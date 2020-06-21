AMLO: You have to overcome the fear of covid-19 1:17

(CNN Spanish) – This Monday, Mexico City will launch what the local government calls an “orderly and gradual transition to the orange traffic light,” a series of measures for the Mexican capital to begin moving towards the “new normal.”

This will be implemented between June 15 and 21.

Among the measures are the end of the Hoy No Circula transit program, the reopening of closed metro and Metrobús stations and sanitary guidelines for the reactivation of some industries and shops.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum explained that today Mexico City has 35% of the hospital capacity available in about 50 hospitals that treat covid-19 patients and said that in some hospitals of the Ministry of Health there are already “two weeks of consistent decline. ”

“If we maintain acceptable levels of infection and hospital occupancy next week (June 15-21), we will be able to go orange the week of June 22-28,” said Sheinbaum Pardo.

“The city is formally at a red light, but there are indicators that allow us to say that we are already going through a different process. Last week we were all in red and today we are in orange, red, yellow, yellow,” he explained.

The Federal Health Secretariat takes into account four elements to change color at the “traffic light”: the weighted indicator of the percentage of hospital occupancy (should drop to 65%), the percentage of positivity covid-19, the trend of hospitalized cases and the covid-19 syndrome trend.

The government of Mexico City proposed this calendar for the transition:

June 15: The extraordinary program of Hoy No Circula ends, a measure applied in conjunction with the State of Mexico. Reopening of stations of the Collective Transport System (STC) Metro and Metrobús.

June 16: Manufacturing industry activities begin (Monday through Thursday); at least some 340,000 employees will return to work.

June 18: Neighborhood trade in colonies and towns (wholesale and retail) is incorporated into permitted activities. Hairdressers, beauty salons, bars, canteens, gyms, clubs, bars and spas are not considered as neighborhood shops.

June 19: The exercise of professional scientific and technical services (linked to the industries that operate during the red and orange traffic lights) is allowed.

READ: “They send you to war with nothing”: paramedics in Mexico City assure that they do not have the conditions to work

If the cases continue to drop and the measures are maintained, this would be the calendar from June 22:

June 22: Tianguis and markets.

June 23: Protocol to reopen the Historic Center and some shops.

June 24: Hotels (at 30% capacity) and restaurants (at 40% capacity).

June 25: Shopping Centers (at 30% capacity) and department stores (at 30% capacity).

June 28: Religious services (at 50% capacity).

The government of Mexico City also stated in its June 12 statement that starting Monday it will begin to increase staff and that the hospital installed at the Citibanamex Center will have 328 new beds (308 general and 20 intensive care).

The authorities reiterate that if you notice any symptoms of respiratory disease (fever, cough, sore throat, headache, tiredness), you stay home and send an SMS with the word “covid19” to 51515.