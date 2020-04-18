A man, lying on the ground, kicked in pain. Around him three subjects carrying long weapons and bulletproof vests hit him with boards on the buttocks and on the back. The attacked man, without underwear, begs them to stop. The act of torture is recorded for a few seconds by alleged criminals.

In another recording, unknown subjects warn those who do not comply with the quarantine for punishment coronavirus. The recording is one of several that have been disseminated on social networks about “vigilantes”, who on behalf of The Chapitos – children of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán —will correct people who leave their home under their own methods.

“They are informed that after 10 o’clock at night they have to be inside their house due to the coronavirus, if they don’t get hold of the roll we are going to board it on the dick. They are orders from above the Chapitos. Hey, we’re not playing, it’s not a game, ”says one of the men. The band not only showcases their rondines, it also exposes humiliation to people.

The authorities have said nothing about the crime of carrying arms and the actions of beating and displaying people.

“The assassins who smile with one hand and give away pantries, with the other hold a board with which they hit and laugh at you,” read a comment by journalist Óscar Balderas.

The images arrive just a few days after the daughter of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, Alejandrina Gissele Guzmán will provide pantries to the elderly. The deliveries on behalf of the Guzmán clothing brand, took place in the area metropolitan of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The distribution dynamic consists of sending a message to WhatsApp or through Facebook requesting personal help. Similarly, support can be requested for people they know with low resources.

The supplies to cope with the quarantine were packed in boxes with well-kept, sober designs, with the face of the drug trafficker and the company’s web address.

Julio Campos, CEO of the brand, mentioned that with these actions, in addition to helping, they seek that people no longer point to the brand as part of the Sinaloa Cartel or as a hallmark of organized crime.

“It was a very popular topic, they liked it, they said thank you. There was a very strong theme from a person who told us that he was about to kill himself with this theme of don’t quit, but how? We are only helping, we are not seeing if it is the red or orange party. What they do do is refer to elderly people in need, ”Campos told Milenio Televisión.

Another of the distribution points seems to be Mexico City where, according to the CEO, two hospitals asked Alejandrina for help with staff supplies, such as gowns, masks and anti-coronavirus devices.