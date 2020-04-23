The president of United States, Donald trump, reported this Wednesday during his White House conference that will send 500 artificial fans to Mexico to be used by patients suffering complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Today I just spoke to world leaders who desperately need fans (…) We will send 500 fans to Mexico, then another 500 to France, some to Spain, others to Italy,” said the US president.

However, last Friday, April 17, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that Trump I’d send a thousand fans to Mexico in late April and not just five hundred.

“President Donald Trump called me to respond to the request we made about the acquisition of ventilators and intensive care medical equipment (…) He guaranteed me that at the end of this month we will have a thousand and we will be able to acquire more because our country has no restrictions for equipment purchases from the United States, ”the Mexican president wrote on his Twitter account.

“It is a new gesture of solidarity with Mexico. I raised the possibility of meet us in June or July to express our gratitude to him personally and to bear witness to the entry into force of the T-MEC“He added in a series of tweets.

Last Sunday, April 19, in a video broadcast through his social networks, López Obrador assured that Mexico will have 13 thousand respirators to deal with the pandemic.

At the end of March the Government of Mexico acquired 5 thousand fans from China, purchases being made no tenders, due to the urgency of acquiring this medical equipment to treat contagions in the country.

“Yesterday I signed a decree so that the Ministry of Health can urgently acquire all the equipment, so that the entire procedure that has to be followed in normal times does not have to be carried out,” López Obrador explained.

Back in the United States, Donald Trump insisted that the contagion curve in his country is “flattening”And that as many respirators were not required as requested by local authorities.

“We are making hundreds of thousands of fans at the moment (…) There was a time when people talked about fans because they thought that it would be impossible for me to solve this problem. But I solved it, “he said.

Similarly, Trump invoked days ago a Defense Production Law, a rule dating from the Korean War (1950-1953), to require the automaker General Motors to produce quickly respirators to respond to the health emergency.

“GM was wasting time,” Trump said in a statement announcing this special measure. “This decision will help ensure the rapid production of respirators that will save American lives,” he added.

He also said, without evidence, that if there is a second wave of coronavirus later this year in your country, it will be less severe, and pressured one of the main experts in his government to deny that a new pandemic outbreak could be worse: “If it comes back, it will come back in smaller doses than we can contain. It will never be like anything we are experiencing now. ”