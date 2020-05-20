The most affected states continue to be CDMX, the State of Mexico, and Baja California, with the capital being the axis with the most cargo with more than 15,000 cases identified (Photo: Steve Allen)

The health authorities updated the registered numbers of infections with 54,346 positive cases and 5,666 deaths from COVID-19. So far the government has done 185,775 tests to detect the disease. The most affected states are still Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Baja California. Each one concentrates more than 3,000 infected cases, the capital being the axis with the most burden with more than 15,000 identified cases: 2,715 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

The general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, reported that they have registered 11,394 positive cases that occur in health personnel, with Mexico City as the main contagion zone. There are 2,790 cases within the last 2 weeks. More than half of infected medical personnel are female. Although, according to the authorities, the majority of the cases are ambulatory and around 10% are hospitalized, the majority being nurses and doctors.

In terms of hospital occupancy, Mexico City has an occupancy of 74% of occupied general beds, while in the beds designated for intensive care patients it is 66 percent. The Secretary General for Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, reported that there is an increase in mobility in states such as Aguascalientes and Baja California Sur, which can lead to an increase in the number of positive cases by COVID-19.

During this week, an average of 1,200 cases that tested positive for COVID-19 are recorded daily (Photo: Steve Allen)

Furthermore, the authorities announced that the Redemsivir has not yet complied with the guarantees or certifications to be officially recommended to combat COVID-19. Although the early stages show promising results in mitigating symptoms, it still does not comply with regulations. in order to be provided to patients at a general level.

When asked about the report that was published by Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI) in which it was argued that the registered number of deaths by the authorities was imprecise and that there could be almost triple the registered deaths, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell said that there is a possibility that these groups of deceased cases are part of the universe of alleged cases that they still do not have the response of the analyzes to support the cases of contagion.

Juan José Sabines reported that he is hospitalized because he had symptoms from COVID-19, his mother is intubated by the same disease (Photo: Twitter @ Juansabinesg)

The Consul of Mexico in Orlando, Florida, Juan José Sabines, reported that he tested positive for COVID-19, but due to the symptoms he suffers, he had to be hospitalized for medical attention. He reported that his mother, María de los Ángeles Guerrero, is seriously ill due to the same disease and intubated.

Thank you to those who ask about my mom’s health for the cancer she suffers from. Her COVID-19 test came back positive. Being next to him, me too. She is serious, intubated, and I hospitalized with moderate symptoms. I will remain on leave without pay. Thanks for your prayers.

Juan José he was governor of Chiapas of the 2006 to the 2012, And it is son who was also governor of that state, Juan Sabines Gutiérrez and María de los Ángeles Guerrero. Furthermore, it is nephew of the recognized poet Jaime Sabines. Is married with Maria Isabel Aguilera and has three children: Juan Pablo, James, and Isabel.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that the authorities of Mexico City do not hide information about the death cases (Photo: Screenshot)

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that the information on the numbers of deaths by COVID-19 is not hidden. The newly created Scientific Technical Commission for the Analysis of Mortality by Coronavirus will be in charge of delivering the updated figures from the City government to provide accurate figures.

In response to the report published by MCCI, the head of government said “I don’t know where this database was obtained and yes, the issue of personal data protection is very important, this is information that, first of all, not only cannot be hidden because anyway the number of deaths by date is required to be published by the INEGI at the time, but also we do not want to hide it, we are acting with full transparency“

