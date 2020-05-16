During its afternoon report, the Ministry of Health reported on 290 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico. With this figure, they add up to 4,767 deaths; and there are 45 thousand 32 confirmed cases, 2 thousand 437 more than yesterday.

Likewise, there are 10 thousand 238 confirmed active cases, that is, they are patients whose symptoms started in the last 14 days, and who can transmit the virus. In addition, so far there are 29 thousand 028 accumulated suspects and 89 thousand 631 accumulated negatives.

On the other hand, the three states in Mexico that have the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases are: Mexico City, which totals 12,456 cases; the State of Mexico, with 7 thousand 579 infections; and Baja California with 3 thousand 40 cases.

Read Afores: millions of pesos that were withdrawn in April due to unemployment

Read COVID-19: can it be transmitted sexually?

If you want to know how many infections and deaths are in your state or municipality due to coronavirus, enter the Map of the Government of Mexico, there you can see the figures by age ranges, sex, and other aspects.

UNAM and CDMX plan laboratory for vaccine

A laboratory in search of a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 disease will be designed by the City Government and UNAM. However, this project does not yet have a delivery date.

“I do not have dates yet, because you have to stick to the Cofepris models, before releasing it to the public,” commented the rector of UNAM, Enrique Graue.

This is how the federal entities are with respect to infections. Screenshot: Government of Mexico.

The Institute of Biotechnology determined that the adequate space to install it will be the Veterinary Faculty, because before being applied to humans, it must undergo tests on animals, explained the secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Rosaura Ruiz.

“In order to vaccinate against such a special and risky virus, such as Sars-Cov-2, which produces Covid-19 disease, a specialized laboratory is required where there is not the slightest possibility that there may be a contagion, it is a laboratory level three, “said Ruiz.

.