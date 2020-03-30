Ricardo Cortés, general director of Health Promotion and Gustavo Reyes Terán, head of the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals, reported that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country rose to 993 and the number of deaths related to this disease is now 20.

According to official figures, the coronavirus is present mostly in men, with 57%, while in the female population it represents 43 percent. while the total number of cases presented in the country, 86% are ambulatorythat is, they cope with the disease from their homes and 14% needed assistance within a hospital. Among those hospitalized, 70% are reported as stable, 30% as severe and 5% require being intubated to be able to oxygenate their bodies.

To level international, more than 200 countries infected with 635 thousand cases, of which 76%, 480 thousand, were confirmed in the last 14 days. That is, they are the current cases and with the capacity to infect more people. While the case fatality rate stood at 4.7 percent.

The undersecretary insisted on heeding the recommendations and official data so as not to panic at the false news circulating in digital media. He also mentioned that we should all participate in the National Day of Healthy Distance to prevent, as far as possible, the spread of the virus.

The National Sana Distancia Day is the way in which the federal government promotes social isolation promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

That day started last Monday, March 23 and is expected to end on Sunday, April 19 and it consists of four main points.

The first one is stimulate basic preventive measures, where the minimum and average minimum distance between each person is essential; as well as proper hygiene. This includes frequent hand washing with soap and water, or failing that with antibacterial gel that contains a minimum of 70% alcohol.

The second point is the temporary suspension of non-essential activities. This to avoid the movement of people in cities. This intervention applies to all educational levels (from preschool to higher) and to work that can be done from home (home office).

The third point integrates the rescheduling of mass rally events. These events are classified as such when they bring together 5,000 or more people. Then, many concerts were suspended and / or canceled due to this measure.

The fourth and last is to lend a special care for the elderly. This, because according to the data of the specialists in the COVID-19 pandemic, those over 65 years of age are the demographic most susceptible to suffering serious damage from the disease; however, there are still aggravating factors such as chronic diseases like diabetes, COPD, heart disease, people with asthma, people with compromised immune systems In some way (cancer or HIV / AIDS patients), they are some of the most sensitive people to the coronavirus and can lose their lives more easily than young people with good eating habits.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health (SSa), the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in Mexico is reported in the age range between 30 and 39 years, followed by item 40 to 49 and then item 20 to 29.

This means that young people of working age are the most exposed to the coronavirus and therefore, it means a risk factor in virus traceability; however, the SSa stresses that people over 65 are the ones with the highest probability of perishing in the face of this pandemic.

In this old demographic, men were more affected, as they report a contagion record of 63% compared to 37% represented by women of that same rank.