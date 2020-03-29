Adam Augusto López, Governor of Tabasco, reported that the test that was carried out to detect COVD-19 yielded positive results.

This is the second Mexican governor infected in less than 24 hours. Omar Fayadgovernor of the state of gentlemanHe reported Saturday that he had also tested positive for a coronavirus. Both confirmed that they will be kept in quarantine and under observation.

Augusto López He wrote on his twitter that he had decided to take a test because he had begun to present the characteristic symptoms of the virus: “Good morning, I inform you that I had the COVID test yesterday, 19 and they just notified me that the result is positive. From this moment I will be at home in quarantine and observation. From here we will continue working so that Tabasco can overcome this crisis. ”

Information in development …