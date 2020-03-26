In Mexico the number of cases infected by COVID-19 increased to 475 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). Furthermore, the figure of fatalities increased to six, one more compared to yesterday.

The sixth coronavirus death was a 70 year old man resident of the state of San Luis Potosí. He had contact with a person who had traveled to the United States and suffered from hypertension and obesity.

There is 1,656 suspected cases and 2,445 negative cases in the country. Of the total confirmed cases, 60% are men and 40% are women. Nine out of ten people did not require hospitalization.

Hugo López Gatell, undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, published a video on Wednesday on his Twitter account where he told citizens in Mexico that his health concerns are legitimate. Clarified what are the symptoms of coronavirus so they can be distinguish and identify if you are part of the vulnerable sectors.

If not, it demanded stay at home to help reduce transmission and optimize care in health units. In addition, the official asked the population Do not panic.

The undersecretary assured, during the press conference on Tuesday, March 24, that the preventive and mitigation measures taken by the Mexican government contemplate that the epidemic lengthens and thus allow health services not to collapse.

“We expect a long epidemic that could spread until September or October, reached its maximum peak of cases in August: 80% non-serious, 15% hospitalization and 5% intensive therapy, “he said.

López-Gatell also stated during the morning conference on Tuesday that the country entered phase two of the three coronavirus contingency phases established by the health authorities and the General Directorate of Epidemiology.

The second phase is characterized by community dispersion: the cases in the country are hundreds, the outbreaks are community, and the transmission is of third generation and superior. This means that COVID-19 spreads among the population without the need to have made a trip abroad.

This Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced during his morning conference that the federal government will have a fund of 25 billion pesos to grant one million loans of up to 25 thousand pesos to small merchants, taxi drivers, inns or tacos, to be paid in three months with an annual interest rate of 6.5%.

“Loans will be delivered to businesses in the informal economy and businesses in the formal economy,” said the president. “We are looking to take care of the economy without saying that we do not care about health, because we are taking care that the economic deterioration is not greater and seek to recover soon. “

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized this Wednesday that Although measures to stop the virus are costly in economic terms, governments have “a window of opportunity to save millions of lives.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, gave six new measures to contain the pandemic: Keep the public prepared to suppress the spread, increase testing, treat critically ill patients, slow transmission, share data across countries and give everyone access to discoveries, and protect the supply chain and the most vulnerable. He insisted that The last thing countries should do is open schools or businesses

Information in development