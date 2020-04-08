The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world. The health crisis has hit different sectors of the population, including the sporting aspect that has been forced to suspend and, in some cases, cancel tournaments.

In Mexico, few competitions have been canceled. However, the increase in cases of people infected with COVID-19 continues to increase and puts in check to the most popular sport in the country: soccer.

Liga MX continues with its plans to resume Clausura 2020, but Every day the uncertainty grows about the continuation of the contest. This, especially, because there is no clear pronouncement from the heads of Mexican soccer, since his discourse on the disease that plagues the world has been distant and sometimes contradictory.

On February 28, the first case of a person with COVID-19 in the country was confirmed. Since then, the Ministry of Health (SSa) has given recommendations to avoid the acceleration of infections, as it happened in the United States, Spain and Italy.

However, The Mexican tournament was in uncertainty for several weeks. Its leaders did not offer proposals to prevent attendance at stadiums from becoming a “biological bomb”, as some parties on the Old Continent, including Atalanta-Valencia of the Champion League, were cataloged.

The first measures that were taken in Mexican soccer occurred on March 12, days before the 10th day of the championship will be held. Through a statement, Liga MX presented a action protocol for fans who go to stadiums.

Hand washing, the presence of antibacterial gel at the entrance of the buildings, as well as avoiding hand greetings, were some of the measures they took to make the matches play. Furthermore, they invited the population not to attend if they had fever, dry cough or any of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Thus the first part of the day was carried out, which began with the duels of Monarcas Morelia against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Xolos de Tijuana against Tuzos de Pachuca. NeverthelessThe next day, before Saturday’s games began, they reported that the successive matches would be behind closed doors..

Atlético San Luis-Puebla, Tigres UANL-Bravos, León-Pumas, Guadalajara-Monterrey and the Toluca-Atlas they were played without people in the stadiums. Everything seemed to indicate that this way several more days would be played.

Nevertheless, before the day ended, with the clashes of Santos Laguna-Necaxa and América-Cruz Azul, Liga MX reported that these would be the last games until further notice. Both the men’s tournament, the women’s tournament and the Ascenso MX were suspended at the same time.

Days later, the first case of coronavirus was released in Mexican soccer. On March 17, Alberto Marrero Díaz, president of Atlético de San Luis, a subsidiary of Atlético de Madrid in Mexico, tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was confirmed that he was in contact with players, he was the only one who contracted the disease at the moment.

The second and so far last case was the most significant. On March 21, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. It was also believed that Gerardo Torrado, sports director of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), could contract the disease, but he himself denied it.

Although not even a month had passed since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, There were already proposals to resume the league. According to the ESPN site and the Récord newspaper, May 15, May 29, and June 12 were the tentative dates for the return to the courts.

However, these dates seem like an illusion. At the end of March, the mexican government decreed a state of sanitary emergency, which implies the suspension of all non-essential activities in the country until April 30.

Before this panorama, some clubs began to fear for a possible economic crisis. Executives, such as Duilio Davino de Monterrey, began to talk about the reduction of wages of players.

Most of the teams have reached agreements with their players to defer their payments and some are still in analysis. Only América and Tigres have ruled out this option for now and maintain the full salary of their footballers.

After this, on April 1, Liga MX announced the cancellation of the Clausura 2020 Tournament of inferior forces. The categories affected by this decision are the Sub-13, Sub-15, Sub-17 and Sub-20 of Basic Forces, which will not have a champion this semester.

“With the firm commitment not to suspend the training process of our young people, Two Cup Tournaments will be organized in the city of Toluca, on a date and format to be defined, competition in which the 18 LIGA MX Clubs will participate in their U-20 and U-17 categories, ”a statement said.

At the moment, the leaders of the Liga MX are still waiting for the evolution of the virus in Mexico and, with this, the cancellation of the tournament is ruled out. Meanwhile, To solve the lack of football, this Tuesday the e-League became official, a virtual tournament in which some club footballers will participate.

This is one awareness campaign to invite the population to stay at home to avoid COVID-19 infections. Using the #TuCasaTuCancha, “the eLIGA MX is also a message for society in general to cooperate with this fight while protecting ourselves in our homes while still enjoying what we like the most.”

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 2,785 patients and fatalities reached 141, according to the SSa in his court this Tuesday. In addition, Mexico City, the main point of contagion for coronavirus in the country, exceeded 700 cases and forms, together with the State of Mexico, the red zone of the epidemic.

Until the cut of this Tuesday, the capital accumulates 723 infected patients, as well as 1,350 suspected cases. In addition, there are 32 deaths from COVID-19.