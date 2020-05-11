COVID-19 cover (Photo art: Steve Allen / Infobae)

The Mexican health authorities updated the data related to the coronavirus pandemic, which increases its number of infections throughout the country every day. So far, the Ministry of Health (SSa) registered 35,022 positive cases and 3,465 deaths caused by COVID-19.

The doctor Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, read the technical report at the evening press conference number 72 where he indicated which entities are most affected by the epidemic. On this, the specialist reported that the Mexico City, the Mexico state, Tabasco, Veracruz and Baja California they are the five entities with the most confirmed cases; those that carry less are Campeche, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, Durango and Colima.

The incidence rate of active cases in the country for each 100,000 inhabitants is 6.6. The highest rates are found in Mexico City, Tabasco, and Morelos. The minors in Durango, Oaxaca, and Colima.

Regarding the number of deaths linked to this disease, the entity with the most cases is Mexico City with 796, Baja California with 416, Edomex with 340, Tabasco with 220 and Sinaloa with 2013. It should be noted that there are entities with deaths in very low amounts, such is the case of Aguascalientes with 14, Durango and San Luis Potosí with 12 and Colima with 6.

The IMSS is the first institution certified to apply plasma treatment to patients with COVID-19 (Photo: REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson)

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) announced this Sunday, through a release, than will treat patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus with convalescent plasma, positioning itself as the first institution in the country certified to carry out said procedure.

Derived from the coronavirus pandemic that has affected much of the world, health specialists are looking for techniques to treat infected patients and, with this, reduce their lethality. Some experts have chosen to apply the convalescent plasma treatment, which consists of making plasma transfusions from the blood of those who have already recovered from the diseaseDue to the amount of antibodies it concentrates, patients suffering from the virus infection.

Thus, in order to decrease mortality and the development of complications from the disease, the protocol was implemented “Efficacy and safety of plasma donors convalescing by COVID-19 in patients with severe acute respiratory infection syndrome due to the SARS-COV-2 virus”. The authorization of the clinical use of the substance was granted by the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks (Cofepris) on April 22.

The Puente Grande prison complex, in Jalisco (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Moisés Escamilla “El Gordo May”, zone leader of the cartel The Zetas, died in the Puente Grande prison from coronavirus. He was imprisoned for beheading 12 people in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Medical personnel assigned to Federal Center for Social Reintegration (CEFERESO) number 02 of the penitentiary center of Jalisco confirmed that since May 6 Escamilla May He presented respiratory problems and a symptom picture that agrees with that of COVID-19. For this reason, the inmate was admitted to the medical area of ​​the prison and died on May 8.

The killer was 45 years old and did not suffer from diseases that compromised his immune system. However, the now deceased was overweight. It is also known that, according to Jalisco Ministry of Health, inside the prison there was a total of 74 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, of which two recovered prisoners report that they have already completed 21 days of isolation.

