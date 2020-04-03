The “dry law” has gained ground in different states of the country, causing several factories, artisan producers or merchants to stop their functions as a preventive measure against the coronavirus that forced them to declare a health emergency in Mexico.

Grupo Modelo announced in a statement that its company completely suspend beer production and marketing operations as of April 5, 2020.

The foregoing, in compliance with the extraordinary actions taken from the Federal Health Secretariat on March 31, where it is specified that non-essential services must stop their activities or continue work from home until April 29.

Nevertheless, the Mexican brewer clarified that its production will drop in a phased manner “So as not to have irreversible effects for its continuation in the future”.

In the same statement, claims to be one of the first companies in Mexico to strictly implement hygiene and safety measures recommended by the federal government, in conjunction with the World Health Organization.

In addition, he revealed that they have prepared a plan for more than 75% of the personnel hired by Grupo Modelo continue the work from their homes, at the same time that they would guarantee the supply of beer throughout the Republic.

For the moment, will maintain its position of minimizing work activities and reaffirmed its commitment to be an important part in the fight against the coronavirus.

To end, Grupo Modelo announced the donation of 300,000 antibacterial gels produced from beer and revealed that they will announce more actions in the coming days to “contribute significantly to winning the fight.”

Among the beer brands that will cease to be produced in the coming days they stand out Extra Crown, Zero Crown, Black Model, Special Model, Pacific and Victoria. Regarding export distribution, brands such as brands will no longer circulate until April 29. Budweiser, Bud Light, Goose Island and Stella Artois.

In states such as Campeche or Tabasco, the “dry law” has already been enacted, where natural or moral persons are prohibited from storage, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages.

Also, mini-supermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores or warehouses they must respect a schedule for the sale It starts at 12:00 PM and ends at 18:00 PM.

In Nuevo León, for his part, Governor Jaime Rodríguez decreed that as of Friday, April 3 the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages will be suspended, after announcing the health emergency and the 10-day extension for quarantine.

In Mexico City, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, clarified that the “dry law” has not been enacted nor were they asked to stop the production of alcoholic beverages. In addition, he asked the population to avoid alcohol purchases in panic. He asked the distributors not to condition or suspend their services until it is an official decree.

This, however, does not prohibit mayors from imposing a “dry law” within their limits, but in such a case, timely messages will be made through official channels.