The data that caused alarm correspond to the accumulated number of cases that had not been confirmed, but even so the curve has not been flattened

The news alarmed many in Mexico: from one day to the next, the record of people killed in the coronavirus pandemic doubled.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Ministry of Health reported the death of 470 people, but the next day the figure was 1,092.

The number of infections exceeded 101,000 thus, Mexico was ranked as one of the countries with the most cases of covid-19 in Latin America.

In this scenario, many questioned the president’s position Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has said that the pandemic “is already tamed.”

However, the reality is that 1,092 people did not die in a single day, the president insists. “An adjustment was made in deaths that had occurred previously and that had not been registered or had not been ruled,” he explains.

“There was this update process, but does not mean that 1,000 people have died in one day. I want to make that very clear. “



Beyond the debate, the truth is that there are several reasons for the sudden increase in the number of victims reported.

One is that the majority are cases that occurred previously but had not been confirmed, notes the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell.

Another reason is that the pandemic is still in its critical phase in the country, and many hospitals have a high number of patients. This causes delays in the reports on covid-19 cases that they must legally send to the Ministry of Health.

Under-registration

The data is presented the same day it is received, adds the official, including those corresponding to previous dates.



Laboratory tests are not applied to all those who die

“We communicate them in real time on the day they are confirmed, the day they are presented to the report, but not all are on the day they are presented.”

In fact, among the 1,092 cases that caused alarm, there is one that occurred on April 15, but that had not been reported to the federal government.

“In the last 20 or 25 days we have several that have had a slow process towards registration, for different reasons” López-Gatell explains.

An additional element for the lag in the reports are people who die before they are sampled or confirmed in laboratories.

According to health protocols, when this happens, a medical advice establishes, based on the patient’s symptoms, if the cause of death was COVID-19.



.Some hospitals were saturated by the coronavirus pandemic

However, López-Gatell acknowledges, there are cases that are not registered. Due to the workload with the pandemic in several hospitals, samples are not taken from those who die.

“We have people who very unfortunately lose their lives and have had the suggestive clinical conditions of covid-19, but they are not registered as covid because they do not have a laboratory demonstration.”

The controversial Sentinel

The delay in notifications is a phenomenon that not only occurs in Mexico, but also in other countries, explains the official.

In fact, he adds, it is something that happens frequently in epidemiological surveillance due to the need for confirmed data.

But in the case of Mexico there are other elements, specialists point out as Alejandro Macías Hernández, former National Commissioner for Influenza Care in 2009, when the country faced the AH1N1 epidemic.

One of them is that part of the information on infections is collected through the Sentinel method, a national surveillance system with a method similar to surveys.

The information allows estimating the places and the number of people at risk of infection.



Since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, the health authorities decided to use this method instead of applying massive tests.

And that implies risks, Macías Hernández tells BBC Mundo. “Sentinel surveillance is only done in very specific centers,” he insists.

This means that there are several places in the country where the system is not applied and therefore “do not fall under that surveillance.” But the authorities do not see that risk.

The purpose of the epidemiological monitoring applied in a pandemic “is not intended to count every single case,” López-Gatell said during a meeting with senators.

On the contrary, he insists: “Going to the efficient and proven mechanisms of focused surveillance is the methodological set to which Sentinel surveillance belongs”.

In any case, the authorities expect more fatalities since the coronavirus pandemic is still active and in some regions is in its most intense phase.

To measure the evolution of covid-19, a traffic light was established that determines the degree of risk in each state. This week 31 of the 32 entities are in red, on high alert.



