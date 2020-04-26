The company Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) reported that, as of this Saturday’s cut, they recorded the death of 229 people from COVID-19, as well as 229 positive cases. They also explained that they have carried out 616 diagnostic tests that have ruled 387 cases; and so far they have counted 1803 people suspected of being infected.

In a statement, the parastatal disclosed that 18 people are in intensive care; 32 are hospitalized in an isolated ward; 66 have already been discharged; and that 88 are still in home isolation.

While of the 27 deceased: 14 were retired, 8 were family members of workers, 4 were active employees and one more was an external operator.

The oil company said it regretted the deaths recorded and insisted that, through its health services, it continues to implement a comprehensive prevention model to minimize the spread of coronavirus among the oil community and its beneficiaries.

It was precisely detailed that, among the preventive measures that apply include the use of thermal imaging cameras, in order to manage contagion risks within the marine facilities; control of the transport of personnel and food in its maritime and air transport terminals; the sanitation of cargo ships and helicopters that they use for the operation of the company’s activities; as well as the operation of technological equipment that guarantee the health of the personnel that approach the marine facilities.

They also reiterated that, as part of the “Pemex Closer to You” campaign, doctors and nurses provide care to their beneficiaries, so that they can access health services without having to leave their homes.

In the statement, Pemex also assured that they duly comply with the healthy distance measures and stressed that they have given “an orderly and systematic response in the handling of suspected and confirmed cases”, detected by their medical services, “both in the points of control implemented in the rooms for the transport of personnel by sea, air and land, as well as in the offshore housing areas and administrative centers ”.

In its daily report, the agency also noted that there are 8,239 accumulated suspected cases, 43,419 accumulated negatives, and a total of 65,500 people analyzed.

By federative entity of origin, the distribution of positive cases for coronavirus accumulated are concentrated mainly in Mexico City with 3,764, the State of Mexico with 2,238, and Baja California with 1,197. While the three states with the lowest figures are Zacatecas with 58, Durango with 42, and Colima with 17.

Regarding deaths registered by state, the highest figures are reported in Mexico City with 307, Baja California with 162, and the State of Mexico with 110. Zacatecas with 4, and Aguascalientes and Colima with 2, are the entities with the lowest number of deaths.

“The pandemic continues, day by day, decreasing its activitythat is, in the last 14 days, ”said José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 2,719,897, while the global case-fatality rate remains at 6.9 percent.

However, in the specific case of Mexico, the specialist explained that the trend of the pandemic in the country remains in an “ascending phase” and explained that when the suspected cases are confirmed, the profile of the curve will be seen as it really is. behaving.