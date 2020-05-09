Dr. Huerta: “This virus is here to stay” 3:15

. – The new coronavirus may persist in men’s semen even after they have begun to recover, a finding that increases the chance that the virus will be sexually transmitted, Chinese researchers said Thursday.

A team from the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital examined 38 male patients treated there at the height of the pandemic in China, in January and February.

About 16% of them had evidence of the coronavirus in their semen, the team reported in the JAMA Network Open magazine. About a quarter of them were in the acute stage of infection and nearly 9% of them were recovering, the team reported.

“We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be present in the semen of patients with covid-19, and SARS-CoV-2 can still be detected in the semen of recovering patients,” wrote Diangeng Li of the Army General Hospital. People’s Liberation Party of China in Beijing, and colleagues.

“Even if the virus cannot replicate in the male reproductive system, it can persist, possibly as a result of privileged immunity of the testicles,” the team added. Privileged immunity means that the immune system cannot fully reach the region to attack viral invaders.

READ: Virus hunters looking for bat caves to predict next pandemic

It is not a surprising finding. Many viruses can live in the male reproductive tract. The Ebola and Zika virus were found to spread in semen sometimes months after a male patient had recovered.

It is still unclear whether the coronavirus can spread this way. Finding evidence of a virus does not necessarily mean that it is infectious.

“If it could be shown that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted sexually in future studies, sexual transmission could be a critical part of preventing transmission,” the team wrote.

“Abstinence or condom use can be considered as preventive means for these patients. Also, it’s worth noting that studies need to be done to monitor fetal development. Therefore, avoiding contact with the patient’s saliva and blood may not be sufficient, since the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in the semen of a recovering patient maintains the probability of infecting others. ”

.