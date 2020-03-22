Coronavirus in Mexico: Claudia Sheinbaum announced the closure of cinemas, theaters, churches and bars on CDMX

The head of government of Mexico CityClaudia Sheinbaum, announced that from this week the museums, cinemas, gyms, church events, theaters, zoos, as well as bars, nightclubs and clubs, due to the spread of COVID-19.

The official specified that the restaurants will remain open for the moment, however, all public and private events that gather more than 50 people will be canceled.

“We are taking measures of greater isolation with this policy of staying at home, healthy distance so that they affect the economy as little as possible … we are already designing a support program“He specified.

The Head of Government assured that the objective of these closings of public places is “decrease the ability to spread”Of the coronavirus and clarified that all procedures were suspended, with the exception of private construction permits, so he asked the capital to stay home and respect the healthy distance, and in case of having any symptoms send an SMS to 51515, so as not to saturate the health centers.

He also clarified that Nowhere in the world has public transportation been suspended, so the Metro will only be sanitized, in addition to which the antibacterial gel will be available to users from now on, when they enter and leave. “If we take care of ourselves we will all get out of this situation as soon as possible“, Referred.

The Secretary of Health, Oliva López, indicated that they are working to reinforce the healthy distance since only in Mexico City have registered 700 cases of influenza and 64 deathsAlthough he assured that he is already in the last stage of this disease.

Information in development …