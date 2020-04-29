Medical personnel accompany a COVID-19 patient at the General Hospital of Mexico City on April 23, 2020 (Photo: . / Gustavo Graf)

In Mexico the most critical weeks of the pandemic are still missing by COVID-19. So, as the number of cases increases, the risk of saturation in hospitals.

And although an epidemic curve is made and published day after day that allows us to see the possible course of the health crisis in the country, uncertainty remains within the health system: the necessary number of beds and ventilators for critically ill patients and sufficient medical personnel to treat all cases.

The Ministry of Health communicated this Tuesday that will summon 337 specialist doctors to join and care for patients infected with coronavirus.

Mexico City continues to record the highest number of infections and deaths, with 4,474 and 348, respectively. There are 747 seriously intubated patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, 86% of ventilated beds are available nationwide (Photo: Twitter @ HLGatell)

José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology, indicated that until this Monday, Mexico City it has 67% availability, before the occupation of 33% of the total of the fan beds to care for people who may have complications from the SARS CoV2 virus.

However, several hospitals, public and private, are beginning to become saturated. Francisco Moreno, head of Internal Medicine at ABC Medical Center, told Bloomberg that, regarding the fans, “there are not enough, half of the patients need ventilators and we are running out of units“

Olivia López Arellano, Secretary of Health of Mexico City, stated last Thursday, April 23, that there are 1,300 beds with ventilators for seriously ill patients in the metropolitan area. However, he also assured El País that for the week of May 4 to 10, when the peak of the pandemic is predicted, 2,500 severely ill beds expected.

“We have not yet reached exponential growth, which allows us to continue growing hospital capacity. Today we have 55% of the hospital network occupiedClaudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, affirmed this Tuesday.

Sheinbaum assured that until this Tuesday 55% of the hospital network in the capital has been occupied (Photo: Screenshot)

Sheinbaum also stated that the hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will attend to any patient, are insured or not, in addition to the fact that medical centers such as the Army and the Navy will be able to start operating as hospitals for COVID-19 from the following week.

The former head of the Department of Hospital Epidemiology of the National Institute of Nutrition, Samuel Ponce de León, stated that the government’s plan to attack the pandemic is effective and that has been developed for more than two months. However, the seven hospitals arranged by the capital government to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients are full.

Ponce de León assured that hospitals are expanding their areas of care, and that the only problem is not the lack of fans but the lack of medical personnel. Alejandro Macías, a doctor who held the same position as Ponce de León during the influenza pandemic in 2009, stated that concerned about the lack of health workers and, therefore, serious patients.

“Intensive care areas cannot be invented overnight. And that is a concern. They are beds, fans, trained personnel … It is a completely different situation from intermediate therapies. Because once a person enters the ventilator, it is two weeks of attention, “he told El País on March 29.

The IMSS and ISSSTE hospitals will attend to any COVID-19 patient, whether they are insured or not (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Dr. Macías doubts if it will be possible to have 2,500 beds for intensive care during the following week. Ponce de León believes that it will happen, but unknown if it will be enough: “What is very clear is that the population that is not infected now will become infected later. This had better happen gradually, although the economy will suffer. ”

Macías also affirms that if the National Day of Healthy Distance had not been carried out the saturation of health units and medical centers would be higher.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health (SSa) of this Tuesday, in Mexico have been reported 16,752 cumulative confirmed cases and 1,569 deaths from the disease.

From the National Palace, Alomía explained that of the total number of cases, only 5,329 started with symptoms in the last 14 days. This represents one third of the total accumulated cases.

