“We had to sell almost all of our things because my mom started needing oxygen all the time. We couldn’t take the oxygen from him and here it was almost impossible to get it ».

Fiorella Sorroza has not had time to mourn the death of her mother, Edda Merchán, last Saturday in the city of Tumbes, in northern Peru.

She died after several days of agony in which getting oxygen to survive the disease became an odyssey.

“Every day we had to wait in line to get a bottle, two bottles, and so fill the cylinder that she had in the house“Sorroza tells BBC Mundo from his home in Tumbes.

«Even in the last days in the hospital we had to buy oxygen U.S and bring the manometer (an instrument used to administer the gas), because otherwise they would not attend to it, “he points out.

Sorroza’s case highlights a problem that afflicts Peru due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people in the country: the lack of oxygen.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the country needs 173 tons of oxygen daily to meet current demand and, according to data revealed by the Peruvian College of Medicine to the press, the country barely produces 20% of that volume.

For that reason, there is a new postcard of the coronavirus crisis that has been repeated in different cities of Peru in recent days: the long lines of people in the premises of medical oxygen sales, who wait for hours to fill their pipettes or balls.



According to the Peruvian Ministry of Defense, about 174 tons of oxygen are needed daily to supply internal demand. THE PRESS / .

And this, in turn, has led many suppliers to raise the prices of this input due to increased demand, while clandestine oxygen sales positions are opened.

The situation reached such a point that it forced, this week, President Martín Vizcarra to declare oxygen as a product of«interest national«and will order a purchase of close to US $ 25 million of this medicinal gas to meet the current need.

«They sent her home with the pipette«

On May 17, Edda Merchán began to feel the first symptoms of covid-19. A week later her condition worsened and her children took her to the hospital.

“There, after insisting several times, they did the diagnostic test and he came back positive. So in the hospital they gave us an oxygen balloon so we could take it home“Sorroza points out.

Due to the shortage, much of the oxygen consumed in Peru has had to be imported from Ecuador and other neighboring countries, which are also dealing with the pandemic.

“At first she consumed little of the oxygen, but from one moment to the next she could not stop using it because if not, she drowned,” he says.



Peru is one of the countries most affected by the covid-19 pandemic in Latin America, with more than 5,000 people dead. THE PRESS / .

And each day it became more difficult to get it. “My brother and I toured all the places where we were sold at least a meter or two meters (cubic). The rows were huge. And they charged us twice as much ».

Sorroza notes that the usual price of the cubic meter ranged between 15 and 20 soles (about US $ 5.5), but during these times of pandemic it sells about 50 soles (US $ 14).

«My mom came to need 18 cubic meters of oxygen daily. We had to make a lot of efforts, “he notes.

Edda Merchán could not overcome the disease and, after being admitted in the Tumbes hospital, he passed away the June 6th.

«In order to be received at the hospital, we had to bring the manometer. It is a very difficult situation that we live here, “he concluded.

Until this Friday, Peru registered more than 200,000 infections and nearly 5,000 deaths from covid-19, making it one of the Latin American countries most affected by the pandemic.

It is estimated that in Tumbes the dead reached 300.

Speculation

The images of dozens of people lining up to get oxygen for their sick relatives in the main Peruvian cities shows the crisis created by the lack of oxygen.



The need for patients and their families has led to speculation and clandestine business. THE PRESS / .

And it also shows the opportunity for informal business that traditional oxygen sellers had to contend with.

«At the beginning, people started buying us various oxygen pipettes at 15 soles the cubic meter and then sell them for triple, “Mario David Romero Pérez, owner of OxiRomero Group, company dedicated to the distribution of oxygen for medicinal use.

There has been so much demand and speculation that in the Congress of Peru several deputies proposed to declare “heroes of health” to businessmen who sell oxygen at the normal price and have not increased it in an opportunistic spirit.

«We had to create a method to sell only one oxygen pipette per person and guarantee that it reached the patients who needed it, because there is a lot of demand, “explains Romero.

According to the businessman, they are filling about 200 balls a day of gas, which is almost “a hundred times more than we did before the pandemic.”

The problem is that the demand has given way to long lines in front of Romero’s businesses, who requests the intervention of the authorities so that people keep the social distance and are avoided more infections.

But demand also created a rapidly growing underground market.

According to various complaints, the price of 10 cubic meter oxygen cylinders on the illegal circuit It has reached up to 6,000 soles (about US $ 1,750).

Peruvian police this week reported the closure of a company for the unauthorized sale of medicinal oxygen in the Peruvian capital and the capture of two people allegedly involved in price speculation.

“We have come to intervene this company that has two premises, simultaneously, because we had knowledge that here they were packing industrial oxygen in medicinal oxygen balloons,” said Edgardo Emilio Garrido López, general of the Peruvian National Police.



Local police have arrested several people accused of speculating on the prices of oxygen tanks in Peru. THE PRESS / .

National interest

BBC Mundo contacted the Ministry of Health to find out the response they are making to the oxygen crisis, but did not receive a response.

However, President Vizcarra had alluded in a presidential address toThe problem of scarcity.

“We see speculators trying to take advantage and put the lives of others at risk. We are not going to allow that, “assured the president.

“With oxygen, the same thing that has happened with other equipment and goods that is required to combat this disease is happening. There are always unscrupulous people who try to take advantage of this situation to get an extraordinary profit margin ».

And so he issued a decree declaring oxygen as “strategic good«and contemplates a million dollar purchase of medicinal gas with state funds.

However, despite the measures announced a week ago, both Sorroza and Romero – ordinary citizens and merchants in the industry – insist that the emergency continues and that more effective measures must be taken to prevent abuses.

«We need the authorities to come to Tumbes, for example, so they can see what people’s needs are like. This has been very difficult, “concludes Sorroza.



