The Health Secretary (SSa) He reported that the number of coronavirus patients in Mexico rose to 4,661 and the fatal victims associated with this disease is 296. This was announced by José Luis Alomía, general director of epidemiology, at the press conference on Sunday, April 12. Sunday last week they were 2,143 cases and 94 deaths, which means that in one week they increased to 2,518 cases and 202 deaths.

The five entities in the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases are the Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Baja California, Puebla and Quintana Roo. Which agrees with the estimates of the federal government that had anticipated that the main cities of Mexico would be the most affected, due to gentrification.

According to official data, the people who lost their lives due to complications in their COVID-19 conditions were because they had an aggravation such as chronic diseases or their immune system was compromised. José Luis Alomy specified that of the deaths there were people with hypertension (41.03%), diabetes (37.36%), obesity (36.63%), smoking (11.72%), lung disease (8.79%), chronic kidney failure (7.69%), cardiovascular diseases ( 6.23%), immunosuppression (4.03%), asthma (2.93%), and HIV or AIDS (0.37%). In total, the case fatality rate in the country is 6.35%, very similar to the global percentage of 6.20.

This statistic also coincides with the recommendations of the highest international health organization, since the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the main factors that can aggravate symptoms in individuals are chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, respiratory problems, being overweight, belonging to the demographic of older adults, pregnancy and having a compromised immune system. The latter may be due to immunosuppressive treatments, such as those to which cancer patients or people living with HIV / AIDS are subjected.

To classify them, the SSa created three divisions by age group:

Where the sector of 25 to 59 has been the most affected in terms of infections and the 60 and onwards is the group that registers the most deaths.

They also specified that cases requiring medical intervention have increased to 32.57%, this means that outpatient cases are 67.43%. Specifically, of all coronavirus cases in Mexico 3.91% were intubated, 18.23% were hospitalized seriously and 10.33% hospitalized stable.

Another point where the WHO and SSa criteria converge is in the promotion of Social isolation to decrease the epidemic curve and not collapse health services. Currently in Mexico, the federal government promotes the National Day of Sana Distancia and the morning of Sunday April 12, Hugo López-Gatell published on his official Twitter account the Call for Wellness Doctors, a campaign that seeks to recruit as many medical personnel as possible to attend to the health crisis that COVID-19 brought.

Accompanied by the doctor Alejandro Svarch Pérez, a member of the National Medical Coordination of the Institute of Health for Welfare, urged all female and male doctors to sign up for the call to attend to those who need it.

“We make an attentive call to all our doctors, to all our doctors; to our nurses; to the generals and to those who have some type of specialty in pulmonology, infectious diseases, intensive care or anesthesiology, to help us face this epidemic together. Please join Wellness Doctors and help us to this work that the country entrusts us ”, urged Svarch Pérez.

Likewise, López-Gatell announced that in the months of April and may “we are going to have the most difficult season of this epidemic“He assured that there will be many patients and that for the same reason, they will need a lot of staff to be able to provide care in hospitals:” We need competent personnel […] Help Mexico. All together we can achieve it”, The undersecretary of health promotion and prevention closed in his message.