The National Agricultural Council (CNA) works together with the government to guarantee the food supply chain. For this reason, he urged the population to consume what is necessary to combat the crisis that is coming.

In a press videoconference, Bosco de la Vega, president of the organization, called the authorities to work together to mitigate the effects that COVID-19 is causing.

“The CNA estimates that in stage three and subsequent stages it will be a serious problem to guarantee the supply chain, and there we have to work to be coordinated with the authority so that the food issue is strong ”he asserted.

He asked the population to avoid excessive purchases to avoid food shortages. “We call on the population to buy what they need”, he pointed.

The leader commented that next Friday 27 will have a meeting to review logistics and avoid a crisis. Among the attendees will be Víctor Villalobos, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vicente Yáñez, President of the National Association of Self-Service and Departmental Stores, as well as representatives of the central supply, Food Bank, the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation and security agencies.

“We see that we are going to a crisis and we want the food supply chain to be working for the national supply, like to export. We want to establish clear security measures for production in the field, storage, transportation, distribution centers, supermarkets and support the most needy in the country, “said Bosco de la Vega.

On this topic, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, unveiled on Tuesday measures to prevent food shortages. Through a press release, the agency indicated that its actions are divided into five points.

The first, noted the Secretariat, is to do reaching out to those responsible for priority programs. Among these programs are Production for Well-Being (supports main grains, sugar cane and coffee), Guarantee Prices, Fertilizers and Bienpesca.

The second is strengthen the tasks of the National Service for Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (Senasica), under the guidelines of its owner, Javier Trujillo Arriaga. It will also seek to narrow collaboration with sensitive production chains, as is the case of grains, vegetables, poultry products, meat and aquaculture and fishery products.

The fourth point consists of maintaining full coordination with the Ministry of Economy, through the undersecretary of Agriculture, Miguel García Winder, “to monitor the supply of food and related merchandise”. Furthermore, the fifth point consists of publicize seasonal consumption advice to the general public.

The agency headed by Víctor Villalobos Arámbula pointed out that “The food supply in the country is guaranteed, because there are sufficient inventories to satisfy the demand of the population ”. However, he called on the population “to avoid making panic food purchases.”

By last, recognized “all the farmers, fishermen, fish farmers, producers, marketers and other members of the agrifood chains for their solidarity”. He stressed that Mexico has faced many adversities and “has always come out ahead thanks to the unity of the Mexicans.”

In Mexico, the number of cases infected with COVID-19 increased to 475 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa) this Wednesday. In addition, the number of fatalities increased to six, one more compared to yesterday.

There is 1,656 suspected cases and 2,445 negative cases in the country. Of the total confirmed cases, 60% are men and 40% are women. Nine out of ten people did not require hospitalization.