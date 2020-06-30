The month of July is barely 24 hours away, which traditionally has always been the first month of summer vacation for workers and families. The coronavirus is still present in the national territory, with an incidence quite far from that recorded during the months of the health emergency, and the outbreaks of Covid-19 captured the full attention of the health authorities. In some regions of Aragon it was already necessary to re-impose the restrictions of phase 2 of the de-escalation, while in other areas, such as the one affected by the Murcia outbreak originating in Bolivia, they plan to confine certain localities again.

In total, fourteen Autonomous Communities have registered any outbreak of coronavirus. Even if all the regional governments defend that the sprouts are controlled, the shadow of the return of the confinement has not dissipated. Remain without sprouts: La Rioja, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.

CANTABRIA

Cantabria has been one of the last autonomies to register a regrowth. It was in Santander, where they were confirmed on Saturday 13 positive cases in the same Apartment building that he was quarantined and that today they have risen to 14. Health reported that there was “a confirmed epidemiological link” between the 13 and that there was one more case of someone close to the building.

ARAGON

The Government of Aragón maintains in phase 2 the four Aragonese regions affected by outbreaks: La Litera, Cinca Medio and Bajo Cinca in Huesca, and Bajo Aragón-Caspe, in Zaragoza. There are 330 confirmed cases, the majority among seasonal workers.

Also, Eight Nursing Homes Still With Coronavirus Outbreaks that they have not been closed, although only in four of them have there been “recent cases”, according to information from the Government offered this Monday.

ANDALUSIA

Maintains ten outbreaks of control covid-19 coronavirus or investigation in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, with a total of 205 confirmed cases, according to the Board.

Six outbreaks are under investigation pfrom previous days; one in the health district of Malaga, which reaches 103 confirmed cases, linked to the Emergency Reception and Referral Center managed by the Red Cross; four more in the province of Granada, all of them in the metropolitan district, and one in the Malaga district of Axarquía, with seven confirmed cases.

Four other outbreaks are in the control phase, two of them since this Sunday in Lepe (Huelva) with ten confirmed cases, and in the Levante-Alto Almanzora district of Almería, with four, in both cases without changes in the last 24 hours. To these are added those that were already controlled in the Campo de Gibraltar with 23 confirmed cases, linked to a pension and the headquarters of an NGO in Algeciras (Cádiz), and another in the Granada capital district, with 24 confirmed cases.

CANARY ISLANDS

In the Fuerteventura island, After spending several weeks without active cases, there are currently around thirty positives that correspond to some of the migrants who arrived on boats intercepted in recent weeks.

BASQUE COUNTRY

In Guipúzcoa, an outbreak registered in the municipality of Orio remains active with 17 associated cases. The Basque Government is studying whether three cases registered this Sunday and another one on Saturday, in the same province, are related or not.

NAVARRE

The Government of Navarra keeps controlled two outbreaks, one in the region of Pamplona and the other in the town of Sunbilla, in the north, they met on June 16. In the case of Sunbilla, tests were carried out last week on the 150 workers of the company where one of the close contacts of the source of the work works, and three cases were positive.

GALICIA

He COVID-19 outbreak in the A Mariña area Lugo has risen to 28 positive cases, while the one from Barbanza (La Coruña) has dropped to seven of the nine detected and without any hospitalization, according to data updated this Monday by the health areas.

All detected cases must be quarantined for 14 days. People with negative results also have to remain in follow-up at home.

MURCIA

In Murcia, a outbreak in Beniel, Murcia and Santomera related to passengers arriving from Bolivia, They have triggered 32 cases, 9 of them in the same company that has forced workers to be quarantined since Salud is preparing a resolution for the temporary suspension of activity. In addition, the Murcian government has reported today another outbreak that originated in a case in the province of Granada, which is being followed up.

The President of the Region, Fernando López Miras, He warned that these are “very worrying” cases and called for “extreme caution”. Otherwise, if the circumstances “require it”, he warns that the Executive has “drastic measures” on the table, such as the confinement of municipalities or going back in the de-escalation phases.

CATALONIA

Catalonia maintains sprouts in the province of Lleida, which are controlled and do not foresee for the moment confining the area. The Minister of Health of the Generalitat, Alba Vergés, explained that there are several cases in some residences and, in addition, other outbreaks related to those in neighboring regions of Aragon, about which she has warned of the problem that the affected people who participate may have in the fruit campaign do not keep quarantine because they depend on daily work.

Vergés has said that the situation is being analyzed to ask the Aragonese government to ask to avoid the movement of temporary people to Lérida. Regarding the health of those affected, most are young people with mild symptoms.

CASTILLA Y LEÓN

In Castilla y León they remain active six foci and from the Board insists on asking for caution, although at the moment there are no plans to intensify control measures in the Community. Specifically, these are outbreaks registered in two residences in Valladolid and in the Hospital Río Hortega and three new outbreaks in the province of Soria, all of them “located and under study”.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

It remains active on reoutbreak in a meat company in Rafelbunyol (Valencia). The company has detailed today that, of the seven initial cases that were detected on June 17, six have been discharged and, through serological tests, it has been confirmed that they are no longer infected. In this way, one of the seven initial cases remains active.

In turn, the Ministry of Universal Health announced that seven new cases had been detected, which are undergoing serological tests to determine if they are active or past infections and, therefore, to know if they are part of the outbreak detected or not.

In addition, another community has been confirmed in this community. coronavirus outbreak in Castellón de la Plana. It is a group made up of several family nuclei with a total of 16 positive cases, none serious. Everyone is isolated while contact tracking continues.

The origin of the outbreak could be due to a family reunion during the celebration of Saint John on Tuesday, June 23. One of the participating families comes from the city of Lleida and one of its members presented symptoms on Monday 22, reports Sanitat in a statement.

ESTREMADURA

A reoutbreak in the Cáceres town of Navalmoral de la Mata, which added 22 confirmed cases until last Friday and none new in the data provided this Monday by the Extremadura Regional Government. The person who originated it is still unknown and in search and capture by the security forces. There are another thirty isolated people, spread over six houses. The Ministry of Health considers this outbreak “quite controlled” and under “very strict monitoring”, but the population is not confined.

BALEARICS

The Department of Health and Consumption of the Balearic Government has confirmed a family outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island of Ibiza, in which a total of four people have been affected. The first case was diagnosed last Friday and three other associated positives were diagnosed on Saturday.