In Mexico, cases confirmed with COVID-19 continue to grow. This Saturday, the Ministry of Health (SSa) confirmed that cases increased to 848 of people with coronavirus and now they add 16 deaths.

At a press conference, José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology, pointed out that There are 2,623 suspicious patients and 4,341 cases were negative. In addition, there are currently 27 states in the Mexican Republic with at least one positive case of coronavirus, 4 with more than 50 and only one with more than 101 cases.

57% are male and 43% are female. Of the total number of cases, 88% are ambulatory and 12% have had to be hospitalized. Of the latter, 67% are stable, 28% have the quality of bass and 5% are cased.

At panorama of the world, Alomy mentioned that There are a total of 571,678 confirmed cases. Of these, 429,950, or 75%, have been confirmed in the last 14 days. Additionally, the case fatality rate is 4.6 percent.

At the beginning of the conference, held at the National Palace, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, He called to stay at home to avoid an exponential growth of virus infections.

The official reiterated that All of these measures that SSa has recommended are based on scientific evidence. For this reason, he asked the population to continue these measures more than ever, especially isolation at home.

He noted that Mexico has one last chance to control the exponentially accelerated growth of positive cases. In addition, he compared the situation with other countries and assured that the country is not yet in this situation.

Nevertheless, He noted that since the first weeks of March the virus transmission speed has increased. For this reason, he reiterated that his call to the population to continue with the recommendations of the health authorities. “It is an obligation of all to reduce the transmission speed of this virus,” he said.

López-Gatell recalled in the national territory there are still no more than a thousand confirmed cases with the disease. “We still have the opportunity to stop this virus,” he added.

He noted that it is not possible to avoid the pandemic, but it is possible to slow down the advance of COVID-19 before hospitals are saturated and patients can no longer be served. “It is already stipulated. It will not prevent further cases from increasing and there will be deaths. It is delaying the transmission of infections, “he reiterated.

The undersecretary clarified that there is already an estimated date for social isolation and noted that it is one month. “It is sought that hospitals have enough beds to care for patients with coronavirus ”he pointed out.

In the conference, the SSa also ruled on the positive case of Omar Fayad, Governor of the state of Hidalgo, and the health of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico. This is because they both had contact 10 days ago at a press conference.

López-Gatell noted that the head of state will not be tested for the coronavirus despite having Fayad contact. He pointed out that, unless he presents symptoms of the disease, he will be examined following the SSa protocol.