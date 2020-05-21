16:31 VOX-DEMONSTRATIONS | The Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León estimates the resources of Vox and declares void the resolutions of the government subdelegations in the provinces of the region that prohibited the protests called for this Saturday, May 23 by means of caravans of vehicles. The Court recognizes the party’s right to demonstrate. Thus, they have been authorized throughout Spain except in Catalonia.

16:15 MARGARITA ROBLES | Defense Minister Margarita Robles visited this Thursday the unit in charge of transporting medical supplies for the Army during the Operation Balmis against the coronavirus.

This is Agrupación de Transportes nº1 (Madrid), which summarizes in figures the intense work of recent weeks to guarantee the supply of all members of the Spanish Army that were fighting against the coronavirus in all parts of Spain: 200 vehicles for cover about 90 thousand kilometers, transport more than 8,600 packages, with a total weight of almost 300 tons and a volume of more than 2,000 cubic meters.

16:05 MASKS – CASTILLA Y LEÓN | The vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, and the Minister of Health, Verónica Casado, explained this Thursday that the regional administration will not distribute free masks to the population despite the mandatory use, since, as they have noted, investments take priority to strengthen the health system.

15:55 DEMONSTRATION OF THE PCPE | The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has authorized the concentration of the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE) next Saturday in the capital, by revoking the prohibition adopted by the Government Delegation.

15:45 BARCELONA – POLLUTION | The city of Barcelona has reached an unprecedented peak of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) contamination this Thursday at 11 am since the declaration of the state of alarm by coronavirus on March 14, exceeding the maximum levels established by the European Union ( UE) in six of its eight measurement stations.

15:33 MARRIED | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has alerted this Thursday of the consequences that may have in “ERTE and social aid queues” if the labor reform is repealed as the Government of Pedro Sánchez has “agreed” with EH-Bildu.

15:30 VOX | The Government Delegation in Madrid has finally given the go-ahead to the manifestation communicated by Vox for this Saturday in the center of the capital after analyzing police reports, from the State Attorney, and the Ministry of Health.

15:24 MADRID PARKS | The great parks of Madrid, such as the Retiro or the Casa de Campo, will open “immediately” When the capital goes to Phase 1 of the de-escalation, the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has advanced this Thursday at the press conference after the city’s Governing Board.

15:15 VOX | The Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León has estimated the appeals filed by the VOX political party and has declared void the resolutions of the Government subdelegations in Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid and Zamora that prohibited the protests called in the form of a caravan, with closed private vehicles and motorcycles or bicycles, for next May 23 in each of these cities.

15:10 CEOE | The Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) It has broken the dialogue with the Pedro Sánchez government after it communicated this same Wednesday night a pact between PSOE, Podemos and Bildu to “repeal the labor reform”, something that according to the pro-Etar party should be done before ending the state of alarm.

15:02 LAMBÁN | The President of the Government of Aragon, Javier Lambán, has reiterated his concern about “the situation going through politics national, «the tension, the confrontation and the permanent rupture of bridges of understanding».

14:53 ALMEIDA | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured this Thursday that The City Council will support advancing to phase 2 of the de-escalation when the regional government so decides, since it will have the necessary parameters for it, but has asked to focus now on the move to the so-called ‘Phase 1’, which is already requested.

14:45 CANTABRIA | The vice president and spokesman for the regional government, Pablo Zuloaga, has assumed that Cantabria will go to phase 2 of the de-escalation plan next Monday, May 25, because the autonomous community meets the parameters. However, he pointed out that the response of the Ministry of Health to the proposal of the Government of Cantabria will not be known until the weekend.

14:38 IRENE MONTERO | The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has appealed to the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) that the Government is preparing so that the most vulnerable families can face the new expenditure that supposes the mandatory use of masks for adults and children over six years of age in all public spaces, with some exceptions.

14:30 MONTESINOS | The PP Deputy Secretary of Communication, Pablo Montesinos, has criticized the negotiation on continuity of alarm state of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, with Bildu “in exchange for repealing the labor reform” and has stressed that “it is not up to the circumstances”.

14:23 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, said this Thursday that “there is no incentive from no confrontations scope among citizens ”, stressing that“ freedom of expression is a maxim in a democracy, even in a pandemic situation ”.

14:15 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended the protests that are taking place in Spain against the central government in “freedom” and it has emphasized that those who attend are “not Cayenne” but “citizens who are ruining themselves.”

14:08 FRAMES OF FIFTH | Marcos De Quinto, became economic spokesman for Citizens in Congress, this Thursday formalized his resignation from the seat, just the day after voting, out of loyalty to the party, in favor of a fifth extension of the state of alarm that, as publicly assured, does not share.

14:00 PCR | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, reported this Thursday that the autonomous communities have carried out a total of 1.9 million PCRs for the diagnosis of COVID-19, which means 42,000 tests daily and an increase of 18% in a single week.

13:52 EDUCATION | The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, has defended this Thursday that guarantee an education in civic values because “the civic responsibility demonstrated by the Spanish citizenship, among which are the students, has been the key in the response to the pandemic.”

13:45 GONZÁLEZ LAYA | The Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, stated this Thursday that “It is time to put aside small things and pettiness” to “build a national consensus” to help Spain face the challenges that lie ahead and make the country’s voice heard abroad.

13:39 PAGE | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, found “hurt and perplexed” for the agreement reached in extremis yesterday afternoon between the PSOE and EH Bildu to guarantee the abstention of the Basques before the extension of the state of alarm in exchange for the repeal of the labor reform.

13:35 ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced during his ninth appearance in the Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies, that from next week “important” textile companies will start the production of five million masks hygienic.

13:27 CRUISES | The Ministry of Health may “exceptionally” lift the restrictions of eEntered in Spanish ports of ships of cruise-type passage and of foreign recreational vessels that did not have their port of stay in Spain, according to the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Thursday.

13:20 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Minister of Economic Development and Infrastructure of the Basque Government, Arantxa Tapia, has assured that “Things are being done well” in the Basque Country regarding the health parameters and the evolution of the covid-19, and that they are in a position to go to phase 2 of the de-escalation established by the central government.

13:11 DEMONSTRATIONS | The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the state of alarm is not enough to suspend the right to demonstrateInstead, each case and the current conditions of the de-escalation must be studied to see if the protests can be supported, given that the health situation cannot be ignored.

13:03 RURAL SPAIN | The PP has proposed in the Congress of Deputies to urge the Government to increase the security of Spain rural during the coronavirus pandemic reinforcing Civil Guard personnel, especially in municipalities that lack a Local Police.

12:54 UN | The UN Humanitarian Response Plan to help developing countries prepare for and cope with the coronavirus pandemic, valued at $ 6.7 billion (about 6.2 billion euros), is only covered by 15 percent, according to the latest report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

12:46 HOSTELERÍA | Hospitality of Spain, business organization representing more than 270,000 restaurants, bars, cafes and pubs, and provincial associations of hospitality companies that it represents, have demanded the Government to modify the conditions of opening of the hospitality industry currently set for phases 1 and 2 of the de-escalation, with the revision of the capacity criterion, which they consider an “error”.

12:39 MENDIA | The Secretary General of the PSE-EE, Idoia Mendia, believes “intolerable” that in the Basque Country to resort again to “bullying and intimidation” after the past years in which the threat of ETA and the kale borroka was lived, and has insisted on demanding “forcefulness” from EH Bildu and Sortu to stop attacks such as the one carried out on their family home or the headquarters of parties. In addition, he has affirmed that he will not renounce “conquered spaces of freedom”, after 20 years in which he has had to “raise” his children in confinement.

12:31 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has claimed the Central government a Covid-19 protocol for the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, “far from coercive measures”, with travel insurance, test or entry with certificate and thermal cameras.

12:24 PICK THEM | The Minister of Transport and secretary of organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, has assured that the parliamentary agreement reached with EH Bildu on labor reform, it aims to change its “harmful aspects” and not repeal it in its entirety.

12:17 WE CAN | The spokesman for Podemos in the Madrid Assembly, Tito Morano, has argued that the phase that must overcome the Community of Madrid it is “Diaz Ayuso’s” and the president has snapped at her, only “hate” moves them.

12:10 QUIM TORRA | The President of the Govern, Quim Torra, has loaded this Thursday in the plenary session of the Parliament against the actions of the comuns: “Never have so few few defrauded as many as you in such a short time,” said CatECP leader in the Catalan Chamber, Jéssica Albiach.

12:01 JUANMA MORENO | The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno (PP-A), has crossed out this Thursday of “inadmissible” that the Government de Pedro Sánchez «agree to a derogation», referring to that of the labor reform of the Executive of Mariano Rajoy, which «will bring more unemployment».

11:54 COMPLAINTS | The Pedro Sánchez government will have to face more than a dozen complaints from professional groups, unions, lawyers and opposition parties for its management of the coronavirus health crisis. A coming complicated legal horizon for the Executive in the coming months, perhaps years if the diversity of open channels, the traditional bureaucracy and the different procedural strategies are taken into account.

11:47 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered in the last 24 hours more than 8,849 infections and 127 fatalities in Russia, bringing the total to more than 317,000 infected people and more than 3,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance of the Russian center responsible for fighting the virus.

11:40 MASKS | The professor of Health Education and doctor, Jesús Sánchez Martos, insists that the masks do not fulfill their function if they are not placed correctly. The Madrid’s community Since May 11, it has been distributing FFP2 masks for free to citizens.

11:33 PHASE 1 MADRID | The Ministry of Health and the Community of Madrid will meet this Thursday to address the third request of the regional Executive to access the first phase of de-escalation, which has decided to take the two previous refusals to the Supreme Court.

11:25 GERIATRAS | The Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SEGG) has made several demands to the Government regarding the de-escalation of the elderly. They ask the authorities to provide surgical masks and gels to people over 70 so that they can safely go outside. The social vice president, Pablo Iglesias, assumed on March 19, at a press conference, the responsibility for the crash plan in the nursing homes through a fund of 300 million euros to buy material, although since then 18,000 grandparents have died.

11:14 SELF-EMPLOYED | The president of the National Federation of Associations of Autonomous Workers (ATA), Lorenzo Amor, has criticized this Thursday the announced repeal of the labor reform, after an agreement signed between PSOE and Unidas Podemos with EH Bildu, since in his opinion it supposes an “absolute contempt for social dialogue” and an “absolute irresponsibility”.

11:07 ABASCAL | The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, believes that the agreement reached by the PSOE with Bildu for the repeal of the labor reform It shows that the leader of the Socialists and the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is “ready for anything” in order to fulfill his “ambition for power.”

11:00 TESTIMONY | David has lost his father and grandfather to the coronavirus. The tragedy, which has touched him twice, is intensified by the feeling of rage and helplessness at having seen how Catalan hospitals where they died they couldn’t cope. In addition, he assures that if he had had more information about the virus, he would have opted for his grandfather to stay home and not go to the emergency room due to a urine infection to die from the coronavirus later.

10:53 AZNAR | The former Prime Minister José María Aznar has assured this Thursday that the Chief Executive Pedro Sánchez has “crossed the red lines” for agreeing with the “heirs of ETA” the “framework of labor relations in Spain” with the repeal of the labor reform in exchange for its abstention in the extension of the state of alarm.

10:45 HEALTH RECTIFIES | The Ministry of Health has returned to circulation some of the reports that warned of the coronavirus before 8-M and that they had been eliminated, as OKDIARIO has revealed. Health has opened a new section on its website to consult these reports. The directory was created Tuesday afternoon and the reports republished online at the same time.

10:38 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported 106,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the pandemic began.

10:30 PREVIOUS DATA 8-M | The official data of the Ministry of Health continue to betray Pedro Sánchez. He lied to the entire population by hiding the infections in Madrid, which had exploded at daily rates of 50% before 8-M. He also lied by hiding that the Valencian Community not only had, already before the feminist demonstration, a voluminous contagion rate but, what was even more delicate, that region already registered the first warning of sanitary collapse with 146 hospitalized by coronavirus.

10:23 SALES | The turnover of the industry plummeted 13.9% last March compared to the same month of 2019, its biggest decline since October 2009, as a consequence of the health crisis and the closure of many companies or the lower intensity of their production due to the state of alarm.

10:15 PHASES | Up to seven autonomous communities have a higher rate of new infections by coronavirus than the Community of Madrid. All of them, in phase 1 of the deconfinition plan, which the Government of Pedro Sánchez denies to the Madrid region.

10:08 DONALD TRUMP | The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has again lashed out at China on account of its management of the coronavirus pandemic and has assured that the authorities of the Asian country could have stopped “the plague” but “they did not”.

10:00 UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS | The dire management of the coronavirus is beginning to become a financial problem for the Government. If in April 2019 the number of approved individual unemployment benefits was 511,848, the recent month of April has ended with a total of 3,334,202, according to data in power of the main civil service union (CSIF). In other words, the number of individual unemployment benefits paid and accepted for payment purposes has practically multiplied by seven compared to the same month the previous year.

9:50 USA | The Secretary of States of the United States, Mike Pompeo, has transferred that he has had a “valuable” conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha González Laya, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

9:40 GERMANY | Germany has registered in the last 24 hours 745 infections and 57 deaths from coronavirus, a slight reduction in the daily count of the pandemic that places the total at more than 176,000 infected and more than 8,100 fatalities, according to the latest balance of the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:30 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 has started the session this Thursday with a 1.5% drop, which has led the selective to stand at 6,585 integers at 9:21 am, on a day marked again by tensions between the United States and China with accusations about the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, which could lead to a trade war .

9:20 SPAIN | The second vice president of the Executive, Pablo Iglesias, has made it clear this Thursday that the labor reform will be completely repealed and not partially because this is stated in the Government agreement signed with the PSOE and in the document that the Socialists signed this Wednesday with EH Bildu.

9:10 PABLO IGLESIAS | The second vice president of the Government and minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, has raised this Thursday the possibility that the vital minimum income (IMV) is approved in an extraordinary Council of Ministers but it has guaranteed that it will be in the month of May. “We do not rule out the possibility of holding an extraordinary Council of Ministers exclusively for the minimum income, it must be May, be it the 29th, be it before or the 30th, but it must be approved in May,” Iglesias said when asked by the date to give the green light to the decree on minimum income in an interview in Catalunya Ràdio collected by Europa Press.

9:05 USA | The president of United States, Donald Trump, has assured this Wednesday that you will stop taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug with no proven efficacy against coronavirus, within «two days». “I think the regimen ends in a day or two. I think in two days », indicated Trump, who began taking the drug preventively after a member of his team tested positive for COVID-19.

SOUTH KOREA | South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has reported twelve new cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, but authorities have expressed concern over the spike in infections this week. linked to a nightlife area in the popular Itaewon neighborhood, located in Seoul.

8:55 MASKS | The Government has established that the use of any type of masks is mandatory from this Thursday on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use or that it is open to the public whenever it is not possible to keep a safe distance interpersonal of at least two meters. This is established by an order signed by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, collected by the BOE this Wednesday, which specifies that children under six are excluded from the use of the mask. Of course, its use is “recommended” for children between three and five years.

8:50 GLOBAL | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 328,000 fatalities and more than five million people infected around the world with Brazil registering 19,700 cases, its record in the daily balance, and with United States adding another 23,300 positives in the last 24 hours, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. According to the data updated at 8:30 am this Thursday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 5,000,038 cases and 328,172 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

8:45 SPAIN | The neighbors of Pablo Iglesias They return to the vicinity of their casoplon, which has been armored by agents of the Civil Guard since Tuesday. The Benemérita device has been increased – from five to nine cars – and prevents citizens from passing in front of the casoplon of the second vice-president of the Government. The citizens are very angry about the personal use that the leader of Podemos of the Benemérita is making and have stated: “He has no right to cut our streets and use our Civil Guard.”

Casserole near the Pablo Iglesias casoplon

8:40 SPAIN | The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, directly gave the order to deploy the special security operation around the farm where the vice president lives Pablo Iglesias and the minister Irene Montero. He did this without the Civil Guard Command in Madrid, which is competent in the matter, warning about the need to reinforce the device.

8:35 SPAIN | The Reyes Felipe and Letizia They have visited the dawn of this Thursday the central fish market and also the fruit and vegetable market in Mercamadrid, the largest fresh food distribution, marketing, transformation and logistics platform in Spain. On their visit to the market, the Kings were accompanied by the Minister of Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, with whom they have visited the facilities.

8:30 SPAIN | The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has accused this Wednesday the Government of Pedro Sánchez of «Publicly sign your alliance with ETA» after the agreement between PSOE and EH Bildu to withdraw some of the points of the 2012 labor reform approved by the PP.

8:25 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has registered this Thursday only two additional cases of the new coronavirus, one of them imported and located in the province of Guangzhou, in the south of the country, while the place has been recognized in the municipality of Shanghai. One more day, the Asian country has not registered any new deceased by COVID-19, so the figure remains at 4,634. The number of infections is 82,967.

8:20 USA | The president of United States, Donald trump, He has assured this Wednesday that he will stop taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug without proven efficacy against the coronavirus, within «two days». “I think the regimen ends in a day or two. I think in two days, “said Trump, who began taking the drug preventively after a member of his team tested positive for COVID-19.

8:15 SPAIN | A 34-year-old taxi driver residing in the Moratalaz neighborhood, Alberto, had to be treated last night at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid with multiple bruises, after being attacked by a group of young people from the far left.

Good morning, the day of this Thursday begins marked by the pact of Pedro Sánchez with the proetarras of Bildu. While the agreement, which required the repeal of the 2012 PP labor reform, was announced on Wednesday afternoon, hours later in the morning, the PSOE rectified and clarified that only three points of that reform will change. The coronavirus continues to be present in Spain and infections, although in a much smaller number than those of the health emergency, continue to occur. Spain has not yet reached zero local transmission of the virus while awaiting the results of the seroprevalence study to find out the degree of immunity of Spanish society against Covid-19.