José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology, confirmed the death of the first person under the age of 25 by COVID-19 in Mexico among the 74 deaths reported this Tuesday.

The case fatality rate in children under 25 is 0.3. On the world scene, he specified that the case fatality rate remains at 6.3 percent. According to Millennium, the victim was a two-year-old girl who lived in the municipality of Huimanguillo, Tabasco. She died after being hospitalized yesterday and presenting the first symptoms on April 6.

“Yesterday we had no deaths in this group of people under 25, now we have an unfortunate death and in this case he had an associated risk factor that was congenital heart disease. I mean, I had it from birth“He explained.

Millennium also confirmed that, according to data from the Ministry of Health, in the country there are three two-year-old children, four one-year-old children, and nine children under one year of age infected with coronavirus.

According to the deaths, the people who lost their lives due to complications in COVID-19 conditions were because they had an aggravating condition such as chronic diseases or their immune system was compromised.

The director of Epidemiology specified that among the deaths there were the sufferings of the following diseases: hypertension (41%), diabetes (37%), obesity (36%), smoking (11%), lung disease (8%), chronic renal insufficiency (7%), cardiovascular diseases (6%), immunosuppression (4%), asthma (2%), and HIV or AIDS (0.37%).

On the other hand, among confirmed patients the largest amount is found in sectors ranging from 30 to 34 years, from 35 to 39 years old and from 40 to 44 years old. Those who are 25 to 29 years old and 45 to 49 years old do not represent a large number, although deaths have a greater impact on the demographic aged 60 or over.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) announced, in its daily press conference at the National Palace, that so far there are 5,399 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico. In addition, it increased the death toll to 406. The states with the most confirmed cases are Mexico City, Baja California Sur, and Quintana Roo.

Alomy explained the daily progress of the pandemic in the country. Reported that they are investigating 90 suspected deaths additional to the 406, since these had a symptom picture that coincides with that of COVID-19. This means that the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country could be 496.

Similarly Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, recalled, at the conference, that reaching phase 3 of the pandemic will be inevitable. Likewise, announced the containment measures will be specified by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Thursday, April 16.

The health sector has not been overwhelmed by the number of patients or deaths. However, for this the National Day of Healthy Distance, which is the implementation in Mexico of the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) to contribute to Social isolation.