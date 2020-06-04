In the daily afternoon report, the Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday, June 3, about 1,091 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico. With this data, 11 thousand 728 deaths are accumulated; and there are a total of 101 thousand 238 confirmed accumulated cases as of today.

As of June 3, 2020 there are 101,238 confirmed cases, 16,829 confirmed active, and 44,869 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 157,354 negatives, 11,729 confirmed deaths, 948 suspicious deaths and 303,461 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Xlwbbo0KRx – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

June 4, 2020

Likewise, there are 16 thousand 829 confirmed active cases, that is, they are patients whose symptoms started in the last two weeks, and who can transmit the virus. Between yesterday’s cut Monday and today’s Tuesday 3,912 new cases were registered. In both deaths and infections, record numbers were exceeded within a 24-hour period.

In addition, so far there are 44 thousand 869 accumulated suspects and 157 thousand 354 accumulated negatives. And 73,271 people who have recovered from the disease.

Read Approve reopening but request injection of resources

Read AMLO reiterates: if there is a regrowth they would postpone economic recovery

In turn, the 6 entities in Mexico with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are: Mexico City (27,326 cases), State of Mexico (16,320), Baja California (5,460), Tabasco (4 thousand 807), Veracruz (4 thousand 367) and Sinaloa (3 thousand 903).

To know the number of infections and deaths in your state or municipality from coronavirus, enter the Map of the Government of Mexico, there you can see the figures by age ranges, sex, and other aspects.

There is also the Johns Hopkins University map, where you will find the figures globally, for a comparison between countries.

.