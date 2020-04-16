Mexican health authorities reported this Wednesday that the number of coronavirus fatalities in the country amounts to 449 and the number of cases confirmed by COVID-19 is already 5,847.

The cases there are already 11,717 suspects and the negatives number 25,138 people, for a grand total of 42,702 patients studied.

The three states with the most positive numbers for COVID-19 are the Mexico City, with 1,686 people and they follow the State of Mexico, with 659 infected, and Baja California, with 464 patients. Colima, with seven infected people, is the federative entity with the least positives so far.

“He contagion is increasingly accelerated, “said the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell. “Transmission in the country is geographically focused. This is, in urban areas. Surbubanas or rural areas do not yet have a very relevant transmission“, full.

In contrast, the incidence rate of confirmed cases puts Baja California Sur in the first place, with 20 infected by every 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed by the Mexican capital and Quintana Roo, which have more than 15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of all those infected in Mexico, 58% are men and the remaining 42% are women and, given the distribution by age groups, “there is a predominance of mild cases among young adults and in older adults the frequency is higher in severe cases, ”added López-Gatell.

However, that does not mean that there are no serious cases among young adults or that there are no mild cases among older people. “Yes there are,” said the official.

Among those infected so far, there are 64.32% of outpatient cases. Stable inpatients represent 11% of the total, that is, 643 people. The On the other hand, serious cases are already 20.3%, which represents 1,187 patients. The intubated are 256, 4.38% of the total.

If they were counted suspected cases along with confirmed, the total of people with outpatient cases would be 12,904. Those who are hospitalized stable are 1,757 and the serious amount to 2,481. The intubated would go to 422 in total.

The total number of cases would rise, bringing together people suspected of COVID-19 and those who tested positive, they would add 17,564 cases. Deaths, using the same sum, would make up a total of 541 deaths, since the suspects so far are 92 cases.

Finally, López-Gatell announced “Good news” in the midst of the health emergency that Mexico is going through: 2,282 people have already recovered from COVID-19, that is, 39% of people who have contracted it so far and who tested positive.

Given the imminent arrival of phase 3 due to the epidemic of coronavirus in Mexico, which “is very close” to being decreed, according to López-GatellHospitals are also preparing to care for dozens of those infected.

For this reason, the Ministry of Health (SSa) issued a document to the directors of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) which details how the application of the Hospital Reconversion, in which doctors, nurses, stretcher-bearers, among other members of the Institute must consider from phase 3 of contingency for COVID-19 in the country.

In the document it is explained that some hospitals in the country will become COVID-19 units, and at least 184 will be available for patient care.