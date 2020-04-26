In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 13,842, while the number of fatalities grew to 1,305 and there are 8,239 suspected cases accumulated, reported this Saturday the Health Secretary (SSa).

The distribution of accumulated cases by state entity of residence is mainly concentrated in the Mexico City with 3,764, Mexico state with 2,238 and Baja California with 1,197. While the three states with the fewest amounts are Zacatecas with 58, Durango with 42, and Colima with 17.

Within the global panorama, 41% in the accumulated number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days with 1,109,157 cases. “The pandemic continues, day by day, decreasing its activity, that is, in the last 14 days“, he claimed José Luis Alomy, General Director of Epidemiology.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 2,719,897while the overall case fatality rate remains at 6.9%.

The director of Epidemiology also reported that there is a “more marked” difference between America and Europe. The American continent is home to 46% of confirmed cases in the last 14 days with 511,397. Europe now integrates 44% with 475,439, which “responds to the contraction that the epidemic is having in different European countries”.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported that about 1,200 health workers, among doctors, doctors, nurses and nurses, are living in hotel rooms from the capital while fighting the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), with the aim of not to return to their houses and thus avoid contagions with their families.

For this reason, the president announced that a hotel chain program has made available to medical personnel working in the care of infected people, 3,400 free rooms.

The Economic Development Secretariat He reported that to access Doctors must present a free room Job ID and a letter from the hospital to demonstrate that he works in the unit.

In addition, they said that the possibility of offer breakfasts to workers and direct transfer to their work units.

In the absence of medical specialists in Mexico to attend to the health emergency due to the new coronavirus, the health institutions in the country will have the capacity to hire personnel from other countries and without a professional license, although this measure will only be valid for the duration of the Covid-19 epidemic.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health in an agreement published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Referred staff You must have the documentation that allows you to practice as a health professional in the country where he completed his academic training, and with a Responsive letter from the health authority of the country of origin that guarantees its technical capacity”, Can be read in the document.

This determination was made, since according to the estimates of the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, the country has a deficit close to 200,000 health professionals despite the calls that the government has issued to recruit more staff. The areas that require the most support, he said, are those of Pneumology and emergency physicians.