During the press conference on Monday April 13th held at 7:00 p.m. at the National Palace on the occasion of the advance of the coronavirus in Mexico, Victor Hugo Borja, Director of Medical Benefits of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), explained a series of improvements in the working conditions of the institute’s employees, as well as additional benefits to those who work directly with patients suffering from COVID-19.

And it is that after a series of events presented by doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses and various health service providers where They denounced their potential vulnerability to the coronavirus given the nature of their work and the lack of supplies that protect them., the Master of Science in Epidemiology explained the strategies that the IMSS implemented to protect high-risk personnel:

“We removed, according to the union, about 20,000 workers: men and women who were at high risk and who should stay home. Many of them are working at home, it does not mean that they have gone on vacation, ”explained the UAM graduate.

The public servant explained that among the workers who were retired, they included close to 9,000 doctors and nurses they had a condition that makes them susceptible to developing more severe symptoms. These can be chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes or they are 60 years of age or older.

At the request of Zoé Robledo, director of the institute, close surveillance is continuously carried out in all hospitals and clinics of his administration to detect cases of COVID-19. This supervision has yielded as confirmed data 535 cases, nine deaths and 4,148 suspected cases, This means that just over 10% of the cases detected in the country are from medical personnel and that the case fatality rate among the union is less than 2 percent. It is worth mentioning that the slightly over 4,000 suspects are also in their homes while confirming whether they have coronaviruses or not.

They also confirmed the outbreaks of Monclova with 41 cases, another in San Jose del Cabo with 42, that of Tlalnepantla with 20 and another in Tijuana with 24, where the institute’s intervention was to sanitize hospital facilities and follow up on contacts generated with medical personnel infected with coronavirus.

Borja Aburto also recognized the risk that workers run and that is why he announced an improvement to benefits.

“Today the Technical Council approved a bonus for those workers who are going to find themselves directly working with patients (from COVID-19),” said the specialist.

East bonus is an additional 20% in their perceptions that begins to apply in reference to March 16 and applies to all personnel related to the care of patients with COVID-19 and the areas where they are.

In this way it is clear that it is not only for doctors, but also applies to stretchers, stretchers, nurses, nurses, cleaning staff, etc.. Also, to guarantee the personal protection supplies, he assured that what arrived from the airlift are already distributed. Mexico-China on April 7 and 10.

“We are all with them and we want the population to also recognize them”, closed the manager.

This speech becomes relevant in view of the progress of the disease that in Mexico has left 5,014 cases, 332 deaths and suspected 9,341 more people. Reason why the SSa continues to reiterate social isolation as the only tool to prevent the different health systems from being overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.