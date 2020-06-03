In the daily afternoon report, the Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday, June 2, about 470 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico. With this data, 10 thousand 637 deaths are accumulated; and there are a total of 97 thousand 326 confirmed accumulated cases as of today. Read They are 7 tests endorsed for Covid-19, do not be fooled

As of June 2, 2020 there are 97,326 confirmed cases, 16,940 confirmed active cases, and 42,151 suspects by # COVID19. 153,601 negatives, 10,637 confirmed deaths, 924 suspicious deaths and 293,078 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/nPQ7Oibk8o – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

Likewise, there are 16 thousand 940 confirmed active cases, that is, they are patients whose symptoms started in the last two weeks, and who can transmit the virus. Between yesterday’s cut Monday and today’s Tuesday A new record number was recorded in 24 hours: 3,891 new cases.

In addition, so far there are 42 thousand 151 accumulated suspects and 153 thousand 601 accumulated negatives. And 70 thousand 308 people who have recovered from the disease.

In turn, the 6 entities in Mexico with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are: Mexico City (26 thousand 509 cases), State of Mexico (15 thousand 720), Baja California (5 thousand 231), Tabasco (4 thousand 609), Veracruz (4 thousand 311) and Sinaloa (3 thousand 699).

To know the number of infections and deaths in your state or municipality from coronavirus, enter the Map of the Government of Mexico, there you can see the figures by age ranges, sex, and other aspects.

There is also the Johns Hopkins University map, where you will find the figures globally, for a comparison between countries.

