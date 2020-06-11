18:05 SEROPREVALENCE STUDY | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured this Thursday that the convenience of maintaining the national seroprevalence study on COVID-19 after the summer, “for September and October”, is being studied in order to “know how the situation”.

17:55 MASKS | The Institute of Biomechanics (IBV) has warned this Thursday that the effectiveness of the masks largely depends on the fit of the device to the face and has also warned of the importance of verifying the certificates and that they comply with the regulation, since «masks are appearing with false documentation ».

17:45 FINLAND | The Government of Finland has announced that from Monday it will allow the entry by land and sea without restrictions of travelers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, in the framework of a reopening that leaves Sweden out, the country in the area most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the epidemic situation is so bad in Sweden that we are still unable to relax the restrictions,” Finnish Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo told reporters. However, Ohisalo hopes that they can take this step soon.

17:30 CONTACT TRACKING | The Ministry of Health will launch a network of virology laboratories (RedCoVID) in the different autonomous communities to carry out a thorough analysis of the transmission chains through the complete sequencing of the viruses and their bio-computer analysis.

What is intended, according to what the minister has said in his weekly appearance on Thursdays in the commission of the Congress of Deputies to explain the evolution of the coronavirus in Spain, is to estimate the temporal and geographical origin, the means of diffusion and the rate of population growth of the virus and to know the infection patterns.

17:15 TRAFFIC | Traffic is getting closer each day that it passes to the intensity levels prior to the pandemic, with percentages of decrease of already 20%, both on roads and in accesses, when the decrease in vehicle circulation reached 80%, including the 90% during the weekends.

According to the daily report of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), which includes data from the Basque Government and the Generalitat de Catalunya, on Wednesday June 10 there were 1,042,649 long-distance movements on the roads. Although, this figure continues to be 20.23% lower than that of a typical Wednesday, in which 1,307,119 trips would occur.

17:05 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Basque Country has registered 13 new coronavirus positives in PCR tests carried out in the last 24 hours, in which four people have died from covid-19. Of the new infections, four correspond to the outbreak detected in the Basurto hospital (Bizkaia) and three, to the one located in the Txagorritxu hospital (Álava).

16:55 DATA PROTECTION | The AEPD has received a complaint filed by the union of security guards, Alternativa Sindical, because the union understood that temperature measurement in workplaces was not part of its competences. “The claim has been transferred to the responsible company to obtain information about it,” he stressed.

16:45 DATA PROTECTION | The Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) has 14 investigative activities underway and has received a total of 86 complaints, mainly by private citizens, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

16:25 PICASSO MUSEUM | The Picasso Museum in Barcelona reopens its doors tomorrow Friday with a new visitor reception area and a tour of the permanent one-way collection to facilitate visits and guarantee hygiene and safety measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

16:15 VOX – 8M | Vox Health spokesman, Juan Luis Steegmann, assured this Thursday in Congress that the celebration of Women’s Day, on March 8, 2020, “will go down in the history of disease and disgrace in Spain.”

This was stated during his speech in the Health Commission of the Lower House, where the minister of the branch, Salvador Illa, has reported, as every week for months, on the evolution of the pandemoa generated by Covid19.

16:05 FEIJÓO ADVISES THE RISKS OF DESCALADA | The head of the Galician Executive, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has assured that he shares and understands the decision of the President of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, not to open mobility between the Principality and Galicia, and has warned of the risk that from day 21 June can be circulated between autonomous communities that are in different phases of de-escalation.

15:55 ALMEIDA – 8M | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, defended this Thursday that the City Council, between March 5 and 9, did not have “the information that could be made available in other administrations” on the Covid-19 a when it comes to authorizing or denying massive events.

15:45 MADRID – SCHOOLS | The Minister of Education and Youth of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ossorio, has pointed out that “the figure of a maximum of 20 students per classroom is lethal for a normal return” to classrooms in the 2020-2021 academic year, and that it is “more detrimental »than Royal Decree-Law 21/2020, which imposes an interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters.

15:35 USA | Weekly claims for unemployment benefits in the United States registered another slight decrease compared to the previous period, last June, ending on June 6, reaching 1,542 million aid claimants, according to data published this Thursday by the United States Department of Labor.

15:28 ARAGÓN | The Minister of Education, Culture and Sport of the Government of Aragon, Felipe Faci, has announced, after the Education Sector Conference, that the school year in the autonomous community will advance to September 7 for the second cycle of Early Childhood Education, while the Primary Education and Special Education classes will begin on September 8, which will last this year for four more days.

15:19 INDIA | India has exceeded 286,000 cases of COVID-19, which maintains it as the fifth country in the world most affected by the pandemic, after adding in a single day 9,996 new positives, a record figure since the first infections were detected in this giant where 1.3 billion people live.

15:10 CHILDREN’S CAMPS | The Madrid City Council will finally organize children’s camps from July 15, with 1,500 places and prioritizing groups, in addition to adding another 430 places for minors with disabilities, in addition to those promoted from the 21 districts, the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís, reported on Thursday at the press conference after the Meeting of government.

15:03 SCHOOLS | Municipal nursery schools will open on July 1 and priority will be given to those children whose parents cannot telework and they have to go to their position in person, the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, advanced this Thursday at the press conference after the Governing Board of the city.

14:55 ANDALUSIA | Andalusian hospitals continue to reduce healthcare pressure due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) and 60 patients admitted to hospital this ThursdayTwo less in the last 24 hours, of which 20 are in an Intensive Citizens Unit (ICU), two less than this Wednesday.

14:48 CATALONIA | The Catalan Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, met this Thursday with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who has requested the move to phase 3 of the de-escalation plan for Girona and Central Catalonia starting next Monday, June 15.

14:40 WEDDINGS | Civil weddings have been held again at the Madrid City Council, the first of them this Thursday in the Chamberí and Moratalaz boards. They have done it respecting the security measures set by Covid-19, the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís, reported at a press conference after the Governing Board.

14:33 REBROTES | Three people have already died in the outbreaks of the Basurto hospitals in Bilbao and Txagorritxu in Vitoria, in which the number of infections by COVID-19 amounts to 36. In a press conference, the Health Minister, Nekane Murga, has reported a new death in the Biscayan hospital in Basurto, after the death of another patient on Wednesday , both with previous pathologies, and one patient in Txagorritxu.

14:24 CANTABRIA | The President of Cantabria, Miguel Angel Revilla, has decided not to advance to June 15 the opening of mobility with the Basque Country and other neighboring regions, as recommended by the General Directorate of Public Health, due to hospital outbreaks recorded in the last three days in the Basque Country.

14:16 ALMEIDA | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured that the coronavirus pandemic has prepared to be “best mayor”. “I do not know if I am a better mayor than three months ago, but I am better prepared to be so after such a traumatic experience,” he said at the press conference offered after the Governing Board.

14:08 KING FELIPE VI | King Felipe VI has praised the quality and safety of Spain as a destination and has encouraged the sector to demonstrate “once again” the country’s global leadership in tourism development policies.

14:05 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | The Board will request the Ministry of Health to move to Phase 3 next Monday, one week after entering Phase 2, of the provinces of Burgos, León, Palencia, Valladolid and Zamora while the areas closest to Madrid, that is, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia and Soria, will remain in Phase 2.

13:59 BORDERS | The border crossings of Arbo-Melgaço, Salvaterra do Miño-Monçao and Tomiño-Vilanova de Cerveira, between Spain and Portugal, will reopen to traffic from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 22:00, from June 15, has announced the delegate of the Government in Galicia, Javier Losada.

13:52 MURCIA | A total of eight agricultural employees from the Region of Murcia who recently returned from working from France on the same bus have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas.

13:50 Bullfighting | The Minister of Sports and Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has addressed the bullfighting sector during his speech in the Senate to remember that “He has not stopped listening and serving everyone” and that “the controversies do not help to overcome the difficult situation” generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

13:41 NEW STANDARD | The PP general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, assured this Thursday that his party is still analyzing the decree law approved by the Government with the measures of the so-called new normality, after the cessation of the state of alarm, to decide whether or not to support him in Congress.

13:33 MADRID | The Community of Madrid has so far used 1,260 million euros of its budget to “face” the crisis of the coronavirus, and predicts that, by the end of 2020, the impact of the pandemic on regional accounts will amount to 2,737 million euros.

13:25 CAMPS | The Ministry of Health recommends prioritizing outdoor activities, in “small groups” and maintaining interpersonal distance of “at least a meter and a half”, in summer camps and other leisure activities aimed at children during this summer, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

13:21 BORDERS | The European Commission has asked Member States this Thursday to reopen the passage in their internal borders no later than June 15, two weeks before what Spain plans, so that the reopening of the exterior to allow the entry of tourists from third countries where the epidemiological situation is controlled is possible as of July 1.

13:17 CANTABRIA | Cantabria has registered in the last day three new cases of coronavirus, but continues one more day without adding deceased, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health updated until last midnight.

13:10 FELIPE GONZÁLEZ | The former President of the Spanish Government Felipe González has urged this Thursday not to waste time “looking for culprits” in the coronavirus pandemic because the urgent thing is to reach broad agreements that allow facing an economic crisis that, predicts, will last “several years” in Spain.

13:03 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has accused Podemos of searching for “political meat” with what happened in the nursing homes of the Community and he insisted that there was no “political public order” so as not to refer residents with coronavirus to hospitals.

12:55 WHO | The director of emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, has warned this Wednesday that Latin American countriesAs well as those of the northern hemisphere, they cannot trust the expectation that the change of season and temperatures will weaken the transmission of COVID-19.

12:47 POOLS | The pools dependent on the Community of Madrid will open on July 1, as the vice president, Ignacio Aguado, has advanced in his speech in the plenary session of the Madrid Assembly.

12:40 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Minister of Economic Development and Infrastructure and coordinator of the Basque Government for the process of streamlining confinement, Arantxa Tapia, has stated that the regional Executive “Not in a hurry” to pass the phase and will monitor the evolution of the coronavirus “day by day”, before the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, makes a decision in this regard, since he has recalled that it is the president of each autonomous community who has the competence for it.

12:33 8-M | Judge Carmen Rodríguez-Medel has issued an order requesting the Community of Madrid and the City Council of the capital to report on the «Collective or massive public or private events that took place between March 5 and 9» and if any such act was “suspended or canceled for health reasons related to the covid-19”.

12:25 MADRID FUNERARY | The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has closed the investigation proceedings initiated as a result of a complaint filed by the Association of the Patient Advocate on March 24 against the Madrid Funeral Home for refusing to provide the service to those killed by Covid-19, according to tax sources.

12:16 RUSSIA | The Russian authorities have raised this Thursday above 500,000 the provisional balance of COVID-19 cases, in the framework of a pandemic that now totals more than 6,500 deaths in Russia, which remains the third country in the world most affected in number of infections.

12:08 CUBA | The Government of Cuba has presented the plan with which it aspires to “Return to normal” after considering the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic to be over and which includes, in the tourist field, PCR tests on all foreign travelers and temperature measurement at entry points.

12:00 HEALTH | The Ministry of Health has published an annex to Royal Decree 1662/2003 on medical devices for ‘in vitro’ Dx, which, like pregnancy or blood glucose tests, allows rapid HIV tests in addresses, although it indicates that the distribution of the same will be carried out through health establishments such as, for example, pharmacies.

11:52 8-M | The head of the 51st Investigating Court of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, who is investigating the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, for an alleged crime of administrative malfeasance by authorizing the feminist 8-M march in full expansion of the pandemic, the round of interrogations continues this Thursday with 15 witness statements.

11:44 EDUCATION | The Deputy Secretary for Social Policy of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has criticized the «New lurch and change of criteria» of the Ministry of Education directed by Isabel Celaá in relation to the protocol for the new start of the course, although she has admitted that “rectification is usually on the right track”.

11:35 FRANCE | The French Ministry of Health has reported this Wednesday that on the last day 23 other people have died because of COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, although it has announced that the number of deaths in nursing homes and day centers will be updated on June 16.

11:26 PLANE | The number of travelers who chose to travel by plane to move around the interior of the country sank 99% in April compared to the same month of the previous year, its greatest decrease since the beginning of the series, in 1996, after declaring the state of alarm due to the health crisis and limiting the free movement of people.

11:20 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 416,000 fatalities and more than 7.3 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

11:12 ALHAMBRA | The Alhambra in Granada will reopen its doors next June 17 with 50% of the capacity, 4,250 daily tickets for sale, and the reincorporation of 70% of the public employees of the patronage that manages the monument, which will have modifications in its itinerary.

11:04 AVIATION | The coronavirus crisis has put aviation in check and Macron has come to the rescue. The President of France has brought out heavy artillery to save the French aerospace industry with a € 15 billion aid package. While in Spain Alberto Garzón suffocates the sector and will bring 17 airlines to court over problems with returns of canceled flight tickets.

10:55 TRANSPORTATION | The number of users of public transport fell by April 91.4% year-on-year, from 422.2 million trips in that month last year to 36.1 million in this year, with the highest incidence in air transport, which fell 99%.

10:47 HEALTH | More chaos in the health management of the coronavirus crisis. A day after the Government agreed with Citizens to reduce the interpersonal distance to 1.5 meters, the Ministry of Health stokes the controversy, maintaining in a report, dated this Wednesday, that “There is no better mask than keeping two meters of distance between people”. The change in the minimum recommended distance has sparked debate.

10:39 SEVILLA CATHEDRAL | The pandemic motivated by the Covid-19 will leave singular prints on Thursday Corpus Christi liturgical celebration, because the procession of the Custodia de Arfe through the streets of Seville, in a large and colorful procession, will give way to a cloistered procession inside the nave of the Cathedral, which will have a limited capacity: 611 people, similar to the which was established for the funeral mass last Thursday by the victims of the coronavirus.

10:30 TRIAL | A deposit of 12,000 euros. That is the amount imposed by the judge Coro Monreal Huerta to the Spanish Association of Victims and Victims by COVID-19 (ADAVIC-19) so that they can continue as a private prosecution in the complaint filed against the director of the Alerts Coordination Center and Sanitary Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón.

10:23 ECONOMY | The Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, together with the presidents of CEOE business organizations, Antonio Garamendi, and Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, appear this Thursday before the Congress Commission for social and economic reconstruction.

10:14 ARAGON | While the PSOE continues its offensive to blame the Community of Madrid for the deaths in the residences, evidence continues to emerge that shows that the indications made to leave the elderly infected in the residences came from the Ministry of Health. The last protocol published, that of the Socialist Government of Aragon, describes the origin of these indications expressly and he points out in his report entitled ‘Guide to public health for residential centers aimed at the prevention and control of covid-19 infection’, that “this document is based on the Guide of the Ministry of Health and on the experience itself”.

10:05 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 26 fatalities and 555 cases of coronavirus, compared to the 18 deceased and 318 infections of the previous day, which brings the balance to more than 185,000 infected and more than 8,700 deaths.

09:57 CASTILLA LA-MACHA | The socialist government of Emiliano García-Page referred patients infected with coronavirus from public hospitals to nursing homes where there were healthy inmates, which would have compromised the health of the latter, as reported by the relative of a victim.

09:48 MOROCCO | Moroccan Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Residents Abroad, Naser Burita, has announced that Rabat repatriation will begin this Thursday of Moroccans trapped in Spain by the coronavirus pandemic.

09:40 SCIENTISTS | The Government has just written down the null consideration it has for the Spanish scientific community. The Vox Parliamentary Group has demanded in Congress, and by means of a parliamentary question, that fight for the presence of scientists Spanish in the Council of the EU for the Covid-19.

09:31 EDUCATION | The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, meets this Thursday with the communities to agree on the security measures for the next course, which will be in person, with a maximum of 20 students per class and in which stable groups will be made up to the Primary room so that the students do not keep a safe distance.

09:23 ADVERTISING | The Ministry of Equality, led by Irene Montero, has spent 120,583.11 euros to design a campaign against gender violence during the pandemic, which is the simple adaptation of a design of the Government campaign “We stop this virus together”. The price has been strange in the advertising sector since fundamentally the work done has been limited to changing the color from yellow to purple and adapting the text of the campaign.

09:14 ECUADOR | Ecuador’s Emergency Operations Committee (COE) has reported that there have been registered 523 new cases of coronavirus in the country, which has raised the total balance to 44,440 positives.

09:05 JOSÉ MANUEL FRANCO | The Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has confessed before the judge in case 8-MCarmen Rodríguez-Medel, who on March 9 – just one day after the massive feminist rallies – was “aware of the seriousness of the matter.” Supposedly he ran into the reality of blow and thump after realizing that the number of infected in the capital of Spain had increased by 1,800%, as explained in court.

08:56 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported 32,913 new cases, in addition to 1,274 deaths caused by COVID-19, figures slightly lower than those provided by the media alliance, that speak of 33,100 infections and 1,300 deaths, after adding the data from the state health portfolios.

08:48 PROTESTS IN GALAPAGAR | The second vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has eyes and ears in the citizen demonstrations that take place every afternoon next to his Galapagar casoplon: he has commissioned José Julio Rodríguez, former Chief of the Defense General Staff (JEMAD) and now chief Cabinet of the leader of Podemos, which closely monitor the gears. It has even been identified by the Civil Guard.

08:40 BOLIVIA | Bolivia has exceeded 15,000 cases of coronavirus by confirming more than 600 in the last 24 hours, as reported by the health authorities of the Andean nation. Thus, after the 637 infections registered this Wednesday, Bolivia records 15,281 positives, three months after registering his first case.

08:31 MINIMUM INCOME TIMO | The minimum vital income of Pablo Iglesias has been born literally stepping on the already existing and most generous regional and local incomes. Your help will cost 3,000 million euros and those already regulated total 720o. But that overlap has reached its maximum expression in the regulation of the minimum vital income (IMV). Because, literally, the seventh transitional provision has included the “integration of the allowance for dependent child or minor in the minimum vital income”.

08:23 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported 11 new imported cases of COVID-19, six of them diagnosed in Shanghai, three in Guangzhou province, one in Tianjin and the other in Fujian. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has not recorded any new deaths Due to the coronavirus, the number of deaths has remained at 4,634. Meanwhile, the number of infections until Wednesday has risen to 83,057.

08:14 JOSÉ MANUEL FRANCO | The secretary general of the Government Delegation, Fernando Talavera, and the right-hand man of the socialist delegate, has confessed before the 8-M judge, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, who personally informed José Manuel Franco of the communication sent on March 2 by the Occupational Risk Prevention Service in which the agency’s workers were advised to keep the safety distance to avoid infections, according to judicial sources confirmed to OKDIARIO .

08:05 USA | The coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan leaves the United States more than two million people infected, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

07:56 EDUARDO INDA | Eduardo Inda stresses that the virulent attacks of which judge Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, who is investigating the 8-M case, is being subjected to, they get to the point of being unbearable. The attempt to “civilly kill” the head of the Investigating Court number 51 in Madrid shows that in this case “there is chicha.”

07:48 ARGENTINA | Domestic flights in Argentina, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume from the second half of July with services between provinces and from and to Buenos Aires.

07:39 ADVERTISING | The controversial coronavirus campaign, which on several occasions has occupied the main headlines of Spanish newspapers with a government announcement stating that ‘We stop this virus together’, is the work of the creative agency Kitchen SL. This company, based at 11 Ferraz Street in Madrid, very close to the PSOE headquarters, was responsible for the latest socialist campaign, the ‘Make It Happen’ campaign. In this way, Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa have awarded an urgently processed institutional campaign to the same creatives who in April of last year promoted the socialist leader by winning the general elections for the first time.

07:30 PERU | The Peruvian Ministry of Health has already confirmed almost 209,000 cases of coronavirus in the Andean nation, after registering more than 5,000 new positives in the last 24 hours.

Good Morning. We started a new day marked by the approval yesterday of the minimum vital income with the ‘yes’ of all parliamentary groups except for Vox, which remained abstaining. Today they are fulfilled three months after the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic that has left an important social and economic footprint in our country. Worldwide there are already more than 7 million confirmed cases and 400,000 deaths.