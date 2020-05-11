The Health Secretary (SSa) reported this Sunday, May 10, from the National Palace that the cases of registered coronaviruses in Mexico are 35,022 and 3,465 deceos.

The doctor Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, read the technical report at the evening press conference number 72, where he indicated the progress of COVID-19 in each state and indicated the most affected entities after 49 days of the implementation of the National Day of Healthy Distance.

Millions of Mexicans changed their habits to fight COVID-19 (Photo: . / Carlos Jasso)

The Mexico City, the Mexico state, Tabasco, Veracruz and Baja California they are the five entities with the most confirmed cases; those that carry less are Campeche, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, Durango and Colima.

The incidence rate of active cases in the country for each 100,000 inhabitants is 6.6. The highest rates are found in Mexico City, Tabasco, and Morelos. The minors in Durango, Oaxaca, and Colima.

The coronavirus continues to advance in the world, America and the Middle East continue to present more new cases (Photo: Ministry of Health)

Regarding the number of deaths linked to this disease, the entity with the most cases is Mexico City with 796, Baja California with 416, Edomex with 340, Tabasco with 220 and Sinaloa with 2013. It should be noted that there are entities with deaths in very low amounts, such is the case of Aguascalientes with 14, Durango and San Luis Potosí with 12 and Colima with 6.

It also noted that, as the World Health Organization (who) pointed it out, the Region of Americas continues to accumulate new cases of SARS-CoV-2, while Europe continues downward. Worldwide, since the disease began in China, there have been 3,917,366 cases registered with a fatality rate of 7% and 1,126,824 patients with transmission capacity.

Cumulatively, Europe leads 1,707,946 cases; America, 1,655,378; and the region of Eastern Mediterranean, 255,728, which is expected to continue increasing.

The CDMX is the entity with the most deaths in the country, while Colima has only presented six (Photo: Ministry of Health)

Due to the date celebrated this Sunday, Mother’s Day, the SSa, together with the National Institute for Women (InMujeres), dedicated a video to mothers in Mexico with a message of inclusion, respect and unity to face the disease that plagues Mexico.

It should be noted that according to the official estimates of the SSa and the UNAMThis week must have been the week with the highest transmission of SARS-CoV-2, This means that from the following week, the numbers of new cases must be lower compared to those registered in the last days.

Regarding the epidemic curve, health officials indicate that everything is going as expected. However, they do not let their guard down or rule out any other scenario in the face of new outbreaks or new factors that determine some type of change in transmission.

A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair while a dog walks alongside them, in the Iztapalapa district, Mexico City, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell)

Likewise, López-Gatell urged the population to continue with the Social isolation to avoid the collapse of medical units throughout the national territory.

During yesterday’s conference, the public servant indicated the availability of the beds of general hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus and pointed out that of the cities with the most cases, they are not yet outnumbered or with the need to transport patients to other entities to improve the quality of service, since in the national capital there is still an availability of 27%, in the entity governed by Alfredo del Mazo there is 46% and 41% for the border state of Baja California. Regarding the item of mechanical fans, in CDMX there is still 41%, 48% in Edomex and 52% in Sinaloa.

