This morning it was announced that the return to school will be staggered and parents will be able to send their young and young children only in some municipalities of the country’s entities with fewer cases of coronavirus, as reported by the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell.

Through a technical map prepared by Emiliano Calderón, leader of the national digital strategy, López-Gatell explained which regions of the country will be able to lift mitigation measures and restore activities.

According to the table presented by the undersecretary of health this morning, 979 municipalities across the country will lift the quarantine and return to normal on May 17.

“All green areas will be able to return to normal on May 17. This includes school activity ”he explained.

Meanwhile, he announced that the painted places yellow on the map of the Republic of Mexico, are the geographically adjacent areas with high transmission, that is, those municipalities colored in red, so they will have to wait until June 1.

The number of municipalities that will be released first (green zone) are located by state and are:

Chiapas with 48 municipalities without contagion; Chihuahua 34; Coahuila 2; Durango 12; Guanajuato 6; Warrior 28; Hidalgo 24, among others.

Which means that the total number of municipalities unaffected by coronavirus across the country is 979 to date, Although it could change, since the contagions increases day by day.

According to the table of the distribution of cases, The state with the largest number of municipalities with the fewest cases of COVID-19 is Veracruz.

The municipalities identified with the highest infection focus, that is, located in the red zone, according to the undersecretary of health, are located in: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Mexicali, Tijuana, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Puebla.

The undersecretary of education clarified that the reactivation of normality will depend on the people, because they are the ones who abide or not, the measures of staying at home and healthy distance. “It all depends on continuing to comply with the measures.”

Likewise, he announced that the healthy distance must be maintained throughout the Mexican Republic until May 30 and called on the population not to visit the surrounding areas to avoid further contagion.

“Ask that people living in low transmission areas not move to those with more cases,” he said.

However, he stressed that the Ministry of Education will be the body that will define the conditions that will be implemented for the return to classes.

“Next week we will have the participation of the Secretary of Public Education, so that he can project what recovery and mobility will be like in schools,” he said.

During his traditional morning conference, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, eHe urged Mexicans to maintain the behavior that has been followed until now and follow the recommendations declared from the beginning by the health authorities, to return to normal soon.

“I call on all the people to continue supporting us. Follow the recommendation of experts, scientific specialists. The most important thing is health and life ”.