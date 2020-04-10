In Mexico the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 3,441 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). The figure of fatalities increased to 194.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, accompanied by the director general of the National Center for Blood Transfusion, Dr. Jorge Trejo Gómora, reported that there are 10,105 suspected cases, 17,950 negatives, and a total of 31,496 people studied.

On the international scene, there is a total of 1,436,198 confirmed cases Worldwide. Of that total, 68%, or 973,441 cases, were confirmed in the last 14 days. It is a declining figure: Tuesday was 71% and Monday 74%. The overall case fatality rate increased to 6%.

Europe began to decrease its contribution to the global burden of new cases, while America’s burden began to rise. The percentage of distribution of cases in the last 24 hours in Europe is 39,442 or 47.6%, while in America it is 37,294 or 45%.

The undersecretary assured that, although there is no exact date, “we are about to enter phase three”Of the epidemic. I declare that in the next 15 days the country will reach a point where it will be resolved that transmission is sufficient scatters as to be considered phase three, in addition to the fact that there will be adjustments in the different epidemiological control measures. “Let’s not go ahead on the eve. When these measures come we will announce them in a timely manner“

Starting this Thursday, the federal government will begin distributing just over half a million tests to detect coronavirus infections in the country. According to the information published by the Reforma newspaper, 300,000 will be distributed as of today and 260,000 will be distributed in a second stage.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, presented on Wednesday an estimate of total cases: there would be 26,519 throughout the country, that is, eight times more than those that have been confirmed. The calculation was made through the call sentinel surveillance It was also used during the H1N1 influenza crisis.

Regarding sentinel surveillance, the undersecretary stated that “it is a scientifically proven method of efficient surveillance. The system has been refined to recognize how the coronavirus epidemic behaves in the country”, In addition to comparing it with conducting a survey.

According to the undersecretary, the science of epidemiology is convinced that not everything can be observed. “It is a methodological error to suppose that only what is seen exists and that what is not seen does not exist”, he claimed. He explained that in a country with 300,000 confirmed cases, if a correction factor is applied, it would actually “have 3 million cases.”

He reiterated the recommendation that has been announced since the beginning of the Sana Distancia Day and social isolation: for reasons of public health and to avoid infections, The Ministry of Health recommends that if the person is young, without pregnancy, and without chronic diseases, they stay at home. Eight of every ten cases will recover in a period of 10 to 14 days, he assured, saying that there will be no sequelae and they will remain immune to the disease.

“What we are observing represents 10 or 12 times more, that is the interpretation,” he explained. “The people who can be directly observed are 3 thousand and so many, but each one represents 12 others.” In addition, he recognized that, “from what you see, the epidemic is eight times bigger.”

Information in development