablo Casado: «Between unity and the extreme right, you have chosen the extreme right. He has adopted a wide range of insults, reproaches and eccentric arguments. He has come to use ETA’s argument, which shows that he has no argument to vote against. They are resigning from the enormous responsibility of the state for being the leader of the opposition ».

13:02 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister: “If you look outside our country, I do not think that there has been a government in Europe that submits itself every 15 days to the approval of the state of alarm. I have answered an average of 20 questions for each press conference, maximum transparency of information. There have been several meetings of the Government with the different autonomous governments, never have there been so many conferences of autonomous presidents ».

13:00 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister: «I empathize with the situation of this debate, it is the fifth time that we propose the extension of the state of alarm. Beyond that I can empathize with the recurrence of this debate, I want to emphasize that we are winning the battle of the first wave of the coronavirus. We must also win the sprouts that are sure to come.

12:55. ADRIANA LASTRA | The PSOE spokesperson to Pablo Casado: «At this moment the only rule that can limit the free movement of citizens is the state of alarm. The government has an obligation to fulfill, but so does the opposition. Out of respect for our democracy, I ask you to disavow the words of Mrs. Ayuso and her Vox partners. “

12:51. ADRIANA LASTRA | The PSOE spokesperson to Pablo Casado: “Will you be responsible if there is a new outbreak of the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid?” Meritxell Batet once again orders silence on the floor.

12:50. ADRIANA LASTRA | The PSOE spokesperson: “We do not encourage demonstrations against the management of the Government of the Community of Madrid.” Murmurs on the bench of the PP and Meritxell Batet, president of the Congress, orders to remain silent in the chamber.

12:46. ADRIANA LASTRA | The PSOE spokeswoman: «If we all share in order to stop the virus, we should find the mechanisms to do so. We have many uncertainties and few certainties. We have managed to put a stop to the expansion of the pandemic thanks to the action of 46 million Spaniards ».

12:45. JOSÉ MARÍA MAZÓN | PRC offers its support to the state of alarm of the Government of Pedro Sánchez: “I hope that it is the last extension and it only remains for me to wish luck and success to this Government and to that of all the autonomous communities.”

12:40 SERGIO SAYAS | UPN announces its abstention in the extension of the state of alarm: “Your Government is installed in complacency and cannot boast and say the lives that the state of alarm has saved.”

12:36 PEDRO QUEVEDO | Nueva Canarias announces that it will abstain from the vote: «We have supported all the extensions. Today we go to this rostrum with a position of abstentionBecause there are two pandemics: one health and the other socioeconomic derived from its economic model.

12:32 ANA ORAMAS | Canary Coalition will vote yes to the extension of the state of alarm. Ana Oramas has made a tough speech warning of political polarization reminiscent of times at war. It has called for political responsibility to calm the civilian population.

12:25 MIREIA VEHÍ | The CUP announces the reasons for not extending it: «It is not true that the state of alarm is the only measure to control the mobility of the population. you guys maintain the state of alarm with authoritarian logic as if this were a military and not a health crisis. You are very hard on those below and very soft on those above.

12:16 MERTXE AIZPURUA | Bildu has defended that “coordination is not submission” but has positively valued Sánchez’s attitude towards the Basque Country. He says his goal is to repeal the labor reform: «We are awaiting your decision, whether or not you are about to take steps to protect the workers. Today we hope to reach an agreement with you to repeal the labor reform in its entirety. If this agreement is reached, we can say that the workers will recover part of their dignity and a minimum of security. New measures will have to be taken. If there is political will, steps can be taken.

12:10 AITOR ESTEBAN | Finally, Aitor Esteban has ended his speech announcing that the PNV will support the new extension of the alarm state.

12:08 AITOR ESTEBAN | The PNV leader continues to assess the current situation but does not reveal his sense of vote: «The modification of health laws has been announced. I don’t think it is positive or true that there is now no coordination between health systems. ” “Don’t take advantage to recentralize some competitions which are now in the hands of the autonomous communities ».

12:02 AITOR ESTEBAN | PNV spokesman Aitor Esteban spoke to present the position of his parliamentary group in the vote for the fifth extension of the state of alarm. «On this occasion we deepen co-governance, to go hand in hand, knowing that the communities are the ones who know the terrain closely and can apply the control measures of the pandemic. Now I think we take another step: at some point in time alarm status may no longer be necessary and in others it may. The only authority with which we have to talk now is the Minister of Health, we are taking another step in the right direction ».

11:56 EDMUNDO BAL | “Mr. Sánchez makes it very difficult for us because he is intransigent and unilateral, he has created insecurity, he has abused the state of alarm, has made many mistakes, but you have to vote responsibly. Now we cannot step back. Don’t threaten us, Mr. Sánchez, that this is going to be chaos.

11:50 EDMUNDO BAL | Citizens will say ‘yes’ to Sánchez, but he has made it clear that it is not a ‘yes’ to the Government, but rather to solving the coronavirus crisis. Edmundo Bal has assured that “every morning we get up to see if the death toll has dropped, we are even happy if it falls below 100, but they are not figures, they are broken families ». «I am a State lawyer, I don’t know the ins and outs of the old policy, but I know what my responsibilities are: to find solutions for the people. One wonders what it takes more, 28,000 deceased, to abandon the old policy. Today we are voting only on the 15-day extension of the state of alarm. Today we do not vote in favor of a government ».

11:44 NÉSTOR REGO | The BNG ensures that its parliamentary group is engaged with the alarm state, but consider that “another alarm state” is possible.

11:40 JOAN BALDOVÍ | Compromís will say ‘no’ to the extension of the alarm state. Joan Baldoví says that “This Government has disrespected Valencians” and that is why he justifies his vote. He demands more attention to the hospitals of the Valencian Community and says that the central Executive does not listen to them.

11:34 IÑIGO ERREJÓN | The leader of Más País has warned the government to “take note”: they will be the only ones who they will say ‘yes’ to the extension of the state of alarm of all the formations that supported the investiture of Sánchez. He has also argued that the virus understands social class.

11:31 LAURA BORRÀS | The JxCat representative has finished her speech highlighting the ‘no’ of his training politics. Laura Borràs says that she votes for the people of Catalonia and that it will also be the best for the rest of Spain.

11:29 LAURA BORRÀS | The JxCat spokesperson in Congress has started attacking the government’s contradictions. “They are neither the most progressive government nor Spain it is the most decentralized country«, Says Borràs. He stressed that it seemed that they wanted to listen in order to have their support, but that finally they did not and that is why they will vote ‘no’.

11:24 GABRIEL RUFIÁN | Rufián ends his speech by sending two messages. The first one addressed to Podemos: advises them not to be silent in the face of the sacrifice of the ERC before Citizens because tomorrow they can go against the Minimum Vital Income. “If you think that the right is going to stop with us they are wrong”. On the other hand, a message for the left: «If we are not able to agree on life, how are we going to deal with the rest? .

11:20 GABRIEL RUFIÁN | The ERC leader explains why they will vote ‘no’ to the state of alarm: “Even Compromís votes against them. There must be a reason. The truth is that ERC wanted to sign a political agreement with the Government that would serve for now and for tomorrow, it wanted five things. The first: co-responsibility, that the ministries of autonomy cease to be agencies. They said no and they called us disloyal. Two: paid benefits for family reconciliation, especially for single parents, that people do not have to choose between their children and their work. It is humanity. And they said no. Three: muscular to the first administration people go to when all this happens. And they said no.

11:16 GABRIEL RUFIÁN | Gabriel Rufián addresses the Government directly: «They constantly play the variable geometry under a false axiom: ‘I am the best there is of everything there is. Either me or nothing. ’ They play to be irremediable ». He also says that ERC has always defended an agreement but that the Government has chosen the right.

11:10 GABRIEL RUFIÁN | «The right is very nervous this morning. Señor Casado and Abascal, they have used the dead to attack the burial of Julio Anguita. They are lucky that Julio Anguita is not here to answer them. Anguita said that principles are not negotiable ». «The politician is a public servant, not a public relationship. We ask that a politician not infantilize, who tells the truth. The truth is that we have failed. Everybody. Those who know it and those who don’t know it yet ».

11:07 GABRIEL RUFIÁN | It’s the ERC’s turn, Republican spokesman Gabriel Rufián spoke. This formation he has not yet revealed the meaning of his vote but everything points to ‘no’.

11:03 PABLO ECHENIQUE | Pablo Echenique continues defending the social communist government, assuring that Ayuso is the example of Casado and that they would have managed the pandemic worse. “Yes remove the Community of Madrid of the computation, the data of Spain would improve a lot », the podemita has said.

10:57 PABLO ECHENIQUE | The spokesman for Unidas Podemos also criticizes the call for demonstrations and the abuse of time in the interventions of some of the leaders of the parliamentary groups. His entire speech has been dedicated to Pablo Casado: «Señor Casado, I know you don’t like data and science, but I’m going to give it to you, because, unlike you, data doesn’t lie. Thank goodness we are and good luck that you are not. Now we already know what you would have done if you were in our place ». «You, Mr. Casado, would have acted as Ayuso in the Community of Madrid. You have even said that Ayuso is an icon ».

10:53 PABLO ECHENIQUE | Turn for United We can, as usual, has defended ultranza the management of the Government and has attacked the PP. Pablo Echenique has assured that “we are bad, but less bad than we are”. 2I really liked this phrase by Minister Montero from a few days ago and I allow myself to make it mine. We have more than 27,000 deceased by covid-19 in our country, so I want to start by sending my condolences to the relatives of the deceased and sending thanks to the health workers and the population that has shown enormous exemplary nature. “

10:50 SANTIAGO ABASCAL | The intervention of the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, ends, summoning citizens to attend the protest caravan that the far-right formation has called for next July 23. «The revolt of the pans and face masks It has already spread throughout all the neighborhoods and throughout Spain, ”says Abascal.

10:48 SANTIAGO ABASCAL | «You want to lead the Spanish to accept a kind of voluntary servitude. You have dedicated for many years to attack the industry of the car ». “You cannot be more irresponsible,” he says of the diesel car ban from 2050 approved yesterday by the Cabinet.

10:44 SANTIAGO ABASCAL | The president of Vox asks the Government if there is have the “communist card” to bid farewell to loved ones, alluding to the funeral of Julio Anguita, recently deceased. Regarding the protests these days, he assures that “we will not forget that his vice president yesterday encouraged the escraches”.

10:40 SANTIAGO ABASCAL | “We are before a guilty and irresponsible government. It turns out that we already know the papers of Fernando Simón. You knew about the lethality of the virus on February 10 and this means that they are guilty. The Government was leading Spain only looking at its ideological agenda and has caused the death of thousands of Spaniards. You use the euphemism constantly. You only care about staying in power for whatever.

10:36 SANTIAGO ABASCAL | Turn for VOX, which will vote against the alarm state, like the previous time. Santiago Abascal again questions the official figures of deceased by Covid-19 and it is assured that they would be about 50,000. “Mr. Sánchez, nobody trusts your death figures anymore, but we will know them,” he says.

10:30 PABLO CASADO | The PP leader ends his intervention by ratifying his “no” to the extension of the state of alarm: “He has wasted another two weeks. You even contradict yourself. He has tried to negotiate a one-month extension when he has always said he would ask for a biweekly vote. You are regulating fundamental rights through ministerial orders that denotes the little respect you have for the rule of law. It is generating a kind of Stockholm syndrome. You have already exceeded the limits. The State is not you, no matter how much your propaganda machine is made by the Sun King. You are only the President of the Government with the least support in the history of democracy. You said there is no plan B, but we have given it to you in full. Tomorrow is in our hands. Spain will overcome the crisis despite the government ».

10:26 PABLO CASADO | Next, Casado exposes some of the proposals presented by the PP to face this pandemic and others that may come in the future, such as the Cajal Plan.

10:20 PABLO CASADO | «Your economic forecasts are not believed by anyone. There is no doubt that he will have to ask Europe for a ransom and cut the welfare state. We have to think what we are going to do. This is what I proposed last week with the plan Let’s save Spain: Protect the elderly population, isolate the infected from massive tests, confuse the rest of the population with the obligation to wear a mask. Only in this way can we coexist with this virus without ruining this country. Why hasn’t this government done it before?

10:15 PABLO CASADO | The PP leader has assured that the entire government plan “has been a failure” and that “everything that depended on Sánchez has gone wrong.” He tells the Prime Minister that “his problem is that nobody believes him and your problem is not the casseroles or the protests in Núñez de Balboa and in many other neighborhoods, but in the ruin that their policies are causing ». Married refuses to approve the state of alarm: “You want us to choose between you and the chaos, but it is impossible because you are the chaos.”

10:10 PABLO CASADO | Pablo Casado considers that “the negligence of the Government” in managing the crisis of the new coronavirus has meant the loss of numerous lives and jobs. «The crisis of the covid-19 has overwhelmed him, he has been behind the events and lying in the results. Now it’s like headless chicken changing partners. That obsession against Madrid is absurd. They try to blame the other institutions, something that we are not going to consent to. He comes to ask for a new extension of the alarm state. On top of that he takes out his spokesmen to say that you have to be very happy around the curve. This is the actual balance of the absolute powers that you have enjoyed. So far we have been able to get there. You want us to choose between you and the chaos, but it is impossible, because you are the chaos ».

10:07 CONGRESS | The leaders of the rest of the parliamentary groups then intervene. The first of them to take the floor will be the leader of the PP and the opposition, Pablo Casado. Your group will vote against the new extension of the alarm state.

10:04 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Sánchez ends his speech by asking for the yes for the extension of the state of alarm and apologies for the errors, yes, justifying them all: «I apologize to the citizens for the errors always dictated by the exceptional nature of the situation. Beyond the specific differences in criteria, we have had to work side by side. We have all been united by the same desire: to save lives. Spain will declare official mourning at the moment when the entire territory enters phase 1 and we will celebrate the well-deserved public tribute to the victims of the covid. We have stopped with the virus, we have to end this victory with unity ».

10:02 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | For the Prime Minister, the keys to the country’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic are one orderly and coordinated de-escalation, reach agreements in the Congress reconstruction commission and the role of Europe. “It is time to act together, also on the European front.”

09:55 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “The pandemic has reminded us how fragile we are, but its impact has not been the same for everyone. This crisis is similar to the classic crises: all the sectors go down several steps, but this crisis has a huge difference, the most punished sectors are the most exposed to the restrictions. There are people who feel calm, Protected Spain, which has its own or external protection, but there are many other people who do not know what their job will be or how they will survive, millions of Spaniards who wonder what their life will be like. This is the unprotected Spain that we have to clothe.

09:47 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Sánchez announces that the expenses derived from managing the Covid-19 crisis amounts to 138,900 million of euros. “They are astronomical figures,” admits the president. Next, it reviews all the economic measures promoted by the Executive to face the crisis.

09:43 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Pedro Sánchez admits that the conferences with the autonomous presidents Every Sunday they are probably “improvable” but “they are state meetings.”

09:40 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister asks Congress for an extension of the 15 day alarm status. He says that it is necessary to continue stopping the pandemic and that it will not lengthen it for even more days than necessary.

09:38 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | “What benefits would we obtain from raising the state of alarm? What rights do you intend to return? Mobility without any restrictions? I think we all agree that the time to do it is not yet and there is already a de-escalation plan. This gradualness receives the consensus of the scientists. We may disagree on some rhythms, but no one disputes the central principle of de-escalation. The intention is to restore the right of assembly without restrictions, I think we all agree that it would be extraordinary irresponsibility ”.

09:34 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The president defends the new extension of the state of alarm: “There has been much discussion of the need for the state of alarm. The alarm state is fully legal. It is not something that the Government of Spain has invented. There are some constitutional articles designed precisely for situations like the current one. Every legal system tends to the principle of economy, it is therefore false that the state of alarm is replaced by a string of ordinary laws, with gaps impossible to fill. This substitution would serve to divert energy and entangle coordination. What we will do is plan, debate and negotiate, guarantee correct governance once the state of alarm is over with a revision of these laws. “

09:27 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister announces that the single command led by four ministries is being dismantled. Now it will be just the Ministry of Health led by Salvador Illa the one that will have the only delegated authority and will take the measures on the de-escalation. He says that a new principle will govern: “co-governance.”

09:23 NAVARRA SUMA | Navarra Suma has announced that will abstain from the vote to the new extension of the alarm state. Doubt continues with the PNV and ERC, although everything points to the fact that Catalan separatists do tend to ‘no’.

09:18 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Sánchez says that it was “the Spanish people who have pushed the virus back” and has defended his de-escalation plan. He says that it will be done in an “asymmetric” way and that this does not mean “disunity or disorder”.

09:12 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister has assured that “the pandemic has not been a problem in our country and that it does not understand borders or ideology or gender.” It also justifies its incompetence and his late performance ensuring that the press did not see the emergency when the Mobile World Congress was canceled.

09:05 CONGRESS | One of the most complicated plenary sessions for the Government has started since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sánchez wants to extend the state of alarm but even not enough support. The Prime Minister has started the session remembering the measures taken by his Executive during the crisis and defending the need to maintain the state of alarm.

09:01 MASKS | After the continuous swings of the Government with the use of masks in the general population, finally they will be compulsory in closed spaces and on public roads when the safety distance is not met. The BOE publishes the new rule that comes into effect from this Thursday.

08:53 COMMITMENT | Joan Baldoví has ​​announced that Compromís will vote ‘no’ to the new extension of the alarm state. A new ‘no’ that only shows how difficult it will be for the government to approve it today. You do not have enough confirmed votes yet.

08:45 MEXICO | The director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health of Mexico, José Luis Alomía, has reported this Tuesday that a total of 2,713 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, the highest figure since the health crisis began, so the total balance has risen to 54,346 positives.

08:37 ERTES | By now it has become clear that the office of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) not up to the serious situation economic that crosses Spain as a result of the coronavirus. Thousands of people affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) still have not received their unemployment benefits promised by the Pedro Sánchez Government, and the citizen’s helpline assures you that your benefit is in process, without even having asked for the name and data of the affected.

8:30 BOLSONARO | The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has announced that this Wednesday the Acting Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, will sign a new protocol for the use of chloroquine, a medicine used against malaria, as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, even in the initial phase.

8:25 DEMONSTRATION | The 25S Coordinator, which groups different groups of the left and extreme left, and which was created to organize the rallies to surround Congress in 2012, maintains the concentration that it has called for this Wednesday at 12:30 in front of the Lower House “against the advance of fascism and police brutality”, despite the prohibition of the Madrid Government Delegation.

8:20 CHINA BALANCE SHEET | The Chinese Ministry of Health has confirmed that they have been registered in the last day five new cases of coronavirus, one of them imported and located in the Autonomous Region of Inner Mongolia, in the north of the country. One more day, the Asian country has not registered any new deceased by COVID-19, so the figure remains at 4,634.

8:15 STATUS OF ALARM | The Congress of Deputies today welcomes the most uncertain vote of the five extensions of the alarm state that the Government has requested since March 14, since the numbers of votes in favor and against are currently very tight.

Good Morning, Spain dawns this Wednesday before a new day of struggle to recover the normality that the coronavirus Covid-19 has put in check. While in the Congress of Deputies a new control session to the Government de Pedro Sánchez, the Social Communist Executive agreed this Tuesday with Ciudadanos an extension, finally of 15 days, of the state of alarm. In turn, the different Spanish autonomous communities live their de-escalated with particularities between regions. Madrid remains anchored in phase 0 due to the refusal of the Ministry of Health to allow the phase step.