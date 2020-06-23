Among the bad news that the first half of 2020 has left in Peru due to the covid-19 pandemic, the country had something to celebrate.

And it is that exports of fruits and non-traditional crops grew, with a unexpected protagonist: ginger.

Foreign sales of this tuber They increased 168% in the first four months of this year.

In the temperate lands of the Department of Junin, in the center of the country, is harvested more than 90% of ginger (also called kion) that Peru exported in the first quarter of 2020 with a value of US$19.1 million.

That is almost half of the US $ 41 million that the South American country exported in all of 2019.

“We are the fourth largest exporter of kion in the world!”, Celebrated the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur), as the figures placed it below China, Thailand and India.

The Peruvian government celebrated the increase in exports of ginger, called kion in Peru. THE PRESS / Mincetur

In addition to being used as a condiment, in Peru it is customary to drink ginger tea to relieve colds and flu, in addition to being consumed by its anti-inflammatory properties.

The Mincetur pointed out that the latter explains “the increase in their consumption given this pandemic scenario.”

However, health experts point out that there are no studies that accredit that the consumption of the tuber has a proven effect to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.



Ginger consumption dates back more than 4,500 years. THE PRESS / .

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that while consuming a ginger tea “has a positive impact on your health,” it is not medically proven as a treatment against covid-19.

The specialists’ warnings have not been able to stop the dissemination, through social networks or WhatsApp chains, of messages attributed to medical authorities, including the WHO, which designate it as an approved treatment.

The fertile lands of Junín

Among the cultivated lands of Peru, those located in the Junín Department are among the most productive. Ginger has its main production centers in the Chanchamayo and Satipo provinces.

“Ginger in Peru is cultivated in fertile soils, taking advantage of the humid microclimates of moderate temperatures typical of the valleys located between the eastern slopes of the Andes and the Amazon Rainforest,” explains Miguel Watts, a Peruvian specialist in the agricultural sector. .

Mincetur figures indicate that 71 companies participated in the export of ginger in the first four months of the year. Their crops were brought up 18 world markets, 25% more than last year.

This was because there was an exponential increase in April sales (137%) to three of the main consuming countries of Peruvian ginger: Spain (+ 529%), Netherlands (+ 255%) and United States (+ 124%).

This led to 9 out of every 10 dollars Peru received for the sale of kion going to Junín.

«We are talking about a product differentiated by its better organoleptic attributes, and that in many cases, has certified organic production, “says Watts.

Unlike Chinese, Indian or Thai, Peruvian ginger stands out for being more aromatic and a more intense flavor, he explains.

“It is to be expected that, in the current scenario of pandemic due to covid.19 that is lived in the world and that implies confinement, whether voluntary or forced, people choose natural remedies and that is where Peruvian ginger has a differential advantage ”, maintains Watts.

As the figures from the UN International Trade Office show, Peru has benefited from the fall in exports from China, country where covid-19 emerged.

In the first four-month period of 2020 in the Asian country -which exports almost 60% of ginger marketed in the world- was registered a 13.5% drop in foreign sales.

Is it a remedy for covid-19?

Ginger has been used by humans for millennia.

On the use of this tuber originating in South Asia there are records for 4,500 years. It was one of the first spices brought from the East to Europe, and its medicinal use was reported by the Greek physician Galen.

In addition to its medicinal use, ginger is a spice in many cuisines of the world. THE PRESS / BBC

In the traditional medicine of Peru and other countries, it is consumed by its decongestant effect in cases of flu or cough, as well as for their anti-inflammatory properties.

Medical experts recognize its value, but warn that ginger it should not be granted advantages that are not proven scientifically.

“During a common cold or flu we like to have a drink with honey, others like to take ginger, some of us drink special herbal teas… anything that makes you feel better. But it is somewhat different to say that it is effective in treating the disease, “said Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO’s fight against the pandemic, in April.



Publications recommending consuming ginger for covidi-19 have falsely cited the World Health Organization. THE PRESS / .

María Rosa Bono, an immunology specialist at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Chile, points out that there are studies in the scientific literature on “anti-inflammatory effects” of ginger.

“It has been studied in birds and in mouse models where they seem to agree that ginger inhibits inflammatory responses or allergies,” he told the . agency.

But the also member of the Chilean Association of Immunology assures that I would not recommend it as a preventive treatment for a viral infection.



Organic ginger is one of the fastest growing farm products in Peru. THE PRESS / .

In this sense, the dean of the College of Nutritionists of Peru, Antonio Castillo, pointed out that although its anti-inflammatory effects are known, there is no solid evidence of its effects on the coronavirus.

“It has been attributed multiple benefits, but we do not have solid scientific information that can confirm that this root contributes to or helps to overcome covid-19,” he told ..

“For strengthen our immune system we would have to rely on a balanced diet in all food groups. Even with a good immune system, the virus can attack. “