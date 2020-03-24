Coronavirus in Mexico: the price of tortilla will increase

The advance of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico that forced the authorities to admit that the country is already in Phase 2 of the contagion, as well as the resounding devaluation of the peso against the dollar, will cause an increase in the price of a kilo of tortilla up to four pesos, so warned Fidencio Sergio Jarquín Muñoz, president of the Governing Council of the Traditional Mexican Tortilla.

He noted that As of this Tuesday, March 24, the staple food in the Mexican diet will have an increase of between two and four pesos both in the State of Mexico and in Mexico City, while in entities such as Quintana Roo and Yucatan, the price of a kilo of tortilla could reach up to 20 pesos.

In an interview with the newspaper La Jornada, Jarquín Muñoz, pointed out that the increase is mainly due to the fact that the large marketers hide corn and the depreciation of the peso In recent days, due to the health emergency caused by the pandemic, it is therefore unsustainable to maintain the price of tortillas and dough in the more than 110,000 tortillerías that exist in the country.

He assured that the cost is not justified to rise between 25 and 35% since federal authorities and producers from Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacán, Morelos, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas assured that During the 2019-2020 agricultural cycle there was a good harvest.

But revealed that the marketers and distributors justify the rise in the price of the ton of corn from 4,800 pesos to 6,000 pesos due to the devaluation of the peso against the dollar, the fall of the Mexican Stock Exchange and the fact that corn has declined in various stock markets.

The president of the Governing Council of the Traditional Mexican Tortilla assured that the raw material is hoarded to speculate, so he made an urgent call to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to instruct the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor to sanction speculators.

He insisted that the rising cost of corn makes the situation of tortilla producers unsustainable and forces them to increase the price of their product, which has not been adjusted in five years.

“We cannot afford the incredible increase in the price of a ton of corn that has risen a thousand pesos so far this year, instead of winning we are losing,” he confessed.

This Tuesday, in an interview with Noticieros Televisa, the head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffield, warned that in the face of threats from some tortilla makers to increase the price of tortilla, he assured that There is no justification because the price of corn has not increased.

Since the beginning of this year, the increase in the prices of various products in the basic basket such as bread, cookies, milk, soft drinks and omelette was reported.

In different parts of the country, prices of up to 20 pesos per kilo were reported. Specialized newspapers such as El Economista reported that in the state of Jalisco, the increase reached 60%, making the kilo of tortilla from 10 to 16 pesos in less than a week.

In various media, it was also reported that in tortillerías in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Veracruz and Mexico City, the product had risen around 14%, a change that producers justified due to the high costs of gas or electricity, and the increase in prices of flour and corn.

Given the increase, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office released a statement to break down the monitoring data and clarify that there is no reason to justify this increase in the price of tortillas.

“The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) reports that the majority of self-service stores and tortilla shops in the country keep the price of a kilo of tortilla unchanged; nor have there been substantial increases in inputs that justify the rise in the price of the product. ”

According to the agency, the cost of the tortilla had remained unchanged in 86% of the establishments in the country.