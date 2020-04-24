The health authorities of Mexico reported on the numbers of infected and deceased that, so far, there are around 11,633 infected and has been exceeded in more than 1,000 deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that 8 out of 10 Mexicans in serious condition are forecast to die from the disease.

“Critically ill people, who have severe respiratory failure, will require treatment in intensive therapy with mechanical ventilatory support, that is, intubation. But the percentage of people who they could lose the battle against the disease amounting to between 70 and 80%. ” López-Gatell clarified.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Mexico will enter the most complicated stage of the disease. In turn, the health authorities reported that the lethality of the virus has been increasing, standing at around 5% to 7%, so they urged not to minimize the importance of the pandemic. It is the most serious zoonotic event that has occurred in 100 years.

The risk of contagion is so high that just 24 hours after phase 3 of the epidemiological contingency was declared, there was an increase that exceeded 1000 infected nationwide.

Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell reported that the prognosis for the probability of death caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has risen alarmingly, to such a degree that there is a mortality rate of 5% to 7%. However, people who are in critical condition are at a risk of dying of around 70% to 80%.

Despite the fact that today it was reported that the number of deceased already exceeds a thousand, Undersecretary López-Gatell reported that it is estimated that the pandemic in Mexico will take the lives of around 8,000 people. This only analyzing until the period that the Sana Distancia Day concludes, that is to say for the end of May.

Another noteworthy point is that, despite the fact that the extension of the quarantine has only been reported this week, the authorities are already analyzing extending it until June, which would total more than 60 days in total since the Healthy Distance Day. López-Gatell said that the main objective is “to protect people’s lives.” However, it is estimated that the maximum peak occurs between May 8-10, with “thousands” of new cases daily and the authorities have been preparing for months to deal with continence, said López-Gatell.

According to the authorities, around 250,000 Mexicans could get sick and there would be “many more infected” but without symptoms, so it is working to have some 16,000 intensive care beds to provide care to patients.

Personnel dedicated to providing health care in the face of the coronavirus pandemic will have special permission to circulate every day. The government of Mexico City and the State of Mexico announced this measure in order to facilitate the transfer of medical personnel their workstations and their homes, so they will be exempt from the restriction measures of the Hoy No Circula program.

It’s about a special card to circulate every day in the Valley of Mexico during Phase 3 of the contingency, which will only work for doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses and health workers, both from private and government hospitals, that can identify with the authorities.

The beneficiary You must carry this card somewhere visible in the vehicle; however in case of the falsification of this document will be considered as fraud and will be punished as established in the current Penal Code. You can find the link in the note below.