The Health Secretary (Ssa) reported this Saturday that in Mexico the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 7,497while there is 650 fatalities and 12,369 suspicious cases.

The entity most affected by the pandemic remains the Mexico City, with 2,299 cases. Then followed by Mexico state with 786 and Baja California with 610. In turn, the entities with the fewest cases are Zacatecas with 27, Durango with 19 and Colima with 10.

Regarding the international panorama, the global distribution of confirmed cases by regions of the World Health Organization is a total of 2,160,207 globally, 1,108,544 (51%) confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and a global case fatality rate of 6.8%.

The region of America has already surpassed Europe in the number of cases registered in the last 24 hoursThis means that America has a more active or recent epidemic while in Europe the number of daily cases begins to decrease.

The Government of Mexico City presented the mobile application COVID-19 Hospitals, which shows the availability of the 54 health centers serving severe coronavirus patients in the Metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

The application shows availability with three colors: with the green Hospitals shown to be less than 25%That is, they have a great availability of beds, as well as intubations.

Orange, means that the hospital has a medium saturation, ranging from 25 to 80%. AND Red, which is for hospitals with a saturation of 80% or more, so there is less chance that a patient can be seen.

However, Claudia Sheinbaum explained that this application will be functional if it is used after having done a test in Locatel or the SMS system in 51515, it is a suspicious case and with possible seriousness.

After this Friday the communicator Javier Alatorre asked the population to “ignore Hugo López-Gatell (Undersecretary of Health) ”in his newscast Hechos Noche, broadcast by TV Azteca, the Ministry of the Interior published a statement where he makes a “warning”To the television station about possible legal consequences of your actions.

“The media are strategic entities to spread the guidelines referred to in the declaration of merit, for containing information for preserve public health of Mexicans ”, the statement read.

For his part, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, supported the decisions made by Hugo López-Gatell, mentioning that is a specialist in the management and control of pandemics. He also referred to as a “error”To the words of the newscaster.

After these statements, Javier Alatorre spoke about it on his official Twitter account. “I recognize President Andrés Manuel for his permanent defense of democracy and freedom. He better than anyone understands the effort that Mexican families make every day to get ahead. We cannot allow fear to be above Mexico“, wrote.