In the afternoon report of this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported on 424 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico. With this data, 6,090 deaths are accumulated; and there are a total of 56,594 confirmed cumulative cases as of today. Read Trump Blames China for ‘global mass slaughter’

Likewise, there are 12,085 confirmed active cases, that is, they are patients whose symptoms started in the last two weeks, and who can transmit the virus. Between yesterday’s cut and today’s, 2,284 new cases were registered, the second highest number since a count of the progression of the disease in the country is kept, only surpassed by yesterday’s, where 2, 713 were registered.

As of May 20, 2020 there are 56,594 confirmed cases, 12,085 confirmed active, and 31,866 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 105,129 negatives, 6,090 confirmed deaths, 726 suspicious deaths and 193,589 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7VGucwlNB9 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 21, 2020

In addition, so far there are 31 thousand 866 accumulated suspects and 105 thousand 129 accumulated negatives. In addition, 35 thousand 876 people have been recovered.

On the other hand, the four places in Mexico that have the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are: Mexico City, which totals 15,844 cases; the State of Mexico, with 9,346 infections; Baja California with 3 thousand 603 cases and Tabasco with 2 thousand 716.

To know the number of infections and deaths in your state or municipality from coronavirus, enter the Map of the Government of Mexico, there you can see the figures by age ranges, sex, and other aspects.

