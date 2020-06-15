The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported that this Sunday, June 14, 4,604 new cases of coronavirus in Peru and 190 people died because of COVID-19. In addition, 3,855 people were discharged. Therefore, so far we have 229,736 infected citizens; 6,688 deceased and 115,579 who have been discharged: these figures culminate the 91st day of the State of Emergency. The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, is already relaxing his forties in order to reactivate the economy that has been hit hard by the new virus. More information on the following lines.

Before starting with the information, it is appropriate to remember that the State continues to provide financial support to the most vulnerable families in the country, so that they can cope with this crisis and the quarantine that has lasted until June 30. Check here if you are on any list of beneficiaries that may charge: Universal Family Bond, 380 Bond, Rural Bond and Independent Bond.

As you remember, the new coronavirus (covid-19) is a strain not previously identified in humans, which spreads from person to person, through droplets or aqueous particles that remain in the environment when coughing or sneezing. You could also get it if you have physical contact with an infected person.

Coronavirus Peru, Sunday June 14: minute by minute

This weekend, the Minister of Health, Víctor Zamora, made unexpected visits to different hospitals in the capital to supervise patient care, with the Ministry of Health reporting 190 deaths from COVID-19. He also pointed out that there are 4,604 new cases of coronavirus. President Martín Vizcarra announced that in Piura the COVID-19 figures present a trend that gives a bit of tranquility, but that cannot generate any type of triumphalism. Martín Vizcarra was in Piura supervising the medications and the protection equipment that are destined for the health personnel of that department. He also said that starting the following week he could give a press conference to announce new measures. Peruvian artisans highlight the work of ‘health heroes’ and pay tribute to them in altarpieces. Nurse charges patient who has defeated the coronavirus and also highlights the doctors’ struggle. The fanpages where the artisans offer their works are: ‘Wari Runa’, ‘Retablos Urbano S.A.C’ and ‘El rey Retablos’. They dictate measures to start activities in commercial conglomerates. Ministerial resolution No. 178-2020-Produce published today in the legal regulations section of the Official Gazette El Peruano, provides that they may sell their products and provide their services through electronic commerce, being able to deliver their products at home with their own logistics or Through third parties, an elderly woman donates what she harvests to people with Covid-19 in Peru. The elderly woman, Albertina Flores, surprised when she appeared in a community dining room of people who are doing social isolation for Covid-19 in Cajamarca, Peru. Good morning. We begin with updated information on the situation of COVID-19 in the country.

Coronavirus Peru, Saturday June 13:

In addition, he assured that the Government has acquired 250 thousand molecular tests, which will arrive in the country in the coming weeks, a figure that adds to the 250 thousand that are currently in the institution’s warehouses. The Minister of Health, Víctor Zamora, said This Saturday that our country already registers a decrease in cases of COVID-19 infections. The Regional Government of La Libertad, in coordination with the municipalities, plans to produce 150 thousand doses of ivermectin until the end of June, in order to distribute them free of charge to the population under medical prescription.The Minister of Health, Víctor Zamora, assured that the Government has acquired 250 thousand molecular tests, which will arrive in the country in the coming weeks, a figure that adds to the 250 thousand that are currently in the warehouses of the The congressional working group proposed to discuss the creation of the National Council for University Affairs (Conau), which was to review the licensing and denials provided by the Superintendency. National Police agents captured two twins who produced KN95 masks in a textile workshop located in the 10 block of Jirón Cotosh of the Mangomarca Baja Urbanization, in San Juan de Lurigancho. Monthly production in the construction sector fell 91.6% , in electricity 30% and in mining 42.3%. An unprecedented decline in private investment is anticipated in the second quarter. “The epidemic is already showing a decline,” says Health Minister Víctor Zamora. Villa María del Triunfo Municipality reported that every 15 days the Fishing Terminal will be fumigated, located in said jurisdiction, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Coronavirus Peru, Friday June 12:

More than 3,500 street vendors will be located in the Huayna Cápac zonal park. The Defense Minister, Walter Martos, reported that merchants accepted this measure and that in the next few hours the corresponding registration will begin to proceed with the transfer. The Movistar company reported this Friday that it met the needs of its customers and has split more than one One million 200,000 unpaid receipts (between mobile and fixed services) due to the emergency situation.The Governor of Cusco Jean Paul Benavente asked the Executive to propose the economic reactivation analyzing the situation in each region and not focused on Lima. Hundreds of traveling merchants took this Tomorrow the stops of the Vía Expresa Grau, on the border between La Victoria and the Center of Lima, where they sell all kinds of products to a large number of customers. He also explained that much of the merchandise offered by these street traders it was destined for formal shopping centers, closed as part of the emergency measures against the advance of the pandemic of COVID-19, and due to this restriction “They are going out the false door.”

Coronavirus Peru, Thursday June 11:

Gustavo Ganoza Tresierra, manager of the EsSalud Healthcare Network in Lambayeque pointed out that at the moment all the mechanical respirators in the region are busy. For this reason, they must rent 16 equipment and each will cost 500 soles a day. The Regional Director of Dalud de Piura, Víctor Távara, expressed that “we are in a plateau stage, which is encouraging, but it is just now when we cannot stop. We must comply with the simple measures that are essential to stop the transmission of the virus. ”The San Francisco health network in the area of ​​the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro River Valley (VRAEM), reported the first deceased due to COVID- 19.From tomorrow, Friday June 12, 100% of the authorized taxi fleet, in Lima and Callao, will be able to provide their services. This was determined by the Urban Transport Authority (ATU). More than a thousand residents of the Paucará and Yauli districts hold seven engineers hostage who provided technical maintenance to repeater antennas. The population argues that these originate COVID-19.

What was the first case of coronavirus in Peru?

“Today I must confirm that the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in our country has been confirmed in the early hours of the morning in a 25-year-old male patient with a history of having been in Spain, France and the Czech Republic”President Martín Vizcarra said.

Where and at what telephone number to contact to receive attention for coronavirus?

For more information, do not hesitate to call us at the free line 113 from any landline or mobile operator, write to WhatsApp 952842623 or email infosalud@minsa.gob.pe. We serve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

What is the new coronavirus (COVID-19)?

According to World Health Organization (WHO) the coronavirus is an infectious disease caused by a virus which would have been formed in a laboratory Wuhan, China. Until now it had not been detected in humans. COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness much like the flu (cold) or cold.

What are the symptoms?

Among the most frequent symptoms of coronovirus they are: fever, cough, sneezing, general malaise, headache, and in the most severe cases it is difficult to breathe.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

Do not self-medicate. Follow the doctor’s instructions. Maintain rest at home. Do not shake hands, kiss or hug. Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel.

When did Martín Vizcarra decree the State of Emergency?

Martín Vizcarra Last Sunday, March 15, it declared a State of National Emergency, compulsory social isolation and the closure of all its borders as part of a series of extraordinary measures to face the COVID-19 pandemic. This exceptional state caused by the coronavirus in Peru it runs until June 30.

How is COVID 19 transmitted?

It is transmitted from person to person through droplets that a sick person expels when speaking, coughing, or sneezing.

The droplets can be inhaled by people who are close to the patient and can also remain on any type of surface (handrails, tables, pens, among others) and be touched by the hands.

The virus enters our body when we touch our eyes, nose and mouth with our hands without washing.

WHO Recommendations on Coronavirus

Is it possible to get COVID-19 from contact with a person who does not have any symptoms?

The main way of spreading coronavirus it is through the respiratory droplets expelled by someone when coughing. The risk of contracting the COVID-19 of someone who does not have any symptoms is very low. However, many people who get COVID-19 they only have mild symptoms. This is particularly true in the early stages of the disease. Therefore, it is possible to get it from someone who, for example, only has a mild cough and does not feel sick. WHO is studying ongoing research on the transmission period of COVID-19 and will continue to report on the updated results.

What can I do to protect myself and prevent the spread of the disease?

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently using an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water. Keep a minimum distance of 1 meter (3 feet) between you and anyone who coughs or sneezes. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and Your Mouth Both you and those around you need to make sure you maintain good airway hygiene. That means covering your mouth and nose with your elbow bent or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. The used handkerchief should be discarded immediately. Stay home if you are not feeling well. If you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, seek medical attention and call ahead. Follow the instructions of the local health authorities.

Official sites to learn more about the coronavirus

