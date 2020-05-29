In the daily afternoon report, the Ministry of Health reported this Thursday, May 28, about 447 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico. With this data, 9,044 deaths are accumulated; and there are a total of 81 thousand 400 confirmed accumulated cases as of today. Read Disinfect these 7 everyday items against coronavirus

Also, there are 16 thousand 315 confirmed active cases, that is, they are patients whose symptoms began in the last two weeks, and who can transmit the virus. Between yesterday’s cut and today’s cut, 3,377 new cases were registered.

As of May 28, 2020, there are 81,400 confirmed cases, 16,315 confirmed active, and 36,131 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 137,263 negatives, 9,044 confirmed deaths, 783 suspicious deaths and 254,794 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/N1TH2I89nM – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 29, 2020

In addition, so far there are 36 thousand 131 accumulated suspects and 137 thousand 263 accumulated negatives. And 56 thousand 638 people who have recovered from the disease.

In turn, the four entities in Mexico with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are: Mexico City (22 thousand 698 cases), State of Mexico (13 thousand 679), Baja California (4 thousand 777) and Tabasco (3 672).

To know the number of infections and deaths in your state or municipality from coronavirus, enter the Map of the Government of Mexico, there you can see the figures by age ranges, sex, and other aspects.

There is also the Johns Hopkins University map, where you will find the figures globally, for a comparison between countries.

