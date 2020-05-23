Coronavirus in Mexico today, Friday, May 22: infections and deaths

The cases of the new SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19 are on the rise in Mexico, according to the latest report of the Health Secretary Until this Friday, May 22, 62 thousand 527 confirmed cases of this new pathogen were registered in Mexico, that is, more than 2 thousand 900 cases in the last 24 hours.

As for the deaths due to Covid-19, the director general of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía reported that in the last 24 hours 479 deaths were recorded due to this virus, which increases the number of fatalities to 6,989 .

During the daily conference from the National Palace, the official indicated that when the accumulated suspicious cases so far add 33 thousand 801, while the negative tests give a total of 113 thousand 792 of the 176 269 samples analyzed in the country.

As of May 22, 2020, there are 62,527 confirmed cases, 13,347 confirmed active, and 33,801 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 113,742 negatives, 6,989 confirmed deaths, 814 suspicious deaths and 210,070 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/nM9f6rh4rg – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 23, 2020

On the other hand, Alomia indicated that of the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, a total of 13,347 are active, that is, they can still infect other people.

CDMX the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic

Mexico City (CDMX) continues to be the entity with the highest incidence of cases of the new coronavirus registered with a total of 17,690, which makes it the epicenter of the epidemic in the country, followed by the State of Mexico where positive cases exceeded 3 thousand.

This increase in the number of deaths and infections coincides with that foreseen by the authorities, who consider that the Valley of Mexico is at the highest peak of the pandemic.

Nationwide, 61% of general hospital beds are available and 39% occupied. In beds with fans, 65% are available and 35% occupied. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/6YKQGHJ3uR – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 23, 2020

Mexico among the countries with the most deaths

According to the John Hopkins real-time list, Mexico ranks 10th among the countries with the most fatal victims of the coronavirus, below countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain. Two months after the first case was detected in the country, the number of deaths has already surpassed countries such as China, which registers 4,638 deaths and last Thursday exceeded Canada, with 6,267.

In the last 24 hours Mexico registered 479 deaths due to the coronavirus

The Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell reported that there are 814 suspected deaths from Covid-19 disease, while the death rate continues to rise in some states such as Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California, which face the highest spike in infections since the start of the pandemic.

