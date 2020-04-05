In Mexico the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 1,890 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). The figure of fatalities increased to 79.

There is 5,827 suspected cases, 9,467 negative cases, and a total of 17,184 people studied. In a single day, they increased 202 confirmed cases and 19 deaths by coronavirus in national territory. Hugo López Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, affirmed that the suspected cases are those under study during the last 24 hours. Tomorrow will already have its final status.

The official reported that a quarter of all confirmed cases no longer contagious. The rest, or three quarters, yes because they are confirmed cases in the last 14 days. In addition, he reported that the metropolitan area of ​​the valley of Mexico is the most affected area. The same occurs with the state of Jalisco in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, and the city of Puebla in the state of Puebla.

Mexico City is the federative entity with the most confirmed cases with 469, to which López Gatell affirmed that “it is not a surprise for being the most populated area” The State of Mexico has 180, Puebla 125, Jalisco 120, and Nuevo León 88.

However, when using the incidence rate, which means how many cases occur per 100,000 persons, entities varies. Mexico City is the first federal entity with 5.3 cases, Quintana Roo with 4.35, Aguascalientes with 3.42, and Baja California Sur with 3.36.

Within the world panorama, it was reported that there are 1,051,635 total, of which 785,553 or 75% were detected in the last 14 days, which means that they are still contagious. Europe has the highest contribution of cases in the last 24 hours with 52% of cases, while America has 40%. The global case fatality rate remains at 5.4%. In addition, the region of America rebounds as the region with the most active transmission of the virus, which is expected by the proportion and distribution of cases in the last 24 hours.

The undersecretary made the comparison of Mexico with other countries where the population is younger. He stated that the average age in the country is approximately 10 years younger than in European countries o 7 years younger than the US average. “An element that is not necessarily going to reduce risk, but it does people with COVID-19 are less likely to get complicated for the fact that they are younger ”, he affirmed.

The median age in confirmed cases is 43, and the range ranges from 0 to 91 years. 58% of COVID-19 patients belong to men and 42% to women. López Gatell stated that the age distribution is similar to that in the European population: over 65 is the age group with the most confirmed cases, followed by the groups of 40 to 44 and 45 to 49 years.

Mexico has one of the prevalences bigger diabetes in the world with 14%. Furthermore, the 75% of the population in the country has overweight or obesity. The undersecretary stated that this is the product of four decades of poor nutrition, “A diet driven by products of low nutritional quality and high caloric power in industrialized foods. We are having consequences of that epidemic. ”

Within the status of confirmed patients, the agency confirmed that 78% is ambulatory and 22% had to be hospitalized. Likewise, López Gatell assured that the COVID-19 virus It is a mild disease, which self-limits and clears itself and the person is restored without any sequel. The age distribution indicates that hospitalization trend increases as age increases. Of the 22% of hospitalized patients, 9.3% remain stable, 11.4% severe, and 1.3% intubated.

In the panorama of deaths nationally, it was reported that the median of the deceased is 57 years, while the range is from 26 to 91 years. The death toll increases with ageTherefore, there is a lower frequency in people of intermediate age. 23% of deceased people belong to women and 77% to men.

The deaths by state entity are divided into the Mexico City (17); Sinaloa (10); Jalisco (6); Baja California and Hidalgo (5); Coahuila (4); Morelos, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Estado de México (3); San Luis Potosí, Baja California Sur, Querétaro, Durango, Quintana Roo, and Zacatecas (2); Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Guerrero, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sonora, and Tamaulipas (1).

Undersecretary López Gatell pointed out in the differences between the terms mortality and lethality. He explained that mortality means how many people die from a specific cause, in this case COVID-19, with respect to how many people live in a territory. Lethality refers to how many of those who were sick lost their lives.

In the comorbidity or common characteristics of deceased persons are the hypertension (41.77%), obesity (39.24%), diabetes (39.24%), chronic kidney failure (11.38%), lung diseases (11.39%), smoking (10.13%), cardiovascular disease (6.33%), and immunosuppression (3.80%).

At the press conference were, in addition to Undersecretary López Gatell, the Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer Varela, the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security Zoe Robledo Aburto, the director of medical benefits of Social Security Victor Hugo Borja Aburto, and the person in charge of the National Medical Coordination of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) Alejandro Svarch Pérez.

The Secretary of Health stated that 92 days have passed “of being aware of the worldwide presence of an unknown virus”, besides being the thirty-seventh occasion of this conference. “It is a medical situation that has been maintained with the aim of communicate, not hide, and highlight the most important thing for Mexico in this epidemic, ”he assured.

He thanked the entire Mexican population for their solidarity, presence, and humanism to face this epidemic. “I reiterate it today: thanks to the population we will continue and we will keep going forward“

“It is a very precious day. The call to our health workers: nurses, doctors, technicians, everyone in the health trench in the face of this enemy. The recruitment day is a call to those who want to fulfill that oath that all doctors do and it unites us for the good, it unites us for health, it unites us for solidarity, and duty for our neighbor. This is our task ”, he finished.

This morning, at a press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, health sector officials presented the system they will carry out so that Specialist doctors, trained in Covid-19, have a protocol of action in medical units.

They presented a website for continuous updating of health personnel where they can register and train, The page is coviduti.salud.gob.mx.

Alejandro Svarch Pérez announced that before the structural deficit of doctors, work on a plan to train more specialized personnel and thus have enough hands in the intensive care area.

The new model that the health sector has proposed through various institutions such as Pemex, the IMSS, ISSSTE, the Ministry of National Defense and the Navy, proposes a strategy for reconversion of human resources from which medical and nursing personnel will be used throughout the country, generals or specialists from non-critical areas.

These people will receive specialized training of severe cases of the new coronavirus to integrate into care teams for these patients with the objective of reorganize the structure of health services through a cascade model.

In preparation for phase 3 of the epidemic, which expected to arrive in mid-April, the Mexican government reiterated this Thursday its call to all health specialists, including specialized doctors and nurses, to combat COVID-19.

“This relaunch of the call for joining efforts is focused on specialist personnel, we need those who are trained in patient management, especially the one that requires ventilatory supportthat is, intubation, “said Svarch.

Information in development