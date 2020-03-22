Coronavirus in Spain: 394 new deaths confirmed and Pedro Sánchez extended the quarantine for another 15 days

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday that the state of alarm for the coronavirus epidemic will continue in the country for another 15 days, until mid-April, after Easter.

The measure was known shortly before the daily balance, which yielded a daily increase of 394 deaths (a jump of almost 30%) and 3,646 infections. With these figures, the total balance of fatal victims reached 1,720 and the cases exceed 28,500.

In addition, a total of 2,575 people have been cured so far and there are 1,785 patients in the Intensive Care Units, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Sánchez made the announcement of the extension of the quarantine to the presidents of the different Spanish Autonomous Communities with whom he held a videoconference meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis, according to EFE confirmed by regional sources.

For this extension, the Executive will need authorization from Congress, according to the Constitution. The chief executive will appear before public opinion and the media when the videoconference with the vice presidents ends.

The Spanish Government decreed the state of alarm on March 14, but since then the cases of contagion and the deceased have grown exponentially to reach the 25,000 affected and more than 1,300 deceased, according to the latest official data. Spain is currently the third country in the world with the most reported cases of coronavirus.

From the start of the alarm state, citizens can only go out to buy basic necessities, accompany dependent people or go to work, for those who cannot do it from home. Security forces tightened roadblocks and multiplied fines, to ensure that people do not go to shorelines or secondary residences taking advantage of the slowdown in activity.

The carrying out of tests is going to try to extend “to the largest number of population,” said Sánchez, to refine the number of patients and isolate those who test positive. According to the government, 355,000 examinations have been carried out to date, with an average rate of between 15,000 and 20,000 daily in recent days.

Sánchez himself insisted on Saturday night in a televised message to the Spanish that the hardest days of the pandemic had not yet come and that the Spanish had to come to the next week “very strong”, given the foreseeable increase in infected people and deaths.

The coronavirus currently has a fatality rate of 5.3%, with a peak of 9% in the Madrid region, the most severely punished in the country with 60% of the deceased. Mortality occurs “fundamentally in those over 70 years of age,” said María José Sierra, from the health alert center, although occasionally there have been some deaths under 40.

The great urgency is to alleviate the lack of human and material resources denounced by health professionals, especially where the most cases are concentrated, such as the Madrid metropolitan area, which is facing an “avalanche”, as Sánchez said, or Catalonia.

The overflow is such that some intensive care units are having to prioritize the admission of patients with a longer life expectancy. Likewise, extraordinary measures are being used, such as the medicalization of hotels in Madrid, a measure that is also being prepared in Barcelona and Andalusia.

